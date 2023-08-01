MT5 Binary Trend Follower

The Binary Tend Follower indicator has been designed especially for Binary options trading. The best time frame to use the indicator on is a 1M chart with 1Min expiry's as soon as the signal candle closes.

There is no need to over complicate your trading as all the thinking has been done for you. The indicator was designed as simple as possible to take out all the subjectivity of trying to follow a complicated strategy, and allowing the trader to focus on extremely simple entry's. 

Buy: When the indicator plots an up arrow and the candle closes.

Sell: When the indicator plots a down arrow and the candle closes.

Its that simple !

The Binary Trend Follower indicator has been programed to give you signals when there is a pullback in the market and price is about to turn and continue in the direction of the trend. The indicator plots simple Buy and Sell arrows on the chart with audible alerts to signal you when the pullback is exhausted, and will continue in the trend direction. This is all done using various Moving averages and looking for price reversal patterns.

The indicator is not random, it is based on a highly accurate and profitable strategy that produces an accuracy of 70% to 80%. Having this said you shouldn't be risking more than 10% of your account balance per trade.

90% of traders fail in there trading because they are over complicating the way they trade, and not staying disciplined in what they are doing. This is causing them to waist endless hours and days trying new strategy's and different ways of trading causing them to be stuck in a loop of consistently blowing account after account.

The most important thing to remember when trading any strategy or indicator is that you need consistency, patience,discipline and proper money management . Stop wasting your time trying different strategy's and confusing your self, try out the Binary Trend Follower and stick to the simple rules given here.

Rather focus on good money management and consistency while the binary trend follower gives you the signals to trade.

  




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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Binary Trend Follower
Mi Chaei Jardin
Indicators
The Binary Tend Follower indicator has been designed especially for Binary options trading. The best time frame to use the indicator on is a 1M chart with 1Min expiry's as soon as the signal candle closes. There is no need to over complicate your trading as all the thinking has been done for you. The indicator was designed as simple as possible to take out all the subjectivity of trying to follow a complicated strategy, and allowing the trader to focus on extremely simple entry's.  Buy: When th
PFX Renko Assistant
Mi Chaei Jardin
Experts
The PFX Renko Assistant is an Ea especially designed to trade on Renko charts. The Ea trades only with the trend and produces a steady win rate of between 65% to 80%. The suggested Renko bar size is 2.5 pips and a stop loss of 10 pips and take profit of 5 pips. The Ea can be used on the standard candle stick charts but the win rate will no be as good as using it with Renko bars. The Idea behind the Ea is to follow the trend and look for pullbacks, once there is a pull back in the market the Ea t
RSI Grid Pumper
Mi Chaei Jardin
Experts
Pro Effect FX is exited to introduce to you the new RSI Grid Pumper EA. Using carefully selected conditions in the market the EA automatically places trades for you in conjunction with the RSI and detects over bought and over sold conditions were the market is likely to reverse. In conjunction with the highly accurate entries the EA uses a grid system to keep you constantly in profit. As we all know sometimes the market looks like it may reverse soon so we enter only to get stopped out and for t
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