Position Trader EA

4.64
将任何交易策略转变为头寸交易策略，或交易基于经过验证的 RSI 和 ADR 的头寸交易策略，包括针对对您不利的头寸的自动回撤控制系统。 该 EA 是 MRA EA 的演变和简化，MRA EA 多年来一直用于市场结构交易者网站上教授的头寸交易策略。 请参阅我的个人资料，获取网站、免费头寸交易课程和其他产品的链接。

EA 将使用“弹性带理论”自动扩展到市场结构变动，并使用 RSI 指标或您想要交易的任何外汇工具的平均每日范围 (ADR) 的扩展来实现银行和机构采取的均值回归变动。 头寸交易是一种使用小风险和多次入场的进入市场的方法，这意味着初始交易入场的准确性不如入场后 EA 管理交易的方式重要。 市场是不可预测的，而且几乎不可能以任何长期可持续的准确性来计时运动，这就是大多数交易策略和交易者失败的原因。 您还可以通过简单地使用 EA 上的快速交易按钮进行初始入市，将您当前交易或过去交易过的几乎任何策略转换为头寸交易策略。 进行初始交易后，EA 将在达到指定利润水平时自动平仓交易，或者通过在市场结构变动的下一个阶段扩大规模，将交易转变为头寸交易。

主要功能：
基于 RSI 均值回归策略的全自动交易。
基于 ADR 均值回归策略的全自动交易。
根据您的要求微调上述每个策略的设置。
简单、可配置的入场条件，当检测到策略交易方向的强度时，使用任何移动平均线来触发交易。
手动交易按钮可进行初始输入或在任何现有头寸中进行手动附加交易。
（使用这些来交易任何策略，并让 EA 自动将不起作用的交易转变为头寸交易）。
当您账户的回撤达到特定百分比时，执行自动回撤控制（减少亏损交易）。
当您的总头寸回撤达到账户的特定百分比时，执行积极的回撤控制（带止损的全尺寸交易）。
完全控制每个头寸交易之间的最小距离以及额外交易的手数增量（如果需要）。
根据您的账户规模或固定手数的百分比自动计算风险。
个人退出目标基于您账户中个人交易、单一方向头寸以及每种交易工具上未平仓交易的百分比。
交易时间过滤器，以确保在发生高价差的掉期期间不会进行任何交易。
可以使用 RSI 均值回归策略在任何时间范围内进行交易（建议 ADR 策略使用 M5 时间范围）
EA 功能和逻辑：
EA 根据您交易的策略监控市场 RSI 或 ADR 的扩展条件，然后，一旦满足交易条件，就会监控进入市场的时间范围。 所有条目均使用 EA 运行时间范围内的移动平均线获取。 例如 如果您在 M5 时间范围内运行 EA，当收盘价高于或低于您在该时间范围内输入中设置的 MA 时，就会进行交易。 移动平均线入场逻辑是，价格需要开盘高于移动平均线并收盘低于移动平均线才能做空，反之则做多。 EA 监控最后收盘的蜡烛。 当进行交易时，EA 将根据平均每日范围自动计算高于空头或低于多头的水平，并准备在价格超过此水平时添加额外交易。 下一笔交易的手数大小也由 EA 自动计算，该水平和手数大小由您选择的输入决定。 EA 自动监控每笔交易的当前利润和回撤以及总头寸（所有交易都在同一方向），并根据回撤控制和利润目标的输入自动关闭全部交易或部分交易。

EA 的推荐设置：
与所有 EA 一样，建议让 EA 在 24/7 全天候运行的机器上运行，以便 EA 可以持续工作并为您监控市场。 建议在 ADR 策略的 M5 时间范围内运行 EA，如果您使用 RSI 进行交易，建议也使用 M5 或 M15。

EA 的输入和完整手册位于：https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756484
评分 13
sparkieboysi
244
sparkieboysi 2025.10.13 09:59 
 

I must say i am very impressed with this EA, i have tried many indicators and forex robots to no avail. This EA is one of the best i have come across, and admittedly i was hesitant on purchasing this as i was thinking it was the same as the other EA's. I took the plunge to buy it and i have to say this EA was the best purchase i have made. So Far it has traded 16 trades with one loss(changed some settings). Very Impressed. Also using this has Improved my confidence in using robots, but most of all i have condfidence letting it run and its stress free, and its great letting my mt4 app ping me with profits. Excellent EA built by Lee Many Thanks.

Simba Finance
286
Simba Finance 2025.02.20 17:25 
 

Excellent EA. Lee's support is great as always, and he's using the same tools every day on the livestreams.

ywillems
67
ywillems 2025.01.17 10:08 
 

This farmost the best EA i've ever used. Not a "set and forget" EA, but defenitly profitable. I'm using this EA now since 3 months and experience a average profit of 25% monthly with an overall DD of max 28%. My settings are rather conservative with a 0,5% risc and 0,25% and 0,35% TP (singel and multiple position respectively). I don't use automatic DD control but i "trim" the open positions in DD as soon as the number of open positions exceeds 3 (thus starting from 4 and above). I use the EA for all the forex pairs as indicated in the EA description (no JPY a,nd CHF). Good job!!

