Correlation Index Pro

Correlation value between two Symbols.

  • A value of +1 means a complete positive correlation;
  • A value of -1 means a complete inverse correlation;
  • A value of 0 means there is no explicit correlation (prices do not depend on each other, or the correlation is random);

    Multifunctional utility: includes 66+ functions

    In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:

    • Symbols (currency pairs) to be used in calculations.
      Leave one value empty if you want one of the symbols to always match the chart symbol.
    • The period (the number of bars of the timeframe used) that will be used for the calculation.

    • All styles, sizes and colors are customizable.

      The red line visualizes negative values, and the green line represents positive values.

    The program file must be placed in the "Indicators" directory.

    This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
    FREE
