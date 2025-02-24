FusionBot

FusionBot:

FusionBot is an advanced Forex trading algorithm designed for the EUR/USD 15-minute chart, combining the power of Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD, and Moving Averages. It identifies key market trends, momentum shifts, and price imbalances to execute high-probability trades. By leveraging these tools, FusionBot adapts dynamically to market conditions, ensuring precise entry and exit points . ...........

Recommended products
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Leopard Scalper EA
Clement Bongola
1 (1)
Experts
Leopard Scalper EA v3.0 - Update Description Optimized for EURUSD Trading on any Chart Overview: Leopard Scalper EA has undergone significant improvements in this version, with careful adjustments made to enhance performance and stability. Originally designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe, it has shown better results on EURUSD as it is now capable of being used on other instruments such as BTC, ETH, XRP, GAS, OIL (XTI), US30, and US100, although users are advised to proceed with cautio
Winter
Ivan Akimov
Experts
Принцип работы советника основан на открытии сделок при получении сигнала от своих индикаторов. Закрытие происходит при поступлении противоположного сигнала. Настройки упрощены до минимума, можно выставить только рабочий лот. Советник настроен на работу на паре EUR/USD, таймфреймы  M5, M15, M30, H1 Советник не  использует в торговле, мартингейл и усреднение. Мониторинг советника   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/795297
Alien Golden Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Alien Golden Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and using percent level step of 1st lot size for MAR
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Gridingale
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.33 (6)
Experts
Gridingale  is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that combines  grid  and  martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take  profits  on little and big  movements .  A  loss covering system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work
FREE
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Momentum Scalping Robot
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Momentum Scalping Robot EA 1. OVERVIEW Momentum Scalper EA is a high-performance forex trading algorithm. It utilizes a momentum-based scalping strategy with ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels, ensuring effective risk management and maximizing short-term trading opportunities. 2. Trading Strategy Momentum-based Scalping Strategy: Uses Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and RSI indicators. ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit: Automatically adjusts SL and TP based on market volatility. Overt
Sun Expert
Heni Muthia
Experts
ABOUT THE EA Sun Expert is a automated robot trading designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. INPUTS: ·    CustomOrderComment  - Adds your own comment to the comment field of each trade. •    Magic Order - is a special number
EA Sky7 Golden
Maulana Bin Ibrahim
Experts
For Pair Gold Only Martingle or Single Entry Type. Setting : Layer Entry Style : 1. Pip Step Entry (Recommended for Martingle type) =  Recommended  250 points 2. Instant Entry (Recommended for Single Entry type but no SL) Take Profit option : 1. By Golden Ratio Fibonacci Retracement 2. By Smart Averanging PIPS Lot Size Style : 1. Lot Size Auto 2. Lot Size Manual (Recommended) 3. Lot Size Percentage (Still Working on it) TimeFrame Signal Switch (Auto Scanning) : 1. M5 2. M15 3. M30 4. H1 I'm usi
OsMa TrendSurfer
Augustine Kamatu
Experts
This is a free version of the EA  TrendSurfer OsMa  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104264   TrendSurfer OsMa   receives signals from a technical analysis of in-built MetaTrader 4 indicator Oscillator of a Moving Average (OsMA) and then implements   The Quantum Forex Trading System   to generate positive results. Discover: The Quantum Forex Trading System _Mastering the Market with Advanced Algorithms & Multifaceted Strategies_ --- Redefining Forex Trading: In the vast realm of forex, wh
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
Experts
Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience. Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding aga
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Antonin Skaryd
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Experts
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
VanquishGT
Vasile Verdes
Experts
VanquishGT – Pullback-Based Trading EA for XAU & Indices VanquishGT is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed for instruments like XAU and indices , designed to assist in identifying and responding to market pullbacks. It operates entirely within the platform, does not rely on external connections or files, and adapts its behavior using internal logic in response to price movement dynamics. Key Features: Pullback Recognition – Responds to price retracements by using built-in logic to highlig
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Market Trast
Snanislav Nagornyuk
Experts
Предлагаю ознакомиться с первым моим советником. Много писать не буду. Советник простой. Скриншот тестирования есть под описанием. Рекомендации: Работает на паре EURUSD Таймфрейм - М1. Торговый терминал - MetaTrader4. Минимальный рекомендованный депозит - $10000 для лота 0.01. Минимальное рекомендованное кредитное плечо торгового счёта - 1:500. Параметры - по умолчанию. Но при желании можно экспериментировать на демо-счёте.