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Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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5 (10)
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Leonid Arkhipov
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专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
专家
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
专家
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD 智能交易系统，提供两种可选模式：经典模式和剥头皮模式 GoldPro 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 打造的自动交易系统，专为希望获得结构化交易、清晰的风险控制以及能够在不同市场节奏下运行的 EA 的交易者而设计。 在一个EA程序内部，您可以选择 其交易方式 ： 1）经典模式——冷静的逻辑，应对波动和回调 经典方法侧重于反转/均值回归行为（从市场“衰竭”区域入场）和结构化仓位管理。 篮式管理（采用一系列职位管理方式） 可选的严格限制平均值计算（距离/步数/批号系数） 多种退出方式：固定目标、盈亏平衡、尾随逻辑 扩散滤波器 交易时间表控制（工作日/周五截止/周末停止交易） 交易方向选项：买入/卖出/双向/季节性模式 2) 超短线模式——更快的逻辑，把握日内交易机会 动态模式，旨在实现更快的操作，提供灵活的入场方式和全系列的利润保护。 入场策略 选择（不同的短线交易入场逻辑） XAUUSD 自动预设 ： 安全/最优（推荐）/激进 （预设值会自动调整一组短线交易参数） 篮子止盈（现金）+ 利润保护（返还逻辑） 可选择采用金字塔式加仓（盈利时
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
专家
AI 游戏规则改变者——多对平均+对冲系统（智能方向扩展） 版本：完美交互式用户界面 - MT4（已打补丁） 开发者：CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N 交易是赌博吗？如果你承认外汇和资本市场与高风险赌博如出一辙——财富可能在瞬间暴涨或暴跌，那么答案无疑是肯定的。这一现实引发了无休止的争论：有人将其视为结构化的商业活动，并对其风险进行计算；然而，统计数据显示，超过95%的交易者都面临着毁灭性的损失，而只有区区5%——通常是顶尖的基金经理——能够持续盈利。为什么会将交易与赌博联系起来？从法律角度来看，由于交易基于全球金融数据，因此它不属于赌博，但波动性、杠杆和衍生品使其与高风险赌博有着惊人的相似之处。价格波动难以预测，长期预测失效，数月积累的利润也可能在一夜之间化为乌有。 颠覆游戏规则的理念：如果交易是赌博，那就明智地接受它。通过同时激活多达 20 个货币对，互补的价格模式可以创造出远胜于单一货币对的稳定平衡点。核心原则是什么？更多的数据意味着更高的获胜概率。 多对策略的优势 降低单一货币对风险：不依赖
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
专家
交易顾问 Ice Cube Scalper -         这是一天的黄牛     , 每天进行大量交易，每笔交易拿几个点。 EA 的策略是使用 RSI 指标与趋势进行交易。 EA 使用乘数平均，您需要在使用 EA 之前了解这一点，但是该策略在回测和实时交易中表现良好。 购买前，请务必在策略测试器中测试顾问的工作。 为了控制 EA 交易中的风险，您可以限制平均订单的最大数量以及股权风险。 为了了解顾问的工作方式，您可以订阅免费信号，这样您就可以了解顾问的工作方式及其潜力。 输入参数 很多     _     乘数             -             手数乘数         参展时       平均订单 起始批次           -           起始批次 命令     _     斯佩特             - 介于两者之间       亲   命令         平均 智能步         =真/     错误的           包括/在         用于更改订单之间步骤的智能模式 起始步长系数           - 在平均顺序之
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
专家
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
专家
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Market Reversal Alerts MT5
Lee Samson
4.43 (21)
指标
成為突破者，隨著價格反轉，市場結構會改變利潤。 訂單突破者指示器可以識別趨勢或價格走勢何時接近枯竭並準備好逆轉。它會提醒您市場結構的變化，通常會在發生逆轉或重大回調時發生。 該指標使用專有計算來確定突破和價格動能。每當在可能的耗盡點附近形成新的高點時，指標就會繪製最後一個生成該高點的順序塊。然後，它將隨價格移動隨價格跟隨定單。然後，當價格轉向相反方向並突破該訂單塊時，它會提醒您，從而創建新的市場結構並開始趨勢或重大回調的可能逆轉。 訂單塊是在創建高/低之前的最後一個相反的彩色蠟燭，並且當價格跌破這些關鍵區域以下時，這表明趨勢可能會發生短期或長期反轉。 特徵 提醒您關鍵耗盡點的市場結構變化 價格接近耗盡水平時自動提取訂單塊 在一個方向繼續移動時，在價格後面跟踪定單，以提醒您最佳的反轉輸入 將顏色更改為純色塊，以顯示何時發生市場結構中斷。 適用於所有交易品種和時間範圍 內置集成的彈出窗口和電子郵件警報 策略和如何與定單破壞者指標進行交易 當斷路器塊發生時，您有兩個選擇。 看左邊！我們正在尋求供應/需求或支撐/阻力位嗎？市場結構轉變（逆轉）通常發生在價格重新測試舊水平或在該支撐或
ADR Reversal Indicator MT5
Lee Samson
4.63 (8)
指标
ADR 反轉指標一目了然地顯示當前價格相對於其正常平均每日範圍的交易位置。當價格超過您選擇的平均範圍和高於它的水平時，您將通過彈出窗口、電子郵件或推送獲得即時警報，以便您可以快速跳入回調和反轉。該指標在圖表上在平均每日範圍極值處繪製水平線，並在這些水平之上延伸，這些水平附加了價格超過它們的數學概率。下面的更多細節...... ADR 警報儀表板補充指標並監控所有配對也可在此處獲得： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66316 MT4 版本也可在此處獲得： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62757 大約 60% 的時間價格在其正常的平均每日範圍 (ADR) 內交易並推高這些水平通常是價格急劇波動的指標，通常會出現回調（獲利了結）走勢。您可以通過交易從每日範圍的頂部或底部回落到最近的支撐位或阻力位來利用這些急劇波動。 收集了超過 20 年的歷史數據，以找出主要外匯對和一系列交叉盤的價格超出特定 ADR 水平的平均百分比。該數據表明價格僅在 3% 的時間內超過其 ADR 的 200%，這意味
