QuantGuard Edge

QuantGuardEdge PRO

Public live signal of the system in operation

Trading Direction: BUY ONLY

QuantGuardEdge PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically trade market expansion movements and temporary market imbalances through an advanced validation system, dynamic management and adaptive recovery logic.

The system operates exclusively in BUY mode and has been developed to work under real market conditions using multi-layer filters focused on improving operational stability and reducing entries during unfavorable market conditions.

QuantGuardEdge prioritizes operational stability, execution continuity and exposure control over high trading frequency.

Launch price currently available.
The price may be updated in future versions of the system.


Main Features

  • Fully automated trading
  • Controlled progressive recovery system
  • Dynamic lot management
  • Advanced range and momentum filtering
  • Spread control system
  • Automatic recovery after VPS or terminal restart
  • Compatible with ECN accounts
  • Independent Magic Number per symbol
  • Primarily optimized and tested on SP500 M1
  • Adaptive exposure management
  • Low resource consumption

Recommended Configuration

Symbol

Primarily optimized and tested on SP500.

Timeframe

M1

Account Type

ECN / Low Spread

The system has been designed for brokers with Market Execution and reduced spread conditions.

Leverage

From 1:20

Recommended Balance

From $1200-$1500 using standard configuration.
The recommended capital may vary depending on broker conditions, leverage and execution environment.

VPS

Highly recommended to ensure operational stability and execution continuity.

Operational Philosophy

QuantGuardEdge is designed to detect temporary market imbalances and price expansion movements through a combination of internal filters based on structure, range and dynamic market behavior.

The system incorporates additional validations to reduce entries during high instability or excessive bearish pressure conditions.

The recovery logic progressively adapts exposure according to the operational state of the system and evolving market conditions.

Backtesting

Recommended Mode

Open Prices Only

The EA operates once per new candle and has been specifically optimized for the "Open Prices Only" simulation mode.

The system has been specifically designed to work on candle opening conditions, optimizing execution stability and reducing dependency on tick-by-tick simulation.

This allows a simulation more consistent with the operational logic of the system.

Configuration Parameters

GENERAL

Magic ID: Unique identifier used by the EA to manage its trades independently.

RISK

Dynamic Lot Scaling: Enables dynamic adjustment of trading volume according to account balance.

Initial Lot: Defines the initial lot size used by the system.

Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread for opening positions.

Maximum Recovery Steps: Maximum number of recovery levels allowed.

Recovery Multiplier: Multiplication factor applied during recovery phases.

TP Ratio: Ratio used to calculate the take profit target relative to the operational range.

Safety Margin: Safety margin used for dynamic exposure calculations.

RANGE

Initial Range: Base value used to calculate the initial operational range.

Range Increment: Progressive increment applied to the operational range.

Range Multiplier: Dynamic factor used to adapt the range during recovery phases.

FILTER

Primary TF: Main timeframe used by the system filters.

Base Period: Base period used by internal validation calculations.

Level Offset: Offset applied to entry validation levels.

Secondary TF: Secondary timeframe used by complementary filters.

Filter Depth: Depth used by internal validation filters.

Filter Factor A: Auxiliary factor used in dynamic filtering calculations.

Filter Factor B: Complementary factor used for adaptive validations.

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Hedge Accounts
  • ECN Brokers
  • VPS Compatible

Usage Recommendations

  • Use only with brokers offering stable execution and low spread conditions.
  • Low latency VPS is strongly recommended.
  • Avoid aggressive configurations without previous experience.
  • Avoid trading multiple symbols simultaneously with reduced account balances.
  • Perform demo testing before using advanced configurations.

Important Information

Margin requirements may vary depending on broker conditions and symbol specifications.

The recommended balance will depend on the selected configuration and exposure level.

Execution conditions may affect the final performance of the system.

Historical results do not guarantee future performance.

Risk Warning

The system uses progressive recovery logic and adaptive exposure management, which may temporarily increase trading volume during certain market phases.

This system uses progressive recovery logic and may increase exposure during specific operational phases.

Incorrect configuration, extreme market conditions or insufficient capital may significantly increase trading risk.

Trading involves financial risk and there are no guarantees of future profits.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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