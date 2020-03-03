ScalpelBarUVL

ScalpelBarUVL is a new generation universal scalpel bot. It can work on any type of accounts. On any instrument, without exception.

Advantages:
Automatically adjusts all pip parameter values ​​for the instrument (stops, volatility, spread). That is, if you optimize your stop loss, for example, from 100 to 1000, then such a range will be on any instruments (on all currency pairs), the actual stop loss will be adjusted in accordance with the needs of this instrument. This is very convenient for real work.
Automatically adjusts all pip parameter values ​​for volatility. As you know, the range of price changes at a certain time interval can vary significantly even within the same instrument. This bot can change each parameter in the correct ratio with volatility and in accordance with the reference volatility parameter, which can be set in the settings.
The bot is protected by stops. Each position is protected by mandatory stops.
The bot works with only one position. That is, there is no increase in positions, one position in one direction and no more. No martingale or grid.
The bot works equally effectively on netting and hedging accounts.

Since the bot needs to be optimized for each currency pair, you should understand that this is a necessary procedure before launching the bot. It is necessary to optimize according to real ticks. It should also be noted that the bot calculates profit according to the percentage of the balance. Therefore, it is recommended that you optimize $ 1000 with the specified risk. But while working, you can make any larger deposit, the main thing is not less. The approach to work can be different. You can set a large stop loss, and then the bot will give profit most of the time and then a correspondingly larger stop, but less often. Or you can have smaller stops and, accordingly, the stops will be smaller, but more often. It's like someone who wants to work for himself. By default, the parameters for a higher stop are set. He's also a tip. As you can see from the screenshots, the bot did not give a big profit but small drawdowns, then to increase the profit, I recommend increasing the number of currency pairs on which the work will be carried out, so you get a multicurrency bot. The multicurrency bluetooth insures the deposit better due to the diversification of the capital for the portfolio of currencies.

Key characteristics. These are the system parameters for login. For entry, an algorithm for analyzing the speed and acceleration of ticks is used.
  • Buy AVG - averaging the number of recent buy folders.
  • Buy Acceleration - acceleration of the tick impulse for entering buy.
  • Buy Speed ​​- the speed of the tick impulse to enter the buy.
  • Sell ​​AVG - averaging the number of the last folders for sell.
  • Sell ​​Acceleration - acceleration of a tick impulse for a sell entry.
  • Sell ​​Speed ​​- the speed of the tick impulse to enter a sell.
Stop parameters. Their name speaks for itself.
  • TP
  • SL
  • Total Equity Risk (0 - off.)> 0 -%
  • Total Equity Profit (0 - off.)> 0 -%
  • Total Profit (0 - off.)> 0 - $
  • Auto Close
  • Auto Close Profit
Volatility control parameters.
  • Normal Volatility (0 - off.) - set the normal volatility. That is, the one to which we will reduce the parameters.
  • Bars Volatility - the number of minutes to calculate volatility.
  • Volatility Min - Low volatility filter.
  • Volatility Max - Maximum volatility filter.
Parameters for working with a spread.
  • Set Stops Level - forcibly set the level of freezing stops and the minimum distance to the order.
  • Spread Min - Minimum spread. If you do not install it, the bot will work like a grail, it will give fabulous profits, but not real ones.
  • Spread Max - Maximum spread. It is better to limit the work to a certain level of spread, so that in fact the positions do not end up in a disadvantageous situation.
Money management parameters and others.
  • OnRisk - We activate the work according to the money management algorithm.
  • Lot - If the OnRisk field is disabled, then the work is carried out by the volume set in this parameter.
  • Volume Max - Limit the maximum volume.
  • PercentRisk - Used to calculate the deposit.
  • Min Deposit - The minimum possible deposit at which the bot is still working.
  • Type Filling - Filling policy by volume, set according to the requirements of your broker.
