Blahtech VWAP MT5

5

Was: $69  Now: $49  

Blahtech VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is the ratio of price to total volume. It provides an average price over a specified time interval. 

Links [ Install | Update | Documentation ]

Feature Highlights

  • Configurable VWAP Line
  • Sessions, intervals, anchored or continuous
  • Previous day settlement line
  • Standard Deviation bands
  • Alerts at bar close or real time
  • Automatic Broker or Tick volumes
  • Significantly reduced CPU usage


Input Parameters

  • Expert Advisor Mode - Reserved for iCustom calls
  • Max Bars - Restrict the number of bars back to plot the (Default 0 = plot all bars)

VWAP

  • Visible - Show / Hide line on the chart
  • Interval - Select the repeating duration
    1. Session
    2. Daily
    3. Weekly
    4. Monthly
    5. Quarterly
    6. Yearly
    7. Single Anchored
    8. Continuous
  • Apply To - Select the price to use for the VWAP calculations
  • Volumes - Real broker or tick volumes
  • Session - Start Time  - Set start time (Only used for Session Interval above)
  • Session – End Time - Set end time (Only used for Session Interval above)
  • Single Anchored – Start Time - Set the start time of the single anchored session (Only used for Single Anchored Interval above)
  • Period - Intervals - Set averaging period for the intervals (Session, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly, Single)
  • Period - Continuous  - Set averaging period for the continuous interval (default 20)
  • Line Join - Break (or join) the line for one bar between each interval on the chart
  • Alerts

Std Deviation

  • Visible
  • Method
    1. Sierra Chart
    2. TradingView
    3. Bollinger
    4. VWAP Curve
    5. Percentage
  • Period
  • Multiplier 1, 2, 3
  • Colour 1, 2, 3
  • Line Style
  • Line Join
  • Line Width
  • Label Upper
  • Label Lower
  • Alerts 1, 2, 3

Settlement

  • Visible
  • Interval
  • Apply To
  • Time Of Day
  • TOD – Gap In Prices Action
  • TOD – Use M1 prices for accuracy
  • Line Colour
  • Line Style
  • Line Join
  • Line Width
  • Alerts

Alerts

  • Alerts – Popup
  • Alerts – Email
  • Alerts – Notification
  • Alerts – Start Time
  • Alerts – End Time
  • Alerts – Message Text
  • Alerts – Email – Subject
  • Alerts – Email – Body Text

Other

  • Instance Id
  • HotKeysMap
  • HotKeysReservedKeys
  • AnchoredClickModifier
  • Colours - Black Backgound Auto Defaults
  • Show Data Buffers
  • GMT Offset
  • GMT Offset (Seconds)


Reviews 1
FXSurf
191
FXSurf 2023.07.20 18:26 
 

After getting the MT4 version, I had to nab this one as well. It works great for with my AMP futures account, trading NAS and DOW intraday. Now my setups in both platforms are identical.

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FXSurf
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FXSurf 2023.07.20 18:26 
 

After getting the MT4 version, I had to nab this one as well. It works great for with my AMP futures account, trading NAS and DOW intraday. Now my setups in both platforms are identical.

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