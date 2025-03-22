ForexShield

ForexShield V1.10
Author: Down360
Contact: Telegram: https://t.me/Down360_ForexShield

General Description:
ForexShield V1.00 is the trading robot that enters the Forex market like a DJ at a party—it mixes grid and martingale strategies to make your account dance on the EURUSD pair. Optimized for use on M30 charts, it incorporates innovative capital protection specifically designed to secure your profits and limit losses in the event of a sudden market reversal. Thanks to its delayed capital protection activation and profit locking system, even during large market fluctuations your initial capital is preserved and your profits partially secured. Furthermore, it is adaptable to all pairs, although it is recommended to thoroughly test your settings before going live.

Main Features & Functionalities:

  1. General Settings

    • Pair and Timeframe:
      By default, the EA is configured for the EURUSD pair and operates on the M30 timeframe, ensuring good responsiveness and management adapted to short-term market movements.
    • Minimum Capital:
      A minimum deposit of $1000 is recommended (or $10 for a ProCent account), ensuring optimal risk management from the start.

  2. Profit & Stop Loss Management

    • Daily Profit Target:
      You can enable a daily profit target (for example, $100). When this threshold is reached, the EA automatically closes all open positions to secure your gains for the day.
    • Take Profit (TP):
      Two TP modes are available:
      Common TP: A single TP applied to all positions.
      Individual TP: A TP calculated in pips for each trade individually (for example, 200 pips).
    • Second Stop Loss in Dollars:
      A second level of protection allows all positions to be closed if the floating loss exceeds a predefined value (for example, $50).

  3. Lot Management & Scaling Strategies

    • Initial and Maximum Lot Size:
      The initial lot size and the maximum lot size are fully configurable (for example, 0.01 and 0.10 respectively).
    • Martingale Multiplier:
      The martingale system increases the lot size after each losing trade (e.g., a multiplier of 1.4) to compensate for losses.
    • Sequential Lot Calculation:
      Alternatively, a sequential increment mode is available for a linear increase in lot size.

  4. Grid Strategy & Entry Conditions

    • Grid Settings:
      A step in pips (for example, 100 pips) determines the distance between orders, with a maximum number of trades (for example, 12).
    • Step Condition:
      Before opening a new order, the EA verifies that the price has moved sufficiently compared to the last order, thus avoiding entries that are too close.
    • Double Martingale (Optional):
      This mode allows simultaneous opening of Buy and Sell positions depending on market dynamics, with a reduced minimum distance for successive orders.

  5. Risk Management and Capital Protection

    • Delayed Capital Protection & Profit Locking:
      A major innovation for this type of EA:
      Delayed Activation: The robot initially allows a certain drawdown on capital (configured via a maximum drawdown—for example, up to 50% of the initial deposit) so that trading is not blocked right at launch.
      Capital Protection Activation: Once the defined profit threshold is reached (for example, +100% of the initial deposit), the capital protection activates automatically.
      Profit Locking: From that point onward, a percentage of the gains (configurable, for example 50% via profit locking) is locked, and the EA prevents the equity from falling below the protected level (initial capital plus locked gains). Thus, even in the event of a market reversal, you never risk losing your starting capital.
    • Drawdown and Loss Blocking:
      The EA can block trading if the daily loss exceeds a certain percentage of the account balance, thus limiting overall daily losses.
    • Volatility Filter:
      By analyzing the historical ATR since 2018, the EA disables new trades if volatility exceeds a predefined threshold.
    • Protection Against Sudden Drops:
      A system monitors sudden movements (for example, a drop of 100 pips within a few seconds) and immediately closes all positions.

  6. Trading Hours Management

    • Controlled Trading Hours:
      You can define opening and closing times for trading, with specific settings for Thursdays and Fridays to optimize your trade timing.
    • Scheduled Total Closure:
      Outside the defined hours, the EA closes all positions to protect your capital during periods of uncertainty or low liquidity.

  7. Order Limitation

    • Order Frequency:
      A check limits the number of orders per minute (for example, a maximum of 6 orders in 60 seconds) to prevent overactivity that could harm performance.
    • Pending Order Verification:
      A function ensures that the number of pending orders does not exceed the limit imposed by the broker or manually defined (for example, a maximum of 12).

  8. Utility & Maintenance Functions

    • Lot Normalization:
      Before sending an order, the lot size is adjusted to meet the market’s minimum and maximum requirements, thus avoiding common errors.
    • Text Conversion:
      A function converts strings to uppercase to ensure consistency when comparing symbols.
    • Automatic Closure:
      The EA includes several functions to close all positions in cases of excessive losses, breach of the daily profit target, or unforeseen events (such as a sudden market drop).

User Instructions & Installation

  • Installation:
    • Copy the compiled file (.ex4) into the "Experts" folder of your MetaTrader 4 platform.
    • Restart the platform or refresh the list of Experts.
    • Drag ForexShield V1.00 onto the EURUSD chart (or your chosen pair, though the EA is optimized for EURUSD on M30).
    • Configure the settings according to your risk management and preferences.

  • Parameter Configuration:
    General: Ensure that the timeframe and symbol match your requirements (preferably EURUSD and M30).
    Profit & TP: Adjust the daily profit target and choose between common or individual TP according to your profit goals.
    Lot Management: Set the initial lot, maximum lot, and the martingale multiplier or sequential increment mode.
    Grid & Trading Hours: Configure the step in pips, maximum number of trades, and the opening/closing hours to optimize your operations’ timing.
    Protection & Safety: Activate the delayed capital protection and profit locking, as well as the volatility filter and blocking functions in case of large losses or sudden moves, to secure your positions.

  • Best Practices:
    Backtesting: Before using the EA in live trading, conduct extensive backtesting over a significant period to validate the strategy and adjust the parameters to your risk tolerance.
    Regular Monitoring: Even though the EA automates your trades, it is advisable to monitor its activity regularly and adjust the settings as market conditions evolve.
    Risk Management: Never risk too much of your capital on a single trade and strictly follow your risk management rules, especially during periods of high volatility.

Conclusion:
ForexShield V1.00 is a complete and robust trading robot that combines grid and martingale strategies with advanced risk management. Its delayed capital protection and profit locking system secure a portion of your gains as soon as the profit threshold is reached, ensuring that your initial capital is preserved even in the event of a market reversal. Optimized for use on M30 charts, it is especially effective in taking advantage of rapid market movements. Be sure to fine-tune the parameters to match your trading profile and test the EA on a demo account before going live.


