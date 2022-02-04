PlugnTrade BR

Plug’n’Trade BR is an Expert Advisor with a minimum number of input parameters. The robot is designed for trading the Brent oil futures contract (BR) on FORTS derivatives market.

Plug’n’Trade trades using unique technical indicators, which perform mathematical analysis of the price movement. The EA automatically sets the optimal stop loss and take profit. Plug’n’Trade works on M30 chart. All computations are performed when a new candle forms.

This robot does not require optimization and is easy to use.





Instructions and Recommendations

Plug’n’Trade should be running on a valid BR contract with M30 period. The robot performs all calculations when a new candle forms. Therefore, the robot should be enabled before each new candle forms.

Calculations for the first morning candle are performed 5 minutes before the market closes (23:45 Moscow time). This function reduces slippage.

The robot does not change the contract automatically. Therefore, close a trade on an expiring contract and launch the robot on a new one.

It is recommended to run the robot on a MetaTrader virtual server, to avoid missing an entry or exit point, which is crucial is a deal where the robot fixes profit.





Parameters