Nusa Patterns MT5

Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” or “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5” fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs.

Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell)

Fractal Indicator – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”, “Fractals Direction ST Patterns” – indicator “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”)

Lot – volume of position

Treshold For Positions Opening, Points – distance above up fractal or below down fractal for opening of position

Take Profit – option of take profit (“TP 1 RR 2:1” – take profit for risk reward ratio 2:1, “TP 2 RR 3:1” – take profit for risk reward ratio 3:1)

Max Spread, Points – maximum spread in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Use Trailing – enabling/disabling of trailing using

Trailing Start – trailing start in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Trailing Stop – trailing stop in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Trailing Step – trailing step in points

Start Time – start time of trading

End Time – end time of trading

Max Slippage – maximum slippage in points

Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor

"Fractals ST Patterns Strategy Settings"

Bars around, Arrow offset – settings of “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy Settings” indicator

"4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5 Settings"

Bars around, Arrow offset, Trend detect offset, points – settings of “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5” indicator