Support Resistance Propulsion Targets MT5
Lee Samson
3.5 (4)
指标
自动在你的图表上画出支撑位和阻力位以及推动性蜡烛缺口，这样你就可以看到价格接下来可能会走向哪里和/或可能会逆转。 该指标旨在作为我的网站（The Market Structure Trader）上教授的头寸交易方法的一部分，并显示目标和潜在入场的关键信息。 MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97246/ 该指标有两个核心功能和四个附加功能： 核心功能1 - 日线、周线和月线的自动支持和阻力线 该指标为你自动绘制过去2天以及6周和数月前的最新支撑和阻力水平。你可以完全自定义这些水平的外观以适合你，并显示多少个。这些关键水平通常作为主要的支持和阻力区，价格将从这里转向并回撤或逆转。它们也是价格将走向的目标，因此你可以迅速看到在价格可能转向之前交易的潜在距离。 核心特征2--推进型蜡烛缺口目标 推进性缺口蜡烛是银行和机构通过在任何市场上执行大额头寸而创造的强劲、快速的移动。这些大阳线一旦形成，有两个关键作用。 1. 1.它们作为一个方向性信号，因为大型市场参与者已经选择了一个方向，一旦发生，价格往往会在一段时间内
ADR Reversal Indicator
Lee Samson
4.21 (14)
指标
ADR 反轉指標一目了然地顯示當前價格相對於其正常平均每日範圍的交易位置。當價格超過您選擇的平均範圍和高於它的水平時，您將通過彈出窗口、電子郵件或推送獲得即時警報，以便您可以快速跳入回調和反轉。該指標在圖表上在平均每日範圍極值處繪製水平線，並在這些水平之上延伸，這些水平附加了價格超過它們的數學概率。下面的更多細節...... ADR 警報儀表板補充指標並監控所有配對也可在此處獲得： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62756 MT5 版本也可在此處獲得： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64477/ 大約 60% 的時間價格在其正常的平均每日範圍 (ADR) 內交易並推高這些水平通常是價格急劇波動的指標，通常會出現回調（獲利了結）走勢。您可以通過交易從每日範圍的頂部或底部回落到最近的支撐位或阻力位來利用這些急劇波動。 收集了超過 20 年的歷史數據，以找出主要外匯對和一系列交叉盤的價格超出特定 ADR 水平的平均百分比。該數據表明價格僅在 3% 的時間內超過其 ADR 的 200%，這
ADR Alert Dashboard
Lee Samson
3.73 (11)
指标
ADR 警報儀表板一目了然地向您顯示當前價格相對於其正常平均每日範圍的交易位置。當價格超過您選擇的平均範圍和高於它的水平時，您將通過彈出窗口、電子郵件或推送獲得即時警報，以便您可以快速跳入回調和反轉。破折號旨在放置在空白圖表上，只需坐在背景中並在達到水平時提醒您，因此您無需坐下來觀看甚至看！ 此處提供 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66316 新：現在還向您顯示平均每周和每月範圍，並提醒他們！ 獲取在您的圖表上繪製水平的 ADR 反轉指標： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62757 大約 60% 的時間價格在其正常的平均每日範圍 (ADR) 內交易並推高這些水平通常是價格急劇波動的指標，通常會出現回調（獲利了結）走勢。您可以通過交易從每日範圍的頂部或底部回落到最近的支撐位或阻力位來利用這些急劇波動。 收集了超過 20 年的歷史數據，以找出主要外匯對和一系列交叉盤的價格超出特定 ADR 水平的平均百分比。該數據表明價格僅在 3% 的時間內超過其 ADR 的 200%，
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis MT5
Lee Samson
指标
停止猜测，开始用统计优势交易 股票指数的交易方式与外汇不同。它们有固定的交易时段，隔夜会出现跳空，并遵循可预测的统计模式。这个指标为您提供所需的概率数据，让您能够自信地交易DAX、标普500和道琼斯等指数。 与众不同之处 大多数指标向您展示已经发生的事情。而这个指标向您展示接下来可能发生什么。每个交易日，指标都会根据100天的历史数据分析您当前的设置。它会找到具有相似跳空、相似开盘位置的日子，并准确计算价格到达关键水平的频率。不再猜测跳空是否会回补，或者昨天的高点是否会被测试。您将获得基于真实数据的精确百分比。 完整手册及所有参数说明请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 帮助您找到优质设置的策略指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371 搭配风险回报计算 + 快速交易管理按钮EA，轻松进行股指日内交易 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020 MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
专家
市場反轉警報 EA 由同名指標（可在此處獲得）提供支持，並根據市場結構變化進行交易。 默認情況下，每次指標發送市場反轉警報時，EA 都會進行交易，並將根據您在 EA 設置中設置的條件和過濾器來交易這些警報。 當價格向當前趨勢方向移動時，它會繪製支撐矩形，並在價格急劇反轉並發出市場結構轉變或重新測試反轉信號時進行交易。更多在指標頁面。 此描述中有太多設置和可能性，因此有一篇包含所有設置的博客文章和一個視頻，在此博客文章中詳細介紹了它們。  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745502 請閱讀上面的帖子並觀看視頻，您將了解 EA 的強大功能。 這篇博文中有一些很好的設置文件可以幫助您入門和策略。 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745984 基於市場結構逆轉微調和創建多種策略和交易風格的可能性是無窮無盡的！了解我的人都知道，我每天都通過這個 EA 賺大錢，我很高興向您展示如何做。 EA 的 MT4 版本也可在此處獲得： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
指标
