Follow the MACD





Follow the MACD EA works based on MACD indicator and two MAs + Parabolic SAR indicator

Our Expert Advisor follows the trend and closes positions when there is a hint of its reversal. He does not wait for a complete change in the situation and positions are closed at the maximum plus.

Attention! Nobody promises mountains of gold, as many unscrupulous sellers on the market do. With this advisor, you maybe see a constant increase in your deposit in the long term.

Lots = 0.1; - volume of the trading lot

MaximumRisk = 0.02; - maximum risk

DecreaseFactor = 3;

SL = 400; - stop loss in points

TP = 400; - take profit in points

Slip = 50;

MACD1 = 12;

MACD2 = 26; - general settings of the MACD indicator

MACD3 = 9;

MAGICMA = 777;

Trailing_Funcion = "Main_step_tral";

tral = false;

TrailingStop = 150; - distance in points where we will start trawling

TrailingStep = 50; - trawl step



