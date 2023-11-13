HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4

Flash sale 24 hours - Only $93



"HFT Pass Prop Firms" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to run for the HFT challenge, trading with the US30 pair.





For more top Expert Advisors and Indicators, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller I am Los, please subscribe to receive more updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news





1/ What is HFT?





High-frequency trading (HFT) is a trading method that utilizes powerful computer programs to execute a large number of orders in fractions of a second. HFT employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze multiple markets and execute orders based on prevailing market conditions. Traders with the fastest execution speeds tend to be more profitable, and HFT is characterized by high turnover rates and order-to-trade ratios.





Therefore, this EA is only suitable for Challenges 1 step or 2 steps and is NOT suitable for real or funded accounts.





2/ Key Features





- One-time purchase, usable for unlimited accounts

- Utilizes a strategy with a high Risk-Reward ratio and very small stops

- Supports over 14 Prop firms that offer HFT support for Challenges 1 step or 2 steps

- Lifetime support provided upon bot purchase

- Video tutorial available for setup

- Team Viewer support available for beginners/newbies





3/ Backtest or Setup





- Enable auto-trading and add the provided link to filter news

- Tools => Options => Expert Advisor => Tick the checkbox "Allow webRequest" => Add Link https://nfs.faireconomy.media/





- Use with the US30 pair

- Time Frame: M1





Enter 3 parameters:

- _account_start: 25000

- _profit_target: 27500 (25000+2500)

- FixedLotSize: Start from 1 lot, increasing to the maximum lots your account can open.





Recommendations:

- Run during US trading hours

- Run 15 minutes after news releases for maximum volatility

- Run the EA 5-60 minutes every day

- Achieve your target fastest during high volatility



If you receive a warning email due to a high request to the server, turn off the EA for that day and open it again the next day.



if you have any questions, free contact to me anytime.