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
DSvoltage
Aliaksei Karalkou
Experts
The DCvoltage expert Advisor uses the MACD indicator. The trading volume depends on the result of previous trades and the size of the auto Lot size indicator. The DCvoltage expert Advisor hedges the position size and direction due to blocked orders.  There are trailing positions, floating profit, fixed stop and fixed profit. It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time. Metod_1                                            Marcet order Metod_2                         
Safe Series Manager
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
SafeSeries Manager is a professional multi-currency trading robot for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for adaptive trading in volatile market conditions. Its core advantage lies in its intelligent order series management, powerful risk control tools, and flexible signal configuration system. SafeSeries Manager is focused on achieving consistent profits while minimizing drawdowns and maintaining disciplined trading behavior. The minimum recommended deposit is 10,000 units of base currency. RO
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Buyers of this product also purchase
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
4.43 (7)
Experts
CHERMA MT4   – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence Cherma MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points. This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intel
HiJack
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
Experts
HiJack Expert Advisor – Advanced AI-Powered Trading  To prevent distribution of cracked versions in the market Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311903     ea new:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146447 The HiJack Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze the trading behavior of major
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (89)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (167)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan + Quantum Bitcoin for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxBook Verified Sign
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.43 (7)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 399 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (16)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (33)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (63)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
PrimAI Power MT4
Andrey Barinov
Experts
PrimAI Power: Where AI is used for trading. The way it is supposed to be used. Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! PrimAI Power combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — PrimAI Power provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, a
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Bitcoin Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
Introducing Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – The Smart EA for Crypto Trading LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price! Final price: $3333.33 EA LIVE SIGNAL     ( V3.0 coming soon – started running on 2025/02/24 ) MT5 Version Why Bitcoin Matters Today   Bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency—it's a financial revolution. As the pioneer of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the most traded and recognized crypto asset globally. With its volatility and growing adoption, Bitcoin presents
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
3.56 (18)
Experts
The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly. Signal   (292%, 10% DD):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274145   (will update the URL soon) It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, th
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.57 (30)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Scalping Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.09 (23)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX MT4
Andrei Nazarets
4.29 (7)
Experts
AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX   MT4 is a straightforward and efficient Expert Advisor (EA) for gold trading on the Meta Trader 4 platform. Utilizing Neural Networks, this EA is designed for scalping in the gold market (XAU/USD). The main strategy of AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX focuses on identifying small price fluctuations and opening positions to capture profits within short time frames. The EA analyzes market conditions in real-time and automatically executes trades with predefined stop-loss and t
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️  Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an   additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to   claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical i
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o mod
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (40)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Fully Automated EA based on Supply and Demand Principles. The first Supply and Demand EA that is offering Complete Automation . Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. You get a Super High Quality Algorithmic Trading Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and per
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Experts
Alpha Flow EA: Elevate Your Trading to New Heights Introducing   Alpha Flow EA —a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   Alpha Flow EA   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. What Makes Alpha Flow EA Stand Out? Sophisticated Market Analysis Alp
Eternal Engine EA MT4
Wei Tu
Experts
Eternal Engine is an advanced EA that integrates multiple indicators with grid and Martingale strategies. Its core feature is precise entry point control, enabling it to perform exceptionally well even in complex market environments. Eternal Engine EA offers numerous trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads, and ensures accurate execution of every trade through strict entry point management. The strategy has been proven in live trading, providing over a year of low-drawdown real-time s
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and backtest for free, there are explanations in the README MANUAL. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mq
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.63 (16)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool t
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
More from author
GoldenWave Scalper
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
5 (1)
Experts
GoldenWave Scalper Overview: GoldenWave Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for short-term trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It combines technical indicators such as the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Average True Range (ATR) to identify potential trading opportunities in the market. The EA is optimized for scalping, making it ideal for traders looking for quick entries and exits on lower timeframes like M5. Key Features: Tech
