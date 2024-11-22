Trend Hawk EA is a swing trading expert advisor that identifies and captures medium-term market trends. It trades EUR/USD and works on the 'H1' time frame. Using advanced trend analysis and momentum indicators, it enters trades at optimal points for maximum profit potential, with robust risk management. This EA is ideal for traders seeking a reliable, automated swing trading solution.





Trend Hawk EA as a powerful swing trading tool is designed to make trading easier and more profitable. It combines advanced strategies with smart risk management to give you a reliable and hands-free trading experience. Here are its top features:

Trend-Focused Strategy

Identifies strong market trends to open trades at the best time and maximize profit. Smart Risk Management

Protects your capital with adjustable stop loss, trailing stop loss, break-even stop loss, and take profit settings. Automatic and Easy to Use

Fully automated, so you don’t need to monitor the charts all day. Perfect for beginners and experienced traders. Optimized for Swing Trading

Designed to catch medium-term price moves with fewer trades, saving you from market noise. Adjustable Settings

Customize trade size, risk levels, and more to match your style and goals. Tested for Results

Proven performance in real and back-testing environments with consistent returns. 24/7 Support

Full support to help you get started and ensure the EA runs smoothly.

Why Choose Trend Hawk EA?

Spend less time on charts.

Benefit from professional-grade strategies.

Ideal for traders looking for stable, long-term growth.

Invest in Trend Hawk EA today and start trading smarter!



