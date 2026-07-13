MACD Divergence Scanner Dashboard MT4

The MACD Divergence Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an essential indicator designed for traders seeking to identify MACD divergence signals across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. This tool is particularly beneficial for both novice and experienced traders looking to enhance their market analysis and decision-making process.

By providing real-time scanning capabilities and alerts from a centralized dashboard, this scanner enables traders to efficiently spot potential market reversals and fine-tune their entries. Whether you are focusing on major, minor, or exotic pairs, the MACD Divergence Multicurrency Scanner MT4 equips you with the insights needed to stay ahead in the dynamic forex market.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers that can be read directly by Expert Advisors for automated signal-based trading.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual reading.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring fast computation and compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant status overview.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, enhancing trading efficiency.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Works across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, providing flexibility for all trading strategies.

Customizable Input Parameters: Offers various settings to tailor the indicator according to personal trading preferences.

The MACD Divergence Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an invaluable tool for traders utilizing MetaTrader 4, designed to streamline the process of identifying market opportunities effectively.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

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