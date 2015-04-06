Night EA

EA works with none of the technical indicators. It works with logics in slow market. It's very important to give GMT-offset value to EA. GMT-offset value is the value that need to be according to chart off-set time. If your chart is GMT +3 than give GMT Offset value 3.

Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.

Recommendations:

  • Developed for M1, EURUSD
  • ECN Broker with 5 points

Settings

  • Lot Size: manual lot size if "money management" is disabled
  • Money management: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.
  • Risk level:  Percentage of risk, works with money management
  •  Max Lot Size: Restrict the EA to go beyond this lot size
  • Buy Identifier: Unique identifier for buy order
  • Sell Identifier: Unique identifier for sell order
  • GMT Offset: It's important to set this value correctly. It's according to chart. If your chart is GMT+ 3, then set this value to 3. If your chart is GMT +1 then set GMT value to 1.

 


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Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Fast Scalper
Atif Zafar
3.67 (3)
Experts
This EA works when spike is coming back. Executes a pending order according to spike and executes it on reversal. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Can be started with $100 only, tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality . Recommendations: Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Enable/Disable: Either true or false. It decid
Cash Machine
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works on technical indicators. When the market is slow at night this EA find's the opportunity and trade in safe market. Consistent earning with safe time of trading. Real trading with no curve fitting according to back-test results No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality . Recommendations : Developed for M15, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Money manage
News trend follower
Atif Zafar
5 (1)
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators. Just need to set the time of news and it will execute a trade in the direction of the news. Leave it on for daily news and back-test accordingly. Logic: It executes pending orders both buy/sell before news. With news, market moves in one direction and execute one pending order. Trailing stop helps to maximise the profit. Hidden trailing stops are available in this EA to hide your exit level from broker No standard indicators. No grid trading. No a
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
Fx Trend Follower Pro
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trai
Jump reversal
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators. It works on logic, every jump has the reversal, It waits for the jump and on reversal it begins to trade. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Tr
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