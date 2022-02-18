Prisma EA

The Prisma Expert Advisor is a set of rules that allows you to achieve consistent results on the FOREX currency market thanks to sophisticated open position management, quality money management and opening and closing of positions, where mathematics together with probability play the main role.

Prisma is able to work with stability on all major currency pairs and their combinations provided the system is run with a suitable broker that offers favorable conditions for such trading.

However, it is more suitable for some currency pairs and less suitable for others.

Recommended currency pair:

EURUSD H4

Prisma trades 24 hours a day, from Sunday evening to Friday, when it constantly opens specific trading positions, which it then closes in the area of the most favorable midpoint to achieve positive results at the end of the trade.

It allows for long term low risk trading which is what it was primarily developed for, but is able to be very aggressive in trading if required.

So the setup is really for everyone to choose from according to their own priorities. Prisma can, under certain conditions, run on multiple currency pairs simultaneously in a single trading account using common trading capital to increase its overall performance.

Advanced programming and a considerable amount of ideas have been implemented in the trading system, which makes Prisma exceptional, durable and capable of achieving long-term and stable results.

Settings:

Initial Lot Size: set 0.01 for every EUR 10.000 deposit. For a deposit of EUR 20,000, the value is 0.02

Target (%) of Traded Lots: with respect to the number of open trades, the investment target expressed as a percentage. We recommend not to change

Margin Level (%):  When using a higher trading leverage than 1:30, the Margin Level should be set as follows: 

Leverage : 20 = x; x * 2000 = Margin Level

Example for a trading account with leverage 1:300 => 300 : 20 = 15 ; 15 * 2000 = 30000 Here we set the Margin Level value to 30000

Example for a trading account with leverage 1:500 => 500 : 20 = 25 ; 25 * 2000 = 50000 Here we set the Margin Level value to 50000

Trade Comment: option to rename the robot name so that the broker does not recognize it

Max Loss (%): the percentage of the maximum loss. When this value is reached, the robot will shut itself down and stop trading

Max Spread (pips): the value of the maximum spread the EA can trade


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The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
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