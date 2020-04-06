Follow the MACD

                                                                                                         

Follow the MACD EA works based on MACD indicator and two MAs + Parabolic SAR indicator

Our Expert Advisor follows the trend and closes positions when there is a hint of its reversal. He does not wait for a complete change in the situation and positions are closed at the maximum plus.

Attention! Nobody promises mountains of gold, as many unscrupulous sellers on the market do. With this advisor, you maybe see a constant increase in your deposit in the long term.



Lots = 0.1; - volume of the trading lot

 MaximumRisk = 0.02; - maximum risk

 DecreaseFactor = 3;

 SL = 400; - stop loss in points

 TP = 400; - take profit in points

 Slip = 50;

 MACD1 = 12;

 MACD2 = 26; - general settings of the MACD indicator

 MACD3 = 9;

 MAGICMA = 777;

 Trailing_Funcion = "Main_step_tral";

 tral = false;

TrailingStop = 150; - distance in points where we will start trawling

TrailingStep = 50; - trawl step


