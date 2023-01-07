Investologic Trading robot MetaTrader5 PC platform





The EA is for the professional traders. Users MUST do some intensive test using "strategy tester" to fit user's needs and to confirm that this EA will works for you.

Trend following EA and artificial inelegance that have the ability to trade on motive waves and skip the volatile choppy market, the EA work with any symbol market or timeframe in the MT5 platform ex. FOREX, GOLD, OIL, STOCKS, INDEXES, NASDAQ, SPX500, Bitcoin & Crypto. The strategy



the strategy uses multi time frame combination of indicators, and three moving averages cross over to find the best entry point when the fast MA cross the other slow MA,

Stochastic and RSI combined together to find the best entry in the trend,

volume rising and Standard Deviation is used to filter the trend ex. (wen set to 20 it is very sensitive 50 less sensitive) that means it's strong or weak trend,

this strategy will reduce the risk off volatile move of price as it considers the trend action more than the price action and it reduce losing money in choppy sideway market,

the EA can work on mini account from low as 500$ or standard account up to 10,000,000$ tested.

trade scenarios

Swing trades, (fast MA) cross over (mid MA) and (slow MA)



when the moving averages cross over RSI & Stochastic will find the best entry point.



volume filter

Exit trade



for closing the trade (stop loss & take profit MA) Fast MA crossing adaptive MA.

Stop loss /Take profit & trailing stop is set using average true rang calculation with risk reward ratio or set manually with pips.

Account protection

Margin cut off wen used Margin > Free Margin

Indicators



moving averages

Adaptive moving average

RSI

Stochastic

Standard deviation

average true range

Inputs



Moving average time frame

Moving average fast & slow

Stop loss take profits adaptive MA & time frame.

RSI, levels & time frame

Stochastic, levels & time frame

Trend filter & time frame

volume filter

Stop loss take profits adaptive MA & time frame.

Trade box, stop loss take profit and trailing stops,

lot size in % risk

ATR stop loss, take profit & trailing, risk reward factor

Money Management

Lots Optimized

set time to trading

push notification,

magic number,





the EA does not guarantee profit, you must understand the strategy, before use you must back test search the optimal parameters for each specific symbol and time frame using mt5 "strategy tester", back test Demo version on real account and real data, sum brokers do not allow algorithm trading, work better with high volume trending markets like Forex majors.







