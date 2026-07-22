ConfluenceArrow for mt2trading

ConfluenceArrows is a non-repaint arrow indicator built specifically for
generating binary-options signals on the MT2Trading platform. It plots a clean
UP or DOWN arrow the moment a candle closes, so you always know your entry in
advance — enter on the open of the very next bar.

The signal is a three-factor confluence: it combines trend (EMA), momentum
(RSI) and volatility (Bollinger Bands). An arrow only appears when all three
line up, which keeps you out of low-quality setups and focuses on high-
probability reversals in the direction of the trend.

WHY TRADERS LIKE IT

- 100% non-repaint. Arrows are calculated on closed bars only and never move,
  vanish, or re-paint after the fact. What you see in history is exactly what
  you would have traded live.
- Built for MT2Trading signal generation and fully tested end to end.
- Clear entry timing. A built-in candle-close countdown timer shows exactly how
  long until the current bar closes, so you never miss the next-bar entry.
- Alerts your way: on-screen pop-up, push notification to your phone, email, and
  sound — one alert per signal.
- Fully parameterized. Every period, level, colour, arrow, filter and alert is an
  input, so you can adapt it to your own style or leave it on the tested defaults.

TESTED PERFORMANCE (author's testing)

- Expiries: fully tested on 5-minute and 15-minute expiries.
- Instruments: all major forex pairs and XAU/USD (Gold).
- Signal frequency: about 3–5 signals per day per pair on 5M, and 1–3 signals
  per day per pair on 15M.
- Accuracy: more than 70% in the author's testing, best results using a single
  martingale step on the next signal.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade on a demo account
first and use proper risk management.

MT2TRADING CONFIGURATION GUIDE

1. Set the expiry to 5M or 15M.
2. Use it only on major forex pairs or XAU/USD.
3. Enter a trade on the new bar after an arrow appears.
4. Use a 1-step martingale configuration.

RECOMMENDED CHART SETTINGS

- Timeframe: M5 (for 5-minute expiry) or M15 (for 15-minute expiry).
- One chart per instrument.
- Leave the confluence filters (trend, RSI, bands) enabled for the tested logic.

INPUTS OVERVIEW

- Trend: EMA fast/slow period, MA method, applied price.
- Momentum: RSI period, oversold (buy-below) and overbought (sell-above) levels.
- Volatility: Bollinger period, deviation, shift, applied price.
- Filters: turn trend / RSI / band-touch rules on or off individually; band touch
  by wick or by close.
- Arrows: up/down symbol codes, colours, size, gap from candle.
- Alerts: pop-up, push, email, sound.
- Candle timer: show/hide, corner, colour, font, size, position, label text.

WHAT YOU GET

A single, lightweight indicator that runs on any symbol and timeframe but is
tuned for M5/M15 binary trading. It draws signals and alerts only — it does not
place trades, so you stay in full control and simply mirror each arrow into
MT2Trading.

SUPPORT

Questions or setup help? Message me through my MQL5 profile and I'll be glad to
assist.

Risk warning: trading binary options carries a high level of risk and can result
in the loss of your capital. This tool is provided for signal generation and
education. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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