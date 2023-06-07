Supply and Demand Tracker MT5

Automated Supply and Demand Tracker MT5.

The following videos demonstrate how we use the system for trade setups and analysis.US PPI, Fed Interest Rates, and FOMC Trade Setup Time Lapse: U.S. dollar(DXY) and Australian dollar vs U.S. dollar(AUD/USD) https://youtu.be/XVJqdEWfv6s  The EUR/USD Trade Setup time lapse 8/6/23. https://youtu.be/UDrBAbOqkMY. US 500 Cash Trade Setup time lapse 8/6/23 https://youtu.be/jpQ6h9qjVcUhttps://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGMhttps://youtu.be/MnuStQGjMyg,&nbsp;https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0,&nbsp;https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4

https://youtu.be/uOy-jwe0urM

Introducing a revolutionary price action tool that surpasses traditional indicators, providing traders with a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and a glimpse into future price movements. This exceptional Supply and Demand Indicator sets itself apart in the market by relying solely on price action and historical data.


Despite its simplicity in setup and application to trading strategies, this tool boasts remarkable effectiveness in predicting future critical levels before they materialize. Utilizing a look-back function enables users to select a range of bars from the input panel, spanning from 100 to 25,000 bars.


It's important to note that different time frames have varying ranges. For example, lower time frames, such as 1 minute to 30 