LinLit Mq5 GBPUSD

LinLit mq5 GBPUSD is fully automated EA.

The input parameters are optimized for GBPUSD - M15 time frame, But can also work on other pairs, and CFD's and time frames

We use, Bollinger Bands and Stochastic indicators

EA NOT use Martingale, GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies!

Full compliance with the FIFO method!

Recommendations

  • EA Settings: Use default settings.
  • Symbol: GBPUSD.
  • Time Frame: M15.
  • Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage
  • Minimum Deposit: $200 USD.


Parameters

  • Entry lot size: Initial lot size
  • Stop Loss: Stop Loss (pips)
  • Take Profit: Take Profit (pips)
  • Bollinger Bands: Indicator Settings
  • Stochastic: Indicator Settings
  • Magic Number: Magic Number




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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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