成為突破者，隨著價格反轉，市場結構會改變利潤。 訂單突破者指示器可以識別趨勢或價格走勢何時接近枯竭並準備好逆轉。它會提醒您市場結構的變化，通常會在發生逆轉或重大回調時發生。 該指標使用專有計算來確定突破和價格動能。每當在可能的耗盡點附近形成新的高點時，指標就會繪製最後一個生成該高點的順序塊。然後，它將隨價格移動隨價格跟隨定單。然後，當價格轉向相反方向並突破該訂單塊時，它會提醒您，從而創建新的市場結構並開始趨勢或重大回調的可能逆轉。 訂單塊是在創建高/低之前的最後一個相反的彩色蠟燭，並且當價格跌破這些關鍵區域以下時，這表明趨勢可能會發生短期或長期反轉。 特徵 提醒您關鍵耗盡點的市場結構變化 價格接近耗盡水平時自動提取訂單塊 在一個方向繼續移動時，在價格後面跟踪定單，以提醒您最佳的反轉輸入 將顏色更改為純色塊，以顯示何時發生市場結構中斷。 適用於所有交易品種和時間範圍 內置集成的彈出窗口和電子郵件警報 策略和如何與定單破壞者指標進行交易 當斷路器塊發生時，您有兩個選擇。 看左邊！我們正在尋求供應/需求或支撐/阻力位嗎？市場結構轉變（逆轉）通常發生在價格重新測試舊水平或在該支撐或
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
Lee Samson
指标
停止猜测，开始用统计优势交易 股票指数的交易方式与外汇不同。它们有固定的交易时段，隔夜会出现跳空，并遵循可预测的统计模式。这个指标为您提供所需的概率数据，让您能够自信地交易DAX、标普500和道琼斯等指数。 与众不同之处 大多数指标向您展示已经发生的事情。而这个指标向您展示接下来可能发生什么。每个交易日，指标都会根据100天的历史数据分析您当前的设置。它会找到具有相似跳空、相似开盘位置的日子，并准确计算价格到达关键水平的频率。不再猜测跳空是否会回补，或者昨天的高点是否会被测试。您将获得基于真实数据的精确百分比。 完整手册及所有参数说明请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 帮助您找到优质设置的策略指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371 搭配风险回报计算 + 快速交易管理按钮EA，轻松进行股指日内交易 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020 MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
指标
此儀表板是與市場結構反轉指標一起使用的警報工具。它的主要目的是提醒您在特定時間範圍內的逆轉機會，以及像指標一樣重新測試警報（確認）。儀表板設計為單獨放置在圖表上，並在後台工作，以向您發送有關您選擇的貨幣對和時間範圍的警報。它是在許多人要求衝刺以同時監控多個貨幣對和時間框架而不是讓市場反轉指標在一個 MT4 中的多個圖表上運行之後開發的。它會在 M5、M15、M30、H1、H4 和 D1 時間範圍內發出警報。當然，與交易中的任何事情一樣，更高的時間框架效果最好。 該儀表板被設計為市場結構反轉指標的附加組件。它將獨立工作，並提醒市場反轉警報指標給出的模式和信號。 在此處獲取市場反轉警報指標： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46295 此儀表板的 MT5 版本可在此處獲得： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65828 此處提供 EA：汽車交易市場反轉警報！ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65383 我創建的用於繪製矩形並提醒特定貨幣對的市場結構
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns
Lee Samson
5 (4)
指标
對稱三角形圖表模式代表價格被迫向上突破或崩盤之前的一段收縮和盤整期。向下趨勢線的突破標誌著新的看跌趨勢的開始，而從上部趨勢線的突破則表明新的看漲趨勢的開始。 獲取儀表板以立即監控您為對稱三角形模式交易的所有工具和時間範圍！ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69169/ 此處提供 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70006/ 該指標識別這些模式並在 4 個關鍵點形成且價格再次回落至三角形時提醒您，以便您為潛在的突破做好準備。對稱三角形並不總是完全對稱的，價格可以向上或向下突破，但通常最成功的突破是在形成三角形第一個點的高點或低點的方向上。因此，該指標為我們提供了對突破的看漲或看跌偏見，並採用顏色編碼並針對該特定方向發出警報。沒有必要只在一個方向進行交易，但是因為任何一個方向的突破都是可能的，但是當突破與第一個點趨勢一致時，您往往會獲得更大更快的價格變動和更好的風險回報。 輸入和配置選項： 開始搜索蠟燭 - 指標將開始尋找多少根蠟燭來尋找已完成的形態 Fib Max Ret
Support Resistance Propulsion Targets
Lee Samson
5 (5)
指标
自动在你的图表上画出支撑位和阻力位以及推动性蜡烛缺口，这样你就可以看到价格接下来可能会走向哪里和/或可能会逆转。 该指标旨在作为我的网站（The Market Structure Trader）上教授的头寸交易方法的一部分，并显示目标和潜在入场的关键信息。 该指标有两个核心功能和四个附加功能： 核心功能1 - 日线、周线和月线的自动支持和阻力线 该指标为你自动绘制过去2天以及6周和数月前的最新支撑和阻力水平。你可以完全自定义这些水平的外观以适合你，并显示多少个。这些关键水平通常作为主要的支持和阻力区，价格将从这里转向并回撤或逆转。它们也是价格将走向的目标，因此你可以迅速看到在价格可能转向之前交易的潜在距离。 核心特征2--推进型蜡烛缺口目标 推进性缺口蜡烛是银行和机构通过在任何市场上执行大额头寸而创造的强劲、快速的移动。这些大阳线一旦形成，有两个关键作用。 1. 1.它们作为一个方向性信号，因为大型市场参与者已经选择了一个方向，一旦发生，价格往往会在一段时间内继续移动。 2. 2.更重要的是，它们作为目标，因为这些区域往往会让其他大玩家的头寸 "越位"，价格在绝大多数情况下
Position Trader EA MT5
Lee Samson
5 (3)
专家
将任何交易策略转变为头寸交易策略，或交易基于经过验证的 RSI 和 ADR 的头寸交易策略，包括针对对您不利的头寸的自动回撤控制系统。 该 EA 是 MRA EA 的演变和简化，MRA EA 多年来一直用于市场结构交易者网站上教授的头寸交易策略。 请参阅我的个人资料，获取网站、免费头寸交易课程和其他产品的链接。 EA 将使用“弹性带理论”自动扩展到市场结构变动，并使用 RSI 指标或您想要交易的任何外汇工具的平均每日范围 (ADR) 的扩展来实现银行和机构采取的均值回归变动。 头寸交易是一种使用小风险和多次入场的进入市场的方法，这意味着初始交易入场的准确性不如入场后 EA 管理交易的方式重要。 市场是不可预测的，而且几乎不可能以任何长期可持续的准确性来计时运动，这就是大多数交易策略和交易者失败的原因。 您还可以通过简单地使用 EA 上的快速交易按钮进行初始入市，将您当前交易或过去交易过的几乎任何策略转换为头寸交易策略。 进行初始交易后，EA 将在达到指定利润水平时自动平仓交易，或者通过在市场结构变动的下一个阶段扩大规模，将交易转变为头寸交易。 主要功能： 基于 RSI 均值回归策
