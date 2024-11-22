Trend Hawk EA

Trend Hawk EA is a swing trading expert advisor that identifies and captures medium-term market trends. It trades EUR/USD and works on the 'H1' time frame. Using advanced trend analysis and momentum indicators, it enters trades at optimal points for maximum profit potential, with robust risk management. This EA is ideal for traders seeking a reliable, automated swing trading solution.


Trend Hawk EA as a powerful swing trading tool is designed to make trading easier and more profitable. It combines advanced strategies with smart risk management to give you a reliable and hands-free trading experience. Here are its top features:

  1. Trend-Focused Strategy
    Identifies strong market trends to open trades at the best time and maximize profit.

  2. Smart Risk Management
    Protects your capital with adjustable stop loss, trailing stop loss, break-even stop loss, and take profit settings.

  3. Automatic and Easy to Use
    Fully automated, so you don’t need to monitor the charts all day. Perfect for beginners and experienced traders.

  4. Optimized for Swing Trading
    Designed to catch medium-term price moves with fewer trades, saving you from market noise.

  5. Adjustable Settings
    Customize trade size, risk levels, and more to match your style and goals.

  6. Tested for Results
    Proven performance in real and back-testing environments with consistent returns.

  7. 24/7 Support
    Full support to help you get started and ensure the EA runs smoothly.

Why Choose Trend Hawk EA?

  • Spend less time on charts.
  • Benefit from professional-grade strategies.
  • Ideal for traders looking for stable, long-term growth.

Invest in Trend Hawk EA today and start trading smarter!


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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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