Set Back
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Set Back Is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) designed for precision scalping in volatile markets. Leveraging a robust strategy based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD confirmation, and Moving Average crossovers, this EA identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy. Key Features: FVG Detection : Pinpoints bullish or bearish fair value gaps for optimal entry points. MACD Integration : Confirms market momentum with fast, slow, and signal line analysis. Moving Av
The Golden Dragon
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The Golden Dragon >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> WORKS WITH 1 MIN (Better) AND 5 MIN CHARTS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< A precision-engineered grid trading bot for MetaTrader 4 ️ Golden Hedge Maestro   is designed for traders who value structure, control, and strategic risk management. Built on a dynamic hedging grid system, this expert advisor automatically places buy and sell orders at calculated intervals to capitalize on price movements—regardless of direction. What sets it apart is its ability to intellige
ForexCracker
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
ForexCracker is a high-precision expert advisor designed to assist traders with automated decision-making in the Forex market. This EA employs a proprietary algorithm based on trend-following and technical analysis, taking advantage of advanced risk management to maximize gains while minimizing potential losses. With customizable inputs like trading days, lot sizes, and stop-loss levels, ForexCracker allows traders to fine-tune strategies based on personal preferences and market conditions. Its
PatternPro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Introducing the GBPUSD Expert Bot – a meticulously tested automated trading solution crafted specifically for trading the GBP/USD pair on the 10-minute chart.  A trading bot is an automated software tool designed to execute buy and sell orders in financial markets based on predefined strategies. It analyzes market data, such as price movements, volume, and trends, to make decisions without constant manual input. These bots can operate across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cr
Daily GoldMaster
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Key Features: Trade XAU/USD Daily : Designed specifically for gold trading with high-frequency, high-accuracy trades. Adaptive Technology : Adjusts strategies dynamically based on market conditions. Highly Customizable : Set your preferred lot size, risk parameters, and trading days. Broker-Compatible : Optimized to work seamlessly with all major brokers. >>>>>>> Works good on XAUUSD daily chart   <<<<<<<< >>>>>>>> Please use the exact settings in the screenshots for DAILY chart <<<<<<<<<
GoldenEdge 4H Scalper
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
GoldenEdge 4H Scalper EA A trading bot is an automated software tool designed to execute buy and sell orders in financial markets based on predefined strategies. It analyzes market data, such as price movements, volume, and trends, to make decisions without constant manual input. These bots can operate across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. They often incorporate technical indicators, risk management rules, and algorithmic logic to optimize trading efficienc
Accurate Support and Resistant Zones
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Indicators
This indicator identifies and visually displays Support and Resistance zones on a financial chart, providing traders with critical insights into market structure and potential price action areas. Here's how it operates: Key Features: Zone Identification: Detects Support Zones (price levels where buying pressure is historically strong). Detects Resistance Zones (price levels where selling pressure is historically strong). Categorizes zones into: Weak Zones Untested Zones Turncoat Zones (previousl
Aggressive 4H Scalper
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
................................................................................. This is a very AGGRESSIVE EA , HOWEVER initial deposit preferred to be more than 2000$ Tested on GBP/USD pair on 4H chart Please use these inputs exactly : -Lots : 0.3 (or less if your initial deposit less than 2000$) -StopLoss : 99999 -TakeProfit1 : 800 -TakeProfit2 : 800
The Hammer
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The Hammer Purpose: This EA identifies potential trend reversals using candlestick patterns (Hammer, Bullish/Bearish Engulfing) combined with RSI confirmation. It automatically opens and manages trades based on predefined risk management parameters. Ideal for traders looking for a fully automated reversal trading strategy with robust risk management. Test the EA in a demo account before live trading. Minimum account balance 3000 USD Designed for EUR/USD - 3Hr chart Use default settings
Reversal Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The "Reversal Maestro" Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify market reversals using advanced candlestick pattern analysis and RSI confirmation. It integrates two popular multi-candle reversal patterns: Morning Star and Evening Star , as well as the Bullish Piercing and Bearish Dark Cloud Cover patterns. These patterns are combined with RSI thresholds to detect overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA uses robust risk management, limiting open positions, validating lot sizes based
MasterPiece
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
This EA is designed for automated trading based on reversal patterns in combination with RSI (Relative Strength Index) levels. It aims to identify bullish and bearish reversal patterns and execute trades accordingly, with predefined stop loss and take profit levels. Safety Features Validates stop loss and take profit levels to meet the broker's minimum stop distance. Prevents order placement if RSI values or required parameters are unavailable. Includes error handling for failed order placements
TrendGuard Pro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Key Features Dual Indicator Strategy : RSI identifies overbought and oversold market conditions. Williams %R adds confirmation for strong bullish or bearish trends. Risk Control : Configurable stop loss and take profit levels. Trade Validation : Ensures compliance with broker lot size and volume requirements. Adapts to market conditions with real-time data refresh. Efficient Execution : Smart locking mechanism prevents overlapping trade signals. Supports multiple currency pairs and timeframes.