Market Reversal Alerts EA MT5
Lee Samson
4.36 (11)
专家
市場反轉警報 EA 由同名指標（ https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57892 ）提供支持，並根據市場結構變化進行交易。 默認情況下，每次指標發送市場反轉警報時，EA 都會進行交易，並將根據您在 EA 設置中設置的條件和過濾器來交易這些警報。 當價格向當前趨勢方向移動時，它會繪製支撐矩形，並在價格急劇反轉並發出市場結構轉變或重新測試反轉信號時進行交易。更多在指標頁面。 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57892 此描述中有太多設置和可能性，因此有一篇包含所有設置的博客文章和一個視頻，在此博客文章中詳細介紹了它們。 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745502 請閱讀上面的帖子並觀看視頻，您將了解 EA 的強大功能。 這篇博文中有一些很好的設置文件可以幫助您入門和策略。 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745984 基於市場結構逆轉微調和創建多種策略和交易風格的可能性是無窮無盡的！了解我的人都知道，我每天都通
Opening Range Breakout MT5
Lee Samson
3.29 (7)
专家
从股票指数开盘时发生的爆炸性走势中获利，每天给自己一个可操作的优势。 开盘区间突破 EA 可以根据您的喜好进行调整，以捕捉 DAX、DOW、NASDAQ 和 S&P500 等主要股指每天开盘后形成的趋势。 这些开盘每天都在同一时间发生，因此您知道何时会发生波动，并且通常就在开盘强劲趋势形成之后，您可以使用此 EA 捕捉并在整个交易时段内进行。 开盘区间通常是股市开盘后的前 5-15 分钟，在大型市场参与者下达初始订单后，投机交易开始。 打开后，往往会发生以下两种情况之一。 1. 你得到一个区间或轮换日，指数上涨，反转，然后再次反转。 如今，策略和 EA 经常会收支平衡或出现小额亏损。 2. 你会遇到一个趋势日，市场通常会连续几个小时朝一个方向发展。 这些是策略真正银行的日子，并且随着趋势的发展可以轻松产生 3-10% 的回报。 MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90502/ 有关 EA 交易方式的策略指南可在此处找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751229 包含所
Stock Index Hedge EA
Lee Samson
5 (2)
专家
利用主要股指的开盘波动，并从市场开盘突破时的突然波动中获利。 这些策略的目标只是从市场在开盘时朝一个方向快速而猛烈移动的日子中受益，并控制这种变化。 如果市场开盘疲软且没有方向，EA 会锁定对冲损失并等待市场决定方向，然后再平仓。 股指对冲 EA 会在开盘前分析区间，并寻找理想的可交易距离，以便在市场开盘后朝任一方向快速波动时尝试兑现。 该策略适用于任何股票指数，如 DAX、DOW、NAS、S&P500 或 FTSE。 如果盘前区间太大或太小，它将跳过盘前价格走势并尝试突破最初的 5 分钟开盘区间。 此功能有助于在开盘时创造理想的交易条件，以避免在范围太窄的情况下出现拉锯，或者在范围太宽的情况下避免无法实现目标的可能性。 测试表明，理想的交易区间不低于 ADR 的 10%，且不高于 ADR 的 20%，以创造最大的机会在开盘时彻底突破并实现可实现的目标。 手册和策略说明在这里： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754385/ EA 在开盘时进行 2 笔交易，如果成功，EA 会按照您选择的 R:R 比率在第一笔交易中获利，然后保护第二笔交易，同
The Ultimate Indicator Dashboard
Lee Samson
指标
通过单一图表监控每个交易品种和每个时间周期，并使用您最喜爱的指标。终极指标仪表板为您提供完整的多品种、多指标、多时间周期视图——全部集中在一个简洁、可拖动的面板中。 不再需要在图表之间来回切换。一眼即可查看所有交易品种的 RSI、MACD、Bollinger Bands、Ichimoku、ATR、成交量等指标。颜色编码信号精准显示交易机会所在，智能提醒在条件变化时及时通知您——让您再也不会错过任何交易机会。 想使用仪表板中没有的指标？ 联系我 ，我会看看能否轻松为您添加！ === 为什么交易者喜爱这款仪表板 === • 在单一图表上同时查看多达 30 个品种和 8 个指标 • 每列均可独立配置——在任意时间周期上选择任意指标 • 颜色编码单元格即时突出显示看涨、看跌、超买和超卖状态 • 智能提醒支持每格和每列静音控制——再也不会被提醒刷屏 • 可拖动至图表任意位置——完全自由定位 • 适用于您的券商提供的任何品种——外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币 • 可自动从市场监控列表拉取品种，或自定义品种列表 • 轻量级交错更新——不会拖慢您的终端 === 17 个内置指标 === 可配置最
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons MT5
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
Risk/Reward Tool是一款专业级EA（智能交易系统），旨在彻底改变您在MetaTrader 5中规划、可视化和执行交易的方式。无论您是重视精确风险管理的自主交易者，还是需要直观测试交易设置的策略开发者，这款工具都能在一个优雅直观的界面中提供您所需的一切。 与基础的仓位计算器不同，Risk/Reward Tool将可视化交易规划与即时执行功能、实时盈亏监控和全面的交易管理功能相结合。该工具与MT5策略测试器完全兼容，让您能够练习交易策略并完善方法，无需冒真实资金的风险。 完整使用手册请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT4版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020/ 主要功能 可视化交易规划 可拖拽调整的入场、止损和止盈线 随交易参数调整实时更新的彩色风险/收益区域 基于ATR的自动止损计算，实现波动率调整的仓位管理 可配置的风险收益比，带可视化显示 支持市价单和挂单（限价单/止损单），根据入场线位置自动判断 智能仓位计算 以账户余额百分比或固定金额设置风险 实时
