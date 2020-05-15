LinLit Mq5 GBPUSD
- Experts
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- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 15 May 2020
- Activations: 10
LinLit mq5 GBPUSD is fully automated EA.
The input parameters are optimized for GBPUSD - M15 time frame, But can also work on other pairs, and CFD's and time frames
We use, Bollinger Bands and Stochastic indicators
EA NOT use Martingale, GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies!
Full compliance with the FIFO method!
Recommendations
- EA Settings: Use default settings.
- Symbol: GBPUSD.
- Time Frame: M15.
- Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage
- Minimum Deposit: $200 USD.
Parameters
- Entry lot size: Initial lot size
- Stop Loss: Stop Loss (pips)
- Take Profit: Take Profit (pips)
- Bollinger Bands: Indicator Settings
- Stochastic: Indicator Settings
- Magic Number: Magic Number