Nusa Patterns MT5

Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” or “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5” fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs.

Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell)

Fractal Indicator – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”, “Fractals Direction ST Patterns” – indicator “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”)

Lot – volume of position

Treshold For Positions Opening, Points – distance above up fractal or below down fractal for opening of position

Take Profit – option of take profit (“TP 1 RR 2:1” – take profit for risk reward ratio 2:1, “TP 2 RR 3:1” – take profit for risk reward ratio 3:1)

Max Spread, Points – maximum spread in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Use Trailing – enabling/disabling of trailing using

Trailing Start – trailing start in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Trailing Stop  trailing stop in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Trailing Step – trailing step in points

Start Time – start time of trading

End Time – end time of trading

Max Slippage – maximum slippage in points

Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor

"Fractals ST Patterns Strategy Settings"

Bars around, Arrow offset – settings of “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy Settings” indicator

"4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5 Settings"

Bars around, Arrow offset, Trend detect offset, points – settings of “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5” indicator


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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Spider Gold MT5
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
Experts
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Experts
Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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Foli Pivots MT5
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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gadiel Move
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 2 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  - fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  - slow   double exponential moving average period Crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.
Trend Scalper MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Indicators
Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 3 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period DEMA Trend Period  -  trend  double exponential moving average period Position of price according to trend double  double exponential moving average  and crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green
Pullback Hunter MT4
John Folly Akwetey
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 2 inputs: PEMA Bounce Period  -  bounce  percentage exponential moving average period PEMA Confirm  Period  -  confirm  percentage   exponential moving average period Positions of price according to bounce and confirm   percentage   exponential moving averages  and directions of bounce and confirm   percentage   exponential moving average shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Komo MT4
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Experts
Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
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Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 2 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period Crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respectively.
Trend Scalper Opulent MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Indicators
Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 3 inputs: DEMA Fast Period  -   fast   double exponential moving average period DEMA Slow Period  -   slow   double exponential moving average period DEMA Trend Period  -  trend  double exponential moving average period Position of price according to trend   double  double exponential moving average  and crossings of fast and slow double  double exponential moving averages shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as gre
Pullback Hunter MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Indicators
Indicator show best signals for buy and sell orders. Indicator uses only 2 inputs: PEMA Bounce Period  -  bounce  percentage exponential moving average period PEMA Confirm  Period  -  confirm    percentage   exponential moving average period Positions of price according to bounce and confirm   percentage   exponential moving averages  and directions of   bounce and confirm   percentage   exponential moving average   shows buy and sell signals, which are drawn as green and magenta arrows respecti
Komo MT5
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Experts
Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
Suka MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
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