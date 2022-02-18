The Prisma Expert Advisor is a set of rules that allows you to achieve consistent results on the FOREX currency market thanks to sophisticated open position management, quality money management and opening and closing of positions, where mathematics together with probability play the main role.

Prisma is able to work with stability on all major currency pairs and their combinations provided the system is run with a suitable broker that offers favorable conditions for such trading.

However, it is more suitable for some currency pairs and less suitable for others.

Recommended currency pair:

EURUSD H4

Prisma trades 24 hours a day, from Sunday evening to Friday, when it constantly opens specific trading positions, which it then closes in the area of the most favorable midpoint to achieve positive results at the end of the trade.

It allows for long term low risk trading which is what it was primarily developed for, but is able to be very aggressive in trading if required.

So the setup is really for everyone to choose from according to their own priorities. Prisma can, under certain conditions, run on multiple currency pairs simultaneously in a single trading account using common trading capital to increase its overall performance.

Advanced programming and a considerable amount of ideas have been implemented in the trading system, which makes Prisma exceptional, durable and capable of achieving long-term and stable results.

Settings:

Initial Lot Size: set 0.01 for every EUR 10.000 deposit. For a deposit of EUR 20,000, the value is 0.02

Target (%) of Traded Lots: with respect to the number of open trades, the investment target expressed as a percentage. We recommend not to change

Margin Level (%): When using a higher trading leverage than 1:30, the Margin Level should be set as follows:

Leverage : 20 = x; x * 2000 = Margin Level

Example for a trading account with leverage 1:300 => 300 : 20 = 15 ; 15 * 2000 = 30000 Here we set the Margin Level value to 30000

Example for a trading account with leverage 1:500 => 500 : 20 = 25 ; 25 * 2000 = 50000 Here we set the Margin Level value to 50000

Trade Comment: option to rename the robot name so that the broker does not recognize it

Max Loss (%): the percentage of the maximum loss. When this value is reached, the robot will shut itself down and stop trading

Max Spread (pips): the value of the maximum spread the EA can trade