RSIFactor
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
AI Scalper Pro  is a trading bot designed to optimize market opportunities using a dual-indicator strategy. This expert advisor combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Williams %R to identify precise trade entry points. Dual Indicator Strategy : RSI   identifies overbought and oversold market conditions. Williams %R   adds confirmation for strong bullish or bearish trends. Risk Control : Configurable stop loss and take profit levels. Trade Validation : Ensures compliance with broker lot s
M5GoldenX
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
M5GoldenX >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Minimum Leverage to use this EA is 1:500 <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Best Performance:   XAUUSD (Gold) – 5-Minute Timeframe   Consistent Scalping & Swing Opportunities   – Captures short-term gold movements.   Tested with Strong Risk-Reward Ratio   – Designed to maximize gains while minimizing losses. Key Features:   Fu Risk Management  – Smart stop-loss and trailing features. Ideal For:   Gold Traders  – Specifically tuned for XAUUSD.   5-Min Scalpers & Day T
OooYeah
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Best Performance:   XAUUSD (Gold) – 5-Minute Timeframe   Consistent Scalping & Swing Opportunities   – Captures short-term gold movements with precision.   Tested with Strong Risk-Reward Ratio   – Designed to maximize gains while minimizing losses. Key Features:   Fully Automated   – No manual intervention needed.   Fast Execution   – Optimized for quick trade entries/exits.   Works Best in Trending & Choppy Gold Markets   – Adapts to XAUUSD’s unique behavior.   Built-in Risk Man
Golden Hedge Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Golden Hedge Maestro >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> WORKS WITH 1 MIN (Better) AND 5 MIN CHARTS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< A precision-engineered grid trading bot for MetaTrader 5 ️ Golden Hedge Maestro is designed for traders who value structure, control, and strategic risk management. Built on a dynamic hedging grid system, this expert advisor automatically places buy and sell orders at calculated intervals to capitalize on price movements—regardless of direction. What sets it apart is its ability to intellige
Treasure Box
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Treasure Box   MT5 Trading Bot designed for XAU/USD Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution   Core Strategy : Sophisticated trend-following system combining: Dual EMA Momentum ADX Trend Strength Filter RSI Entry Confirmation ATR Volatility-Based Position Sizing ️   Risk Management Features : Dynamic stop-loss/take-profit  Trailing stop functionality Smart lot sizing Treasure Box   Works with any timeframe, it is internally hard coded to hunt specific signals
EUR Kamikaze
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
European Kamikaze is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the  EURJPY  , GBPJPY    , AUDJPY    ,  CADJPY    and USDJPY   on  3-minute  charts, but best results is for  EURJPY. Position sizing is dynamically calculated based on user-defined risk parameters, while a fixed stop-loss mechanism is applied to all trades. Key Features Instrument/Timeframe Specific : Optimized for EURJPY   on 3-minute charts Risk Management : Position sizing based on account balance percenta
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review