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
立即在一張圖表上查看按日和按週的已平倉交易歷史記錄、當前未平倉交易以及外匯風險敞口！使用熱圖來識別有利可圖的交易以及您交易組合中的當前虧損情況。 快速關閉按鈕 使用快速關閉按鈕可以關閉單一符號的每筆交易、全部關閉單筆交易，或點擊按鈕以取得部分利潤或損失。不再需要在清單中尋找交易並研究如何關閉部分交易。儀表板還會顯示您在交易外匯對時目前對每種貨幣符號的風險敞口，這可以幫助您識別重大新聞事件發生前可能過度暴露的領域。您可以使用按鈕在新聞發布前立即快速降低您的風險，或者如果新聞已經發生並為您帶來利潤，只需單擊即可快速獲得該利潤！ 開放交易熱圖 交易熱圖是一種視覺化工具，專為使用頭寸交易或波段交易策略的交易者設計，使用美元成本平均法來擴大和縮小交易規模。您可以快速識別您的投資組合中可以存入的單一交易，以及您可以部分平倉的虧損交易。只需使用全部或部分關閉按鈕即可立即賺錢並降低風險。 快速識別控制回撤的機會 虧損控制切換「D 按鈕」將突出顯示您的投資組合中所有虧損高於每個交易符號平均價格的交易。這是透過在所有符號的單一交易周圍添加一個矩形來實現的，這樣您就可以看到首先要關注哪些交易。 這使
Trade Portfolio Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
实用工具
立即在一張圖表上查看按日和按週的已平倉交易歷史記錄、當前未平倉交易以及外匯風險敞口！使用熱圖來識別有利可圖的交易以及您交易組合中的當前虧損情況。 快速關閉按鈕 使用快速關閉按鈕可以關閉單一符號的每筆交易、全部關閉單筆交易，或點擊按鈕以取得部分利潤或損失。不再需要在清單中尋找交易並研究如何關閉部分交易。儀表板還會顯示您在交易外匯對時目前對每種貨幣符號的風險敞口，這可以幫助您識別重大新聞事件發生前可能過度暴露的領域。您可以使用按鈕在新聞發布前立即快速降低您的風險，或者如果新聞已經發生並為您帶來利潤，只需單擊即可快速獲得該利潤！ 開放交易熱圖 交易熱圖是一種視覺化工具，專為使用頭寸交易或波段交易策略的交易者設計，使用美元成本平均法來擴大和縮小交易規模。您可以快速識別您的投資組合中可以存入的單一交易，以及您可以部分平倉的虧損交易。只需使用全部或部分關閉按鈕即可立即賺錢並降低風險。 快速識別控制回撤的機會 虧損控制切換「D 按鈕」將突出顯示您的投資組合中所有虧損高於每個交易符號平均價格的交易。這是透過在所有符號的單一交易周圍添加一個矩形來實現的，這樣您就可以看到首先要關注哪些交易。 這使
Trade Equity Guardian
Lee Samson
实用工具
Automatic Trade Protection EA For MT5 Overview Trade Equity Guardian is a lightweight, always-on Expert Advisor that continuously monitors all open positions on your account and automatically closes any trade that breaches your predefined risk thresholds. It acts as a safety net — protecting your account from oversized positions, runaway losses, or locking in profits when targets are hit. Attach it to any chart and let it run in the background. It works alongside your other EAs and manual trades
FREE
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
Lee Samson
实用工具
Risk/Reward Tool是一款专业级EA（智能交易系统），旨在彻底改变您在MetaTrader 4中规划、可视化和执行交易的方式。无论您是重视精确风险管理的自主交易者，还是需要直观测试交易设置的策略开发者，这款工具都能在一个优雅直观的界面中提供您所需的一切。 与基础的仓位计算器不同，Risk/Reward Tool将可视化交易规划与即时执行功能、实时盈亏监控和全面的交易管理功能相结合。该工具与MT4策略测试器完全兼容，让您能够练习交易策略并完善方法，无需冒真实资金的风险。 完整使用手册请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主要功能 可视化交易规划 可拖拽调整的入场、止损和止盈线 随交易参数调整实时更新的彩色风险/收益区域 基于ATR的自动止损计算，实现波动率调整的仓位管理 可配置的风险收益比，带可视化显示 支持市价单和挂单（限价单/止损单），根据入场线位置自动判断 智能仓位计算 以账户余额百分比或固定金
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
3.67 (3)
指标
RSI / TDI 警報儀表板允許您一次監控您交易的每個主要貨幣對的 RSI（由您選擇）。 您可以通過兩種方式使用它： 1. 選擇多個時間框架，當有多個時間框架超出正常交易條件時，破折號會顯示給您。一個很好的指標，表明價格最近在推高，因為它在多個時間框架內達到了超買或超賣水平，因此很快就會出現回調或逆轉。 2. 使用一個時間框架（您最喜歡的交易）和多個 RSI 水平向您展示該時間框架內 RSI 擴展的強度。當價格在一個方向上非常強烈地推動太長時間並且市場應該出現獲利了結時，這是一種進行均值回歸交易的好策略。在示例屏幕截圖中，您可以看到 H4 RSI 在 25 水平之上擴展了 2 對，這比典型的價格行為要遠得多，因此是做多的好機會。 當蠟燭在所選時間範圍內收盤時，儀表板將提醒您選擇水平的擴展條件（超買和超賣）。您可以同時監控 6 個單獨的 RSI。您可以獨立選擇每個時間範圍、類型以及超買和超賣水平。 此處提供 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62698 您可以立即查看任何貨幣對的狀況，並選擇那些準備好回調或反轉
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns MT5
Lee Samson
3 (2)
指标
對稱三角形圖表模式代表價格被迫向上突破或崩盤之前的一段收縮和盤整期。向下趨勢線的突破標誌著新的看跌趨勢的開始，而從上部趨勢線的突破則表明新的看漲趨勢的開始。 此處提供 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68709/ 該指標識別這些模式並在 4 個關鍵點形成且價格再次回落至三角形時提醒您，以便您為潛在的突破做好準備。對稱三角形並不總是完全對稱的，價格可以向上或向下突破，但通常最成功的突破是在形成三角形第一個點的高點或低點的方向上。因此，該指標為我們提供了對突破的看漲或看跌偏見，並採用顏色編碼並針對該特定方向發出警報。沒有必要只在一個方向進行交易，但是因為任何一個方向的突破都是可能的，但是當突破與第一個點趨勢一致時，您往往會獲得更大更快的價格變動和更好的風險回報。 輸入和配置選項： 開始搜索蠟燭 - 指標將開始尋找多少根蠟燭來尋找已完成的形態 Fib Max Retracement - 最大回撤價格可以形成點 3,4 和 5 Fib 最小回撤 - 可以形成點 3,4 和 5 的最低迴撤價格 僅顯示最後信號 - 僅顯示最後
