QuantGuard Edge

QuantGuardEdge PRO

Trading Direction: BUY ONLY

QuantGuardEdge PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically trade market expansion movements and temporary market imbalances through an advanced validation system, dynamic management and adaptive recovery logic.

The system operates exclusively in BUY mode and has been developed to work under real market conditions using multi-layer filters focused on improving operational stability and reducing entries during unfavorable market conditions.

QuantGuardEdge prioritizes operational stability, execution continuity and exposure control over high trading frequency.

Launch price currently available.

The price may be updated in future versions of the system.





Main Features

Fully automated trading

Controlled progressive recovery system

Dynamic lot management

Advanced range and momentum filtering

Spread control system

Automatic recovery after VPS or terminal restart

Compatible with ECN accounts

Independent Magic Number per symbol

Primarily optimized and tested on SP500 M1

Adaptive exposure management

Low resource consumption

Recommended Configuration

Symbol

Primarily optimized and tested on SP500.

Timeframe

M1

Account Type

ECN / Low Spread

The system has been designed for brokers with Market Execution and reduced spread conditions.

Leverage

From 1:20

Recommended Balance

From $1200-$1500 using standard configuration.

The recommended capital may vary depending on broker conditions, leverage and execution environment.

VPS

Highly recommended to ensure operational stability and execution continuity.

Operational Philosophy

QuantGuardEdge is designed to detect temporary market imbalances and price expansion movements through a combination of internal filters based on structure, range and dynamic market behavior.

The system incorporates additional validations to reduce entries during high instability or excessive bearish pressure conditions.

The recovery logic progressively adapts exposure according to the operational state of the system and evolving market conditions.

Backtesting

Recommended Mode

Open Prices Only

The EA operates once per new candle and has been specifically optimized for the "Open Prices Only" simulation mode.

The system has been specifically designed to work on candle opening conditions, optimizing execution stability and reducing dependency on tick-by-tick simulation.

This allows a simulation more consistent with the operational logic of the system.

Configuration Parameters

GENERAL

Magic ID: Unique identifier used by the EA to manage its trades independently.

RISK

Dynamic Lot Scaling: Enables dynamic adjustment of trading volume according to account balance.

Initial Lot: Defines the initial lot size used by the system.

Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread for opening positions.

Maximum Recovery Steps: Maximum number of recovery levels allowed.

Recovery Multiplier: Multiplication factor applied during recovery phases.

TP Ratio: Ratio used to calculate the take profit target relative to the operational range.

Safety Margin: Safety margin used for dynamic exposure calculations.

RANGE

Initial Range: Base value used to calculate the initial operational range.

Range Increment: Progressive increment applied to the operational range.

Range Multiplier: Dynamic factor used to adapt the range during recovery phases.

FILTER

Primary TF: Main timeframe used by the system filters.

Base Period: Base period used by internal validation calculations.

Level Offset: Offset applied to entry validation levels.

Secondary TF: Secondary timeframe used by complementary filters.

Filter Depth: Depth used by internal validation filters.

Filter Factor A: Auxiliary factor used in dynamic filtering calculations.

Filter Factor B: Complementary factor used for adaptive validations.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5

Hedge Accounts

ECN Brokers

VPS Compatible

Usage Recommendations

Use only with brokers offering stable execution and low spread conditions.

Low latency VPS is strongly recommended.

Avoid aggressive configurations without previous experience.

Avoid trading multiple symbols simultaneously with reduced account balances.

Perform demo testing before using advanced configurations.

Important Information

Margin requirements may vary depending on broker conditions and symbol specifications.

The recommended balance will depend on the selected configuration and exposure level.

Execution conditions may affect the final performance of the system.

Historical results do not guarantee future performance.

Risk Warning

The system uses progressive recovery logic and adaptive exposure management, which may temporarily increase trading volume during certain market phases.

This system uses progressive recovery logic and may increase exposure during specific operational phases.

Incorrect configuration, extreme market conditions or insufficient capital may significantly increase trading risk.

Trading involves financial risk and there are no guarantees of future profits.