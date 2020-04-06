Follow the MACD
- Experts
- Кирилл Шахов
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Follow the MACD
Follow the MACD EA works based on MACD indicator and two MAs + Parabolic SAR indicator
Our Expert Advisor follows the trend and closes positions when there is a hint of its reversal. He does not wait for a complete change in the situation and positions are closed at the maximum plus.
Attention! Nobody promises mountains of gold, as many unscrupulous sellers on the market do. With this advisor, you maybe see a constant increase in your deposit in the long term.
Lots = 0.1; - volume of the trading lot
MaximumRisk = 0.02; - maximum risk
DecreaseFactor = 3;
SL = 400; - stop loss in points
TP = 400; - take profit in points
Slip = 50;
MACD1 = 12;
MACD2 = 26; - general settings of the MACD indicator
MACD3 = 9;
MAGICMA = 777;
Trailing_Funcion = "Main_step_tral";
tral = false;
TrailingStop = 150; - distance in points where we will start trawling
TrailingStep = 50; - trawl step