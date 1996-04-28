Nexus Patterns Detection

Many traders use Price Action as entry and exit signal. Since the beginning of chart analysis, traders have found several candlestick patterns that can indicate possible "behaviors" of the market. Candlestick Pattern indicator is an indicator for MetaTrader platform that can detect many of these patterns and show them on screen or to alert traders about them.

though they detect slightly different sets of candle patterns. Candlestick Pattern indicator also has a more modern look compared to Pattern Recognition Master.



