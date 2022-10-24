Gmgs DH

5

GMGS Divergence Hedge – Smart Multi-Pair Strategy Based on Divergence Signals

GMGS Divergence Hedge (GMGS DH) is an advanced expert advisor that uses divergence-based entry logic combined with a hedge mechanism to minimize risk and optimize trade recovery. Designed for balanced growth and low drawdown, GMGS DH is ideal for traders seeking a long-term strategy with multi-currency compatibility.

🧠 Strategy Concept

GMGS DH identifies divergence patterns using custom algorithms and opens strategic hedge trades to control drawdowns and increase win probability. It supports multiple pairs and adapts to various market conditions.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  • Best Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURCHF, GBPJPY

  • Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15, H1 (H1 preferred for lower risk)

  • Minimum Capital: $1,500

  • Lot Size: Default settings are optimized for low risk

📈 Growth & Compounding

  • Target Monthly Growth: 5% to 15% (based on historical testing and live usage)

  • Suggested Growth Plan:

    • Add $50 additional equity each month

    • Let the EA compound over 12 months for optimized returns

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Built-in risk control

  • Automatic trade recovery and adaptive logic

  • Optimized for safety, with focus on long-term performance

⚙️ Features

  • Compatible with all brokers (ECN recommended)

  • Works on 4-digit and 5-digit MetaTrader 4 accounts

  • Plug & play setup – no need for complex settings

🔄 Updates & Support

  • Regularly updated to match platform and market updates

  • Assistance provided through the MQL5 product comment section

GMGS Divergence Hedge is ideal for traders seeking a conservative, stable, and smart trading approach based on real market logic and recovery principles.


Reviews 3
Francisco Contreras Manzano
460
Francisco Contreras Manzano 2024.10.08 15:16 
 

Security ALERT. MQL5 has a security hole. They are trying to make illegal payments in your name and the Support Service does NOT respond.

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.01.04 03:20 
 

Buen EA debes de seguir las indicaciones del CREADOR DEL EA

Ionel.C
430
Ionel.C 2023.07.19 08:28 
 

Thanks to the author for his kindness to share this EA with all users. The multiple Hedging orders ensure a particularly high yield. Also ,I can fix the distance for Hedging, and the lotsize. I ask the author to bring him one improvement that would make him almost perfect. As a rule, there can be losing transactions only after the exhaustion of all Hedging operations. That is why we must intervene here by limiting the loss to a percentage of the capital. Then it will be perfect for me .

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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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Vasiliy Strukov
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Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Usama Yasir
Experts
GMGS Smart Grid – Adaptive Grid EA for Long-Term, Low-Risk Forex Trading GMGS Smart Grid (GMGS SG) is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to implement a calculated grid-based trading strategy with a focus on capital preservation, low drawdown, and long-term profitability. Built for traders who prefer structured logic over high-risk approaches, GMGS SG uses dynamic recovery algorithms and price-action-based decision-making to respond to market movement intelligently. R
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GMGS PRO – Adaptive Strategy for Consistent Performance GMGS PRO is designed to follow market structure and trend behavior with advanced trade logic aimed at minimizing drawdown and managing risk effectively. It focuses on steady growth using reliable currency pairs with optimized parameters for long-term use. Strategy Overview Trading Style : Trend-following with risk-controlled trade entries Recommended Pairs : GBPUSD, EURUSD Timeframe : M15 or H1 (H1 preferred for lower risk) Lot Size : 0
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Francisco Contreras Manzano
460
Francisco Contreras Manzano 2024.10.08 15:16 
 

Security ALERT. MQL5 has a security hole. They are trying to make illegal payments in your name and the Support Service does NOT respond.

Usama Yasir
2059
Reply from developer Usama Yasir 2025.03.02 05:21
Sorry Sir I don't Understand
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.01.04 03:20 
 

Buen EA debes de seguir las indicaciones del CREADOR DEL EA

Usama Yasir
2059
Reply from developer Usama Yasir 2024.01.31 05:15
Thanks Sir
Ionel.C
430
Ionel.C 2023.07.19 08:28 
 

Thanks to the author for his kindness to share this EA with all users. The multiple Hedging orders ensure a particularly high yield. Also ,I can fix the distance for Hedging, and the lotsize. I ask the author to bring him one improvement that would make him almost perfect. As a rule, there can be losing transactions only after the exhaustion of all Hedging operations. That is why we must intervene here by limiting the loss to a percentage of the capital. Then it will be perfect for me .

Usama Yasir
2059
Reply from developer Usama Yasir 2024.01.31 05:17
Thanks For The 5 Stars Please Share Clearly What We Need in This EA For More Safer
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