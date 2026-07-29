Ultimate Clock Candle and Session Time Indicator

Ultimate Clock – Candle & Session Indicator

Ultimate Clock is an all-in-one MT5 trading indicator that combines a professional multi-session clock, real-time candle countdown timer, and session-based candle coloring into a single, lightweight tool. It helps traders instantly identify active trading sessions, monitor candle expiration, and stay synchronized with the world's major financial markets.

Designed for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders, Ultimate Clock enhances market awareness by displaying the current Local Time, Broker Time, Asia, London, and New York session times while visually distinguishing candles according to the active trading session. Overlapping sessions are highlighted with dedicated colors, making periods of increased market liquidity easy to recognize.

Key Features

  • 🕒 Multi-Clock Dashboard
    • Local Time
    • Broker/Server Time
    • Asia Session Time
    • London Session Time
    • New York Session Time
  • ⏳ Real-Time Candle Countdown
    • Live countdown until the current candle closes
    • Adjustable position, font, and color
    • Ideal for precise trade timing
  • 🕯️ Session Candle Coloring
    • Automatic candle colors based on the active Forex session
    • Separate Bullish and Bearish colors
    • Dedicated colors for overlapping sessions
    • Optional historical candle coloring
  • 🌍 Major Trading Sessions
    • Asia
    • London
    • New York
    • Asia–London Overlap
    • London–New York Overlap
    • Asia–New York Overlap
  • ⚙️ Fully Customizable
    • Session hours
    • GMT offset
    • Broker or GMT time mode
    • Clock position
    • Font, size, and colors
    • Candle timer appearance
    • Session color themes

Perfect For

  • Forex Traders
  • Gold (XAUUSD) Traders
  • Index Traders
  • Crypto Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Intraday Traders
  • Smart Money Concept (SMC) Traders
  • ICT Traders
  • Price Action Traders

Benefits

  • Stay synchronized with global trading sessions.
  • Know exactly when each candle will close.
  • Instantly identify high-liquidity market periods.
  • Improve trade timing and market awareness.
  • Reduce chart clutter by combining multiple tools into one professional indicator.

Ultimate Clock brings together everything you need to monitor market time, trading sessions, and candle activity in one clean and intuitive interface, making it an essential companion for traders who rely on timing and session analysis.


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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Broker and Session Clock
Robert James Jr Garciano Gregory
Indicators
Broker and Session Clock Stay synchronized with the global financial markets using the Broker & Session Clock MT5 indicator. This lightweight and easy-to-use tool displays real-time market clocks directly on your chart, helping traders monitor key trading sessions and broker server time without switching between platforms or websites. Designed for scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and algorithmic traders, the indicator provides an instant view of major market sessions, allowing you to ident
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