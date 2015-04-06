Night EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
EA works with none of the technical indicators. It works with logics in slow market. It's very important to give GMT-offset value to EA. GMT-offset value is the value that need to be according to chart off-set time. If your chart is GMT +3 than give GMT Offset value 3.
Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.
Recommendations:
- Developed for M1, EURUSD
- ECN Broker with 5 points
Settings
- Lot Size: manual lot size if "money management" is disabled
- Money management: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.
- Risk level: Percentage of risk, works with money management
- Max Lot Size: Restrict the EA to go beyond this lot size
- Buy Identifier: Unique identifier for buy order
- Sell Identifier: Unique identifier for sell order
- GMT Offset: It's important to set this value correctly. It's according to chart. If your chart is GMT+ 3, then set this value to 3. If your chart is GMT +1 then set GMT value to 1.