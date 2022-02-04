PlugnTrade BR

Plug’n’Trade BR is an Expert Advisor with a minimum number of input parameters. The robot is designed for trading the Brent oil futures contract (BR) on FORTS derivatives market.

Plug’n’Trade trades using unique technical indicators, which perform mathematical analysis of the price movement. The EA automatically sets the optimal stop loss and take profit. Plug’n’Trade works on M30 chart. All computations are performed when a new candle forms.

This robot does not require optimization and is easy to use.


Instructions and Recommendations

Plug’n’Trade should be running on a valid BR contract with M30 period. The robot performs all calculations when a new candle forms. Therefore, the robot should be enabled before each new candle forms.

Calculations for the first morning candle are performed 5 minutes before the market closes (23:45 Moscow time). This function reduces slippage.

The robot does not change the contract automatically. Therefore, close a trade on an expiring contract and launch the robot on a new one.

It is recommended to run the robot on a MetaTrader virtual server, to avoid missing an entry or exit point, which is crucial is a deal where the robot fixes profit.


Parameters

  • Volume – fixed volume (the number of traded contracts) to be used by the robot if dynamic volume is disabled. Recommended minimum volume is two contracts since the robot fixes a part of profit closing a half of a trade.
  • Dynamic Volume – dynamic volume. If enabled, the robot uses the specified percentage of the account balance. If the balance grows, the traded volume increases automatically, and decreases in case of a drawdown.
  • % of balance to use – percentage of the account balance to be used for trading, if the dynamic volume is enabled.
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
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