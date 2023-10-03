Correlation Index Pro
- Indicators
- Makarii Gubaydullin
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 3 October 2023
Correlation value between two Symbols.
- A value of +1 means a complete positive correlation;
- A value of -1 means a complete inverse correlation;
- A value of 0 means there is no explicit correlation (prices do not depend on each other, or the correlation is random);
Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ functions
In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:
- Symbols (currency pairs) to be used in calculations.
Leave one value empty if you want one of the symbols to always match the chart symbol.
- The period (the number of bars of the timeframe used) that will be used for the calculation.
All styles, sizes and colors are customizable.
The red line visualizes negative values, and the green line represents positive values.
