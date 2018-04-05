Gold Bulls and Bears

OPTMIISE THE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE.

The "Gold BullBear" EA is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to optimize trading strategies for the precious metal market, specifically focused on gold. Leveraging both bull and bear indicators, this automated system aims to capitalize on price fluctuations and market trends with precision and efficiency on 1 hour charts.

This EA employs a combination of technical and fundamental analysis, constantly monitoring various market factors such as historical price data, moving averages, and relevant economic news. By utilizing these indicators, it seeks to identify potential entry and exit points for gold trades.

When market conditions suggest a bullish trend, the "Gold BullBear" EA will initiate buy orders, anticipating an increase in the price of gold. Conversely, during bearish trends, it will execute sell orders to profit from potential price declines. This dynamic approach ensures adaptability to changing market sentiments.

Risk management is paramount in the "Gold BullBear" EA's strategy. It employs stop-loss and take-profit orders to safeguard investments and maximize potential profits. Additionally, the algorithm adjusts its position sizes based on available capital and risk tolerance, ensuring responsible trading.

The EA operates 24/7, continuously monitoring the gold market, making quick and calculated decisions without emotional biases. It eliminates human errors and fatigue, allowing traders to take advantage of trading opportunities even when they are unable to actively participate in the market.

To further enhance user experience, the "Gold BullBear" EA offers a user-friendly interface, providing real-time performance metrics, historical trade data, and customizable settings. This allows traders to fine-tune the algorithm to suit their individual preferences and risk appetite.

In conclusion, the "Gold BullBear" EA is a powerful tool for traders seeking to navigate the gold market with precision and effectiveness. By combining bull and bear indicators, rigorous risk management, and 24/7 automated trading, it aims to deliver consistent and potentially profitable results in the world of gold trading.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
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Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
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Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
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Indicators
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Experts
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