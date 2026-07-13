Introducing the MACD Strategy EA MT4, an innovative automated trading solution tailored specifically for MetaTrader 4 users. This expert advisor utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to identify market trends and execute trades, making it an ideal choice for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading performance.

The MACD Strategy EA MT4 offers multiple entry and exit strategies, allowing for adaptability in various market conditions. With its advanced risk management features and customizable settings, traders can optimize their strategies for maximum efficiency and profitability.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Indicator Settings | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

Core trading strategy: Automatically executes trades based on MACD indicator signals, ensuring timely and accurate market entries.

Supported timeframes: Compatible with various timeframes, allowing traders to optimize their strategies according to market volatility.

Risk management: Includes Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, and trailing stop features to protect your capital and maximize potential gains.

Entry filters: Offers customizable filters such as spread limits and session times to enhance trade quality.

Position management: Supports advanced trading strategies like martingale and grid systems for flexible position handling.

Broker compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of brokers, ensuring consistent performance across platforms.

Dashboard display: Features a user-friendly dashboard for real-time monitoring of trades and account metrics.

Alerts system: Provides pop-up, push notifications, and email alerts to keep you informed of market activity and trade signals.

The MACD Strategy EA MT4 is the perfect tool for traders looking to harness the power of automated trading on MetaTrader 4. Elevate your trading experience with this reliable solution that adapts to your unique trading style.

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