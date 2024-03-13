Position Trader EA
- 专家
-
Lee Samson
- 版本: 2.10
- 更新: 25 二月 2025
- 激活: 20
Excellent EA. Lee's support is great as always, and he's using the same tools every day on the livestreams.
This farmost the best EA i've ever used. Not a "set and forget" EA, but defenitly profitable. I'm using this EA now since 3 months and experience a average profit of 25% monthly with an overall DD of max 28%. My settings are rather conservative with a 0,5% risc and 0,25% and 0,35% TP (singel and multiple position respectively). I don't use automatic DD control but i "trim" the open positions in DD as soon as the number of open positions exceeds 3 (thus starting from 4 and above). I use the EA for all the forex pairs as indicated in the EA description (no JPY a,nd CHF). Good job!!
I must say i am very impressed with this EA, i have tried many indicators and forex robots to no avail. This EA is one of the best i have come across, and admittedly i was hesitant on purchasing this as i was thinking it was the same as the other EA's. I took the plunge to buy it and i have to say this EA was the best purchase i have made. So Far it has traded 16 trades with one loss(changed some settings). Very Impressed. Also using this has Improved my confidence in using robots, but most of all i have condfidence letting it run and its stress free, and its great letting my mt4 app ping me with profits. Excellent EA built by Lee Many Thanks.
Just started. Hoping for a profitable time..........
Excellent EA. Lee's support is great as always, and he's using the same tools every day on the livestreams.
This farmost the best EA i've ever used. Not a "set and forget" EA, but defenitly profitable. I'm using this EA now since 3 months and experience a average profit of 25% monthly with an overall DD of max 28%. My settings are rather conservative with a 0,5% risc and 0,25% and 0,35% TP (singel and multiple position respectively). I don't use automatic DD control but i "trim" the open positions in DD as soon as the number of open positions exceeds 3 (thus starting from 4 and above). I use the EA for all the forex pairs as indicated in the EA description (no JPY a,nd CHF). Good job!!
I have been trading the Position Trader EA for four full weeks (demo), starting on 9/9. My results have been incredible. I currently have a 42.48% gain with a maximum 12.9% drawdown, which recovered fairly quickly. I am aware that I entered into a favorable market condition for the EA and that this will not happen every month. My risk may be too high, but I can easily adjust that, and would be very happy to have a much smaller percentage gain than 42.48% a month. Lee is a great teacher and programmer. I highly recommend that you check out his methods and products.
Great EA, well tested and robust strategy. Very good user support, developer streams live most weekdays.
Treasure in the forex world with great daily youtube support. Thank you Lee.
I bought the EA yesterday. After various settings, I'll take a look at the whole thing. First of all - the EA is very reminiscent of QQU. Somehow he still doesn't convince me. When testing EU/CAD, I noticed that the EA ignored the rise in March 2024, which was over 3000 points, but started to buy sell on the rise. Let's see the next few months. I'll inform you again.
So far so good still messing with the setting but definatly a robost and adaptable EA. Some set files used by the users might be helpful to see how ppl opearate this EA. I intend on posting some set files in the comments after testing .....Good Job well thought out and executes smootly what it says it does
Absolutely brilliant and a very safe EA to run with an aggressive EA on same currency pairs with different time frames, rectifying errors of the aggressive EA. Genius piece of work.
I am impressed with Lee's support and ability to build EAs if used properly and you watch and read the documents they work, It's the only EAs and indicators I use on my charts, thank you, Lee, for all the help and support you are truly one in a million
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I must say i am very impressed with this EA, i have tried many indicators and forex robots to no avail. This EA is one of the best i have come across, and admittedly i was hesitant on purchasing this as i was thinking it was the same as the other EA's. I took the plunge to buy it and i have to say this EA was the best purchase i have made. So Far it has traded 16 trades with one loss(changed some settings). Very Impressed. Also using this has Improved my confidence in using robots, but most of all i have condfidence letting it run and its stress free, and its great letting my mt4 app ping me with profits. Excellent EA built by Lee Many Thanks.