HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
- 专家
- Lo Thi Mai Loan
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 18 十二月 2023
- 激活: 20
24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99
欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问：https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller
我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新：https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news
24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99
欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问：https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller
我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新：https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news
super robot with a real accompaniment on telegram to use it, I passed me an account to 25k this afternoon!
super robot with a real accompaniment on telegram to use it, I passed me an account to 25k this afternoon!
I bought the hft bot today and it passed my challenge this afternoon in 3 hours on the lowest lot size so I was really impressed, Mrs Lo is great to deal with and answers any queries promptly, I look forward to purchasing another bot soon thank you
I had some questions about the timezone and lot size settings when first configuring, my questions were answered by Lo within minutes on a Sunday. The robot 100% works as promised, it passed my challenge in about an hour at the start of the NY session. Highly Recommended.
用户没有留下任何评级信息
By far the best developer and really take her time to answer any questions. The EA works perfectly and passed within two hours. Thank you for helping and being patient
She’s just so good and professional, super fast customer service.. flawless product, i tried it and i was surprised that the account only went up never down and i passed my challenge, i recommend it to everyone
This is my first purchased bot to help my trade. This time, to pass the Prop-firm HFT challenge. I was skeptical about purchasing the bot because there are too many out there, and it is difficult to pick the real effective one. I finally settled for Lo bot, and I was glad I did. When I installed it, it worked for a few minutes and stopped working. I did what I could do for hours, but to no avail. The START and STOP buttons didn't work. I contacted Lo, and when he later responded, I discovered we were on a different continent. He assured me that the bot is good. He explained how it works by the time frame configured in the bot. He helped me convert the GMT to my country's time and explained how it works. "Message me in 10 hours," he said. When I did, he remotely adjusted the lot size; boom! In 48 minutes, I passed my $100,000 account. Guess what! He/She (Sorry, I didn't ask the gender) stayed with me online on the remote, watching the trade and chatting with me like a friend for 48 minutes. He congratulated me and left. This person is good, customer service (support) is amazing, and the bot works great. I will check out his/her other bots. Very reliable person. It would be great if Lo could add step-by-step instructions for computer novices to the instructions.
用户没有留下任何评级信息
This is the first time I've ever purchased an EA. I have to say the experience with Lo Thi Mai Loan has been beyond amazing. He has responded within seconds and helped me set up the HFT Prop Firm EA. It is very simple to use but I wanted to check I had set everything correctly and he has been super supportive. I have just passed an account with Kortana in 2 hours 30 minutes. Highly recommended!!!
Product: 100% Awesome! Just set 3 parameters and let it run then watch the magic happen! Passed 10k within few hours with using default lot size. Seller: Lo is very nice, responds back real fast, and helps you or answer any questions! Awesome seller & EA!
The most honest, legit and reliable HFT EA I've been searching for. No more getting someone to pass a challenge for me. She is always fast in response always within 30 minutes, except when she's asleep. But other than that, she will guide you to setup via any desk or teamviewer to make sure you run it smoothly. If you have any questions before purchasing she's willing to answer them with sincerity. She is very respectful in responses and always. there for you. This is true review. Thank you Miss Lo. May god bless you with wealth, abundance in the world and hereafter. (:
I passed my quantec account in 2 hours.. Highly recommend.. And thanks alot bro 💪
用户没有留下任何评级信息
Good product with excellent support. Successfully passed in Quantec's challenge and currently running smoothly in msolution's challenge. Thanks to Lo Thi Mai Loan.
Great EA for hft account passing and friendly support from Lo Thi Mai. Highly Recommended.