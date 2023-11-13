HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4

"HFT Pass Prop Firms" 是一款专为参与HFT挑战而设计的专家顾问（EA），交易美元指数对。

1/ 什么是HFT？

高频交易（HFT）是一种利用强大的计算机程序在几分之一秒内执行大量订单的交易方法。HFT利用复杂的算法分析多个市场，并根据当前市场条件执行订单。拥有最快执行速度的交易者往往更有利润，HFT以高周转率和订单到交易比率为特征。

因此，此EA仅适用于挑战的1步或2步，并且不适用于真实或资金账户。

2/ 主要特点

- 一次购买，可用于无限账户
- 使用高风险-回报比和非常小的止损的策略
- 支持超过14家为挑战的1步或2步提供HFT支持的专业公司
- 在购买机器人后提供终身支持
- 提供安装的视频教程
- 针对初学者提供Team Viewer支持

3/ 回测或设置

- 启用自动交易并添加提供的链接以过滤新闻
- 工具 => 选项 => 专家顾问 => 勾选“允许webRequest”复选框 => 添加链接https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

- 使用美元指数对
- 时间框架：M1

输入3个参数：
- _account_start：25000
- _profit_target：27500（25000+2500）
- FixedLotSize：从1手开始，逐步增加到您的账户可以开仓的最大手数。

建议：
- 在美国交易时段运行
- 在新闻发布后15分钟运行，以获得最大的波动性
- 每天运行5-60分钟的EA
- 在高波动性时最快达到您的目标

如果由于对服务器的高请求而收到警告电子邮件，请在当天关闭EA，然后在第二天重新打开。
MrHaziii
Great EA for hft account passing and friendly support from Lo Thi Mai. Highly Recommended.

Great bot, passing props like a pro now! It takes anything from minutes to about an hour - two. Also very supportive on the messages. Reccomended !! .!

super robot with a real accompaniment on telegram to use it, I passed me an account to 25k this afternoon!

Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
专家
重要提示： 当前价格的可售数量有限。 价格即将上涨至 $1999.99。 Download Setfiles Detail Guide VEGA BOT – 终极多策略趋势交易智能EA 欢迎使用 Vega BOT —— 一款将多种专业趋势跟随策略整合于一体、具备高度灵活性与强大自定义能力的智能交易系统。 无论您是新手交易者还是经验丰富的算法交易用户，Vega BOT 都能让您无需编程即可构建并优化属于自己的交易模型。 多策略引擎 —— 适用于所有市场 Vega BOT 能够在各种市场环境下稳定运行，并适用于以下主要资产类别： * 外汇 * 黄金 * 指数 * 加密货币 * Standard、Raw、ECN、Pro、Cent 等账户类型 您可选择多周期共振确认，或仅使用单一周期。EA 能够灵活适应多种市场特性与交易风格。 内置 10+ 优化策略 Setfiles 提供十多个可直接使用的预设策略，包括： * 剥头皮策略 * 突破模型 * 趋势跟随系统 * 动量型策略 * 波动率驱动模型 加载 setfile 后即可立即交易，无需额外设置。 打造属于您的趋势策略 Vega
EA Forex Scalping
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
专家
EA Forex Scalping 是一款专为三大主要货币对（EURUSD、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD）设计的智能交易系统。 信号 此价格仅剩 1 份，共 10 份 下一价格：$699.99 支持 MT4 与 MT5 不使用 网格、马丁策略、人工智能、神经网络或套利。 每笔交易都有严格设定的 止损（SL），并根据不同货币对而不同。 使用 移动止盈（Trailing Stop） 来锁定利润。 该 EA 已在真实账户中运行超过 6 个月 EA 支持用户根据 Prop firm 要求调整设置， 推荐设置： 货币对：EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD 周期：H1 支持所有账户类型（Raw 或 Standard） 推荐经纪商：ICM Standard 或 Raw 免费远程协助安装 建议使用 VPS 保持全天候运行 任何杠杆比例皆可，最低 1:30 建议先在模拟账户中熟悉使用方法 最低入金建议为 $100 注意事项： 此 EA 不使用 ChatGPT、AI 或其他虚构技术，请勿被虚假宣传误导。 本产品 不保证 100% 获利或线性盈利，没有任何系统可以做到这一点。 我是实际交
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
专家
欢迎使用 TITAN BREAKER EA 重要通知 目前价格限量发售 价格即将提升至 $1599.99 实时信号 – US30，NAS100 关于 TITAN BREAKER EA TITAN BREAKER EA 是一款先进的交易系统，由三个专注于US30和纳斯达克（NASDAQ）交易的EA核心策略整合而成，经过进一步优化升级，形成了一个全新的长期交易策略。 该系统设计目标是达到约60–70%的胜率，但更注重高风险回报比的交易。这使得亏损较小而盈利较大，帮助EA抓住市场主要波动，最大化每笔交易的收益。 主要特点 * 不使用马丁格尔策略 * 不使用网格交易策略 * 每笔交易固定止损70点 * 提供三种不同的交易策略供选择 * 可选择每次信号开1、2或3笔交易 * 推荐交易品种：US30和NAS100（USTEC） * 也支持其他品种，如XAUUSD、GBPUSD、EURUSD等（即将支持） 推荐设置 主要设置： * 交易品种：US30和NAS100（USTEC） * 时间周期：M15（适用范围从M10到H1） * 账户类型：任意（推荐IC Markets经纪商） *
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.38 (13)
专家
EA Golden Blitz– 一个安全且高效的黄金交易解决方案   启动促销！ 当前价格仅剩 1 份！  下一价格：$999.99 最终价格：$1999.99 MT4版本 你好！我是EA Golden Blitz，是Diamond Forex Group家族中的第二款EA，专为黄金交易（XAU/USD）设计。凭借卓越的功能和安全优先的理念，我承诺为交易者提供可持续且高效的黄金交易体验。   EA Golden Blitz 有何独特之处？   - 动态止损（SL）：EA 根据最近K线的价格范围设置止损（SL）。这一功能确保SL能够灵活适应市场变化，更有效地保护您的账户。   - 多样化交易策略：EA配备了3种交易策略，每种策略最多可同时开启3个订单，总计最多可进行9笔交易。   - 灵活的移动止盈：提供利用移动止盈锁定利润的功能。您可以根据个人偏好完全自定义该功能。   - 安全至上：每笔交易均设置了预设止损（SL），以保障您的账户免受意外风险的侵害。   EA Golden Blitz 的工作原理   1. 无风险策略：      - 不使用马丁策略或网格交易。
Gold Trend Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.11 (9)
专家
欢迎使用 Gold Trend Scalping 促销活动： 下一个价格：$899.99 最终价格：$1999.99 Gold Trend Scalping 是我专为黄金设计的第一个EA。 该EA采用基于较大时间框架的趋势跟随交易策略。 它使用超级趋势指标来检测较大时间框架的主要趋势，然后在较小时间框架上开仓。 每笔交易EA都使用固定的止损，设定为100点。 此外，它还包含一个追踪止损来确保盈利。 该EA不使用风险较大的策略，如马丁格尔或网格交易。 它旨在延续前作US30 Scalper、Quantum Algo 和 Diamond Titan的成功，始终以安全和长期目标为优先。 注意事项 该EA不使用ChatGPT，也不依赖AI或其他许多作者在描述中故意加入的虚构元素。请小心，不要陷入这种陷阱。 该EA也不会直线产生利润或100%赢利。世界上没有任何系统能够做到这一点；所有类似的声明都是被操纵的。 我一直是一个使用真实账户和真实系统进行交易的开发者，因此在某些时期出现亏损是正常的。我不试图欺骗我的客户。如果你想评估该EA的质量，请至少等待3-6个月以观察其表现。 设置： -
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
专家
介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3333.33 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA EURUSD 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，Bitcoin 为交易者提供了巨大的机会。然而，这些机会伴随着风险，而 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 可以帮助你更智能地交易。 推出组合包： 组合包 1 - 购买终身 Gold Trend Scalping + Bitcoin Scalping。免费赠送 EA 外汇算法交易（不限账户数量）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！ 组合包 2 - 购买终身 Nasdaq Algo + Bitcoin Scalping。免费赠送 EA Gold Trend
EurUsd Algo Trading
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (2)
专家
EURUSD算法交易 是一款简单而高效的MT5平台交易机器人（EA）。此EA专为全球最稳定的货币对EURUSD设计。 该EA采用日内交易策略，其中90%的交易在几小时内完成。EA重点在H1时间框架中识别关键价位，以找到入场点并设置合适的预定义止损（SL）水平。 EA支持跟踪止损功能，帮助交易者锁定利润并提供很高的胜率。此外，还包含多项资金管理功能、时间管理、回撤控制和新闻管理工具，适用于不同的交易风格和账户类型。 EA已在过去17年间通过回测，成功应对了包括2008年金融危机、2019年新冠疫情及其他经济衰退等多种经济环境。 最低账户资金要求无严格限制，用户可以用几百美元的小额资本开始交易。 设置： - 货币对：EURUSD  - 时间框架：任意  - 最低存款：任意（取决于您的经纪商要求，若需开5单，建议至少300美元）  - 账户类型：任意（推荐使用IC Market标准账户，无佣金） 参数的详细解释 特点： - 交易EURUSD。  - 不使用马丁格尔、网格或对冲策略。  - 每笔交易均设有止损保护。  - 内置自动手数调整功能。  - 安装便捷，无需更改设置，默认设置适用
