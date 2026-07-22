ConfluenceArrow for mt2trading
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
ConfluenceArrows is a non-repaint arrow indicator built specifically for
generating binary-options signals on the MT2Trading platform. It plots a clean
UP or DOWN arrow the moment a candle closes, so you always know your entry in
advance — enter on the open of the very next bar.
The signal is a three-factor confluence: it combines trend (EMA), momentum
(RSI) and volatility (Bollinger Bands). An arrow only appears when all three
line up, which keeps you out of low-quality setups and focuses on high-
probability reversals in the direction of the trend.
WHY TRADERS LIKE IT
- 100% non-repaint. Arrows are calculated on closed bars only and never move,
vanish, or re-paint after the fact. What you see in history is exactly what
you would have traded live.
- Built for MT2Trading signal generation and fully tested end to end.
- Clear entry timing. A built-in candle-close countdown timer shows exactly how
long until the current bar closes, so you never miss the next-bar entry.
- Alerts your way: on-screen pop-up, push notification to your phone, email, and
sound — one alert per signal.
- Fully parameterized. Every period, level, colour, arrow, filter and alert is an
input, so you can adapt it to your own style or leave it on the tested defaults.
TESTED PERFORMANCE (author's testing)
- Expiries: fully tested on 5-minute and 15-minute expiries.
- Instruments: all major forex pairs and XAU/USD (Gold).
- Signal frequency: about 3–5 signals per day per pair on 5M, and 1–3 signals
per day per pair on 15M.
- Accuracy: more than 70% in the author's testing, best results using a single
martingale step on the next signal.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade on a demo account
first and use proper risk management.
MT2TRADING CONFIGURATION GUIDE
1. Set the expiry to 5M or 15M.
2. Use it only on major forex pairs or XAU/USD.
3. Enter a trade on the new bar after an arrow appears.
4. Use a 1-step martingale configuration.
RECOMMENDED CHART SETTINGS
- Timeframe: M5 (for 5-minute expiry) or M15 (for 15-minute expiry).
- One chart per instrument.
- Leave the confluence filters (trend, RSI, bands) enabled for the tested logic.
INPUTS OVERVIEW
- Trend: EMA fast/slow period, MA method, applied price.
- Momentum: RSI period, oversold (buy-below) and overbought (sell-above) levels.
- Volatility: Bollinger period, deviation, shift, applied price.
- Filters: turn trend / RSI / band-touch rules on or off individually; band touch
by wick or by close.
- Arrows: up/down symbol codes, colours, size, gap from candle.
- Alerts: pop-up, push, email, sound.
- Candle timer: show/hide, corner, colour, font, size, position, label text.
WHAT YOU GET
A single, lightweight indicator that runs on any symbol and timeframe but is
tuned for M5/M15 binary trading. It draws signals and alerts only — it does not
place trades, so you stay in full control and simply mirror each arrow into
MT2Trading.
SUPPORT
Questions or setup help? Message me through my MQL5 profile and I'll be glad to
assist.
Risk warning: trading binary options carries a high level of risk and can result
in the loss of your capital. This tool is provided for signal generation and
education. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
generating binary-options signals on the MT2Trading platform. It plots a clean
UP or DOWN arrow the moment a candle closes, so you always know your entry in
advance — enter on the open of the very next bar.
The signal is a three-factor confluence: it combines trend (EMA), momentum
(RSI) and volatility (Bollinger Bands). An arrow only appears when all three
line up, which keeps you out of low-quality setups and focuses on high-
probability reversals in the direction of the trend.
WHY TRADERS LIKE IT
- 100% non-repaint. Arrows are calculated on closed bars only and never move,
vanish, or re-paint after the fact. What you see in history is exactly what
you would have traded live.
- Built for MT2Trading signal generation and fully tested end to end.
- Clear entry timing. A built-in candle-close countdown timer shows exactly how
long until the current bar closes, so you never miss the next-bar entry.
- Alerts your way: on-screen pop-up, push notification to your phone, email, and
sound — one alert per signal.
- Fully parameterized. Every period, level, colour, arrow, filter and alert is an
input, so you can adapt it to your own style or leave it on the tested defaults.
TESTED PERFORMANCE (author's testing)
- Expiries: fully tested on 5-minute and 15-minute expiries.
- Instruments: all major forex pairs and XAU/USD (Gold).
- Signal frequency: about 3–5 signals per day per pair on 5M, and 1–3 signals
per day per pair on 15M.
- Accuracy: more than 70% in the author's testing, best results using a single
martingale step on the next signal.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade on a demo account
first and use proper risk management.
MT2TRADING CONFIGURATION GUIDE
1. Set the expiry to 5M or 15M.
2. Use it only on major forex pairs or XAU/USD.
3. Enter a trade on the new bar after an arrow appears.
4. Use a 1-step martingale configuration.
RECOMMENDED CHART SETTINGS
- Timeframe: M5 (for 5-minute expiry) or M15 (for 15-minute expiry).
- One chart per instrument.
- Leave the confluence filters (trend, RSI, bands) enabled for the tested logic.
INPUTS OVERVIEW
- Trend: EMA fast/slow period, MA method, applied price.
- Momentum: RSI period, oversold (buy-below) and overbought (sell-above) levels.
- Volatility: Bollinger period, deviation, shift, applied price.
- Filters: turn trend / RSI / band-touch rules on or off individually; band touch
by wick or by close.
- Arrows: up/down symbol codes, colours, size, gap from candle.
- Alerts: pop-up, push, email, sound.
- Candle timer: show/hide, corner, colour, font, size, position, label text.
WHAT YOU GET
A single, lightweight indicator that runs on any symbol and timeframe but is
tuned for M5/M15 binary trading. It draws signals and alerts only — it does not
place trades, so you stay in full control and simply mirror each arrow into
MT2Trading.
SUPPORT
Questions or setup help? Message me through my MQL5 profile and I'll be glad to
assist.
Risk warning: trading binary options carries a high level of risk and can result
in the loss of your capital. This tool is provided for signal generation and
education. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.