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
3 (3)
指标
此儀表板是與市場結構反轉指標一起使用的警報工具。它的主要目的是提醒您在特定時間範圍內的逆轉機會，以及像指標一樣重新測試警報（確認）。儀表板設計為單獨放置在圖表上，並在後台工作，以向您發送有關您選擇的貨幣對和時間範圍的警報。它是在許多人要求衝刺以同時監控多個貨幣對和時間框架而不是讓市場反轉指標在一個 MT4 中的多個圖表上運行之後開發的。它會在 M5、M15、M30、H1、H4 和 D1 時間範圍內發出警報。當然，與交易中的任何事情一樣，更高的時間框架效果最好。 我創建的用於繪製矩形並提醒特定貨幣對的市場結構變化的指標運行儀表板。 儀表板僅允許您監控多個貨幣對和時間範圍，並在打開一個圖表時收到警報。 該儀表板被設計為市場結構反轉指標的附加組件。它將獨立工作，並提醒市場反轉警報指標給出的模式和信號。 在此處獲取市場反轉警報指標的 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46295 此儀表板的 MT4 版本在這裡： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62751/ 指標輸入/設置： 調整
Multi Timeframe MTF Visual Stochastics Display
Lee Samson
5 (1)
指标
最后！ MT4的随机指标，可在一张图表上显示多个时间范围！立即在4个不同的时间范围内查看主线和信号线的实际位置，以帮助您做出有根据的交易决策。 一个真正的MTF随机指标，适合需要在多个时间范围内直观地看到指标告诉他们的交易者，没有向上或向下的箭头或显示的数字。 在时间范围之间不再轻拂即可查看其他随机指标的位置！留在您最喜欢的时间范围内，并获得所有内容的概述！ 不用再怀疑其他随机指标上的向上或向下箭头是主线还是信号线，或者它真正指向的角度是！ 不再有看起来不正确的MTF随机指标，因为它们被拉长或不准确，占用了宝贵的图表空间！ 从您的交易图表中查看是否在所有时间范围内都发生了交叉！ 特征 从M1到每月选择您喜欢的时间范围（总共最多4个） 并排显示的每个随机变量的最新部分 根据MT4随附的库存指示器完全可自定义的颜色，级别和参数 设置警报会告诉您所选的所有时间范围都超买或超卖的时间 集成的弹出，推送和电子邮件警报 与图表成比例，因此每个随机占据屏幕上可用空间的1/4 选择显示2个，3个或4个随机数，然后手动设置每个占用的宽度。 放大和缩小主图表，以与您偏好的市场观点保持一致 为
FREE
The Strat Dashboard MT5
Lee Samson
指标
The Strat Dashboard – Rob Smith 策略专用多符号模式扫描仪 以实时多符号 Strat 分析，提升您的交易表现 The Strat Dashboard 是一款强大、专业级别的指标，专为使用 Rob Smith 著名 “Strat” 交易方法的交易者设计。它可同时监控无限符号、跨多个时间框架，瞬间识别高概率设置，再也不会错过任何可操作的模式。 MT4 Version :-   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153375/ 什么是 “The Strat”？ The Strat 是由 Rob Smith 开发的一种革命性价格行为交易策略，专注于识别特定的蜡烛图模式及其跨时间框架的关系。该方法根据蜡烛与之前蜡烛的互动，将每根蜡烛分类为编号类别，创造出一种通用语言，用于解读价格行为，可应用于任何市场、任何时间框架、任何时刻。 The Strat 蜡烛分类系统： 1 Bar (Inside Bar)：当前蜡烛的高点低于前一蜡烛的高点 且 低点高于前一蜡烛的低点 — 表示盘整 2 Bar (Directiona
Multi Timeframe ATR ADR
Lee Samson
指标
Multi-Timeframe ATR 指标是 MetaTrader 4 标准 ATR 指标的增强版，它允许交易者在当前图表上查看 任意时间框架 的波动性。与只显示当前图表时间框架 ATR 的普通版本不同，本指标可让您选择其他时间框架，例如在 M15 或 H1 图表上直接展示 日线 ATR 。 运行原理： 本指标从您选定的时间框架（如 H1、H4 或 D1）提取 ATR 值，并以与标准 ATR 相同的方式在独立窗口中绘制。它会自动将较高时间框架的条形对齐当前图表，使您在分析短周期走势时，了解更高周期的波动情况。同时，图表上还会显示一个 以点(pips)为单位 的当前 ATR 值标签，该值根据您的经纪商报价精度（2–6位小数）自动转换并四舍五入。 交易者实用用途： 跨时间框架波动性背景 — 在操作低周期图表时，监控高周期如日线或周线的 ATR，以判断市场何时处于扩张或收缩状态。 仓位规模制定 — 使用以 pips 表示的当前 ATR 值来设置止损或计算仓位规模，使其与市场波动性成比例。 交易时机把握 — ATR 上升时可确认突破或趋势阶段；ATR 下降时可警示合并阶段。 策略过滤器 —
FREE
Trade Manager Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (5)
实用工具
控制您的外匯投資組合。立即查看您的站立位置、工作原理以及導致您疼痛的原因！ 此處提供 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58658 交易經理儀表板旨在讓您一目了然地顯示您當前在外匯市場中的每個頭寸，並使風險管理和貨幣敞口更易於理解。 對於通過多個頭寸或交易網格和籃子策略逐漸進入市場的交易者，這是需要查看的關鍵信息。監控終端中的多個位置通常很難管理。 過度槓桿化和使用低風險：回報是新交易者和一些經驗豐富的交易者面臨的主要問題，交易經理向您展示您對每種貨幣的風險敞口，確保您不會同時進行雙向交易。 特徵： 未平倉交易 - 查看您當前按貨幣對排序的所有未平倉交易。您不僅可以在該貨幣對上看到您的方向偏差，還可以在該貨幣對上運行的每筆交易或頭寸上看到您的方向偏差。 回撤和利潤信息 - 立即查看您交易活躍的貨幣對的回撤或盈利情況。輕鬆識別需要管理的交易。 手數大小 - 查看您在每個貨幣對上的手數以及您進行的交易數量。 風險敞口 - 查看您對每種貨幣的方向偏差，以確保您不會在另一個入場時以相反的方向交易。另請查看您在該貨幣中使用不同貨
筛选:
sparkieboysi
244
sparkieboysi 2025.10.13 09:59 
 

I must say i am very impressed with this EA, i have tried many indicators and forex robots to no avail. This EA is one of the best i have come across, and admittedly i was hesitant on purchasing this as i was thinking it was the same as the other EA's. I took the plunge to buy it and i have to say this EA was the best purchase i have made. So Far it has traded 16 trades with one loss(changed some settings). Very Impressed. Also using this has Improved my confidence in using robots, but most of all i have condfidence letting it run and its stress free, and its great letting my mt4 app ping me with profits. Excellent EA built by Lee Many Thanks.

Hg494Pat17
24
Hg494Pat17 2025.06.03 13:52 
 

Just started. Hoping for a profitable time..........

Simba Finance
286
Simba Finance 2025.02.20 17:25 
 

Excellent EA. Lee's support is great as always, and he's using the same tools every day on the livestreams.

ywillems
67
ywillems 2025.01.17 10:08 
 

This farmost the best EA i've ever used. Not a "set and forget" EA, but defenitly profitable. I'm using this EA now since 3 months and experience a average profit of 25% monthly with an overall DD of max 28%. My settings are rather conservative with a 0,5% risc and 0,25% and 0,35% TP (singel and multiple position respectively). I don't use automatic DD control but i "trim" the open positions in DD as soon as the number of open positions exceeds 3 (thus starting from 4 and above). I use the EA for all the forex pairs as indicated in the EA description (no JPY a,nd CHF). Good job!!

TYoung6610
196
TYoung6610 2024.10.07 19:15 
 

I have been trading the Position Trader EA for four full weeks (demo), starting on 9/9. My results have been incredible. I currently have a 42.48% gain with a maximum 12.9% drawdown, which recovered fairly quickly. I am aware that I entered into a favorable market condition for the EA and that this will not happen every month. My risk may be too high, but I can easily adjust that, and would be very happy to have a much smaller percentage gain than 42.48% a month. Lee is a great teacher and programmer. I highly recommend that you check out his methods and products.

garry_mccrudd
42
garry_mccrudd 2024.07.14 17:00 
 

Great EA, well tested and robust strategy. Very good user support, developer streams live most weekdays.

Robert _
283
Robert _ 2024.05.06 14:05 
 

Treasure in the forex world with great daily youtube support. Thank you Lee.

Daniel
922
Daniel 2024.04.25 10:31 
 

I bought the EA yesterday. After various settings, I'll take a look at the whole thing. First of all - the EA is very reminiscent of QQU. Somehow he still doesn't convince me. When testing EU/CAD, I noticed that the EA ignored the rise in March 2024, which was over 3000 points, but started to buy sell on the rise. Let's see the next few months. I'll inform you again.

Lee Samson
73378
来自开发人员的回复 Lee Samson 2024.04.25 11:48
Not sure 24 hours is long enough to test it really as it's designed to work with 1 and 4 hour timeframes so you've had less than 24 candles of movement! :) You are talking about a breakout there in March 2024. This is a mean reversion position trading EA, nothing to do with breakouts so please read the manual and watch the video again, doesn't do breakouts so would certainly not have got on that!
Mark Vaines
2115
Mark Vaines 2024.04.21 07:51 
 

So far so good still messing with the setting but definatly a robost and adaptable EA. Some set files used by the users might be helpful to see how ppl opearate this EA. I intend on posting some set files in the comments after testing .....Good Job well thought out and executes smootly what it says it does

Wilhelm Niebuhr
35
Wilhelm Niebuhr 2024.04.06 13:20 
 

Absolutely brilliant and a very safe EA to run with an aggressive EA on same currency pairs with different time frames, rectifying errors of the aggressive EA. Genius piece of work.

pitorian
104
pitorian 2024.04.04 13:44 
 

I am impressed with Lee's support and ability to build EAs if used properly and you watch and read the documents they work, It's the only EAs and indicators I use on my charts, thank you, Lee, for all the help and support you are truly one in a million

Steve Agleron
330
Steve Agleron 2024.03.13 18:44 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Petr Kolar
258
Petr Kolar 2024.03.13 18:10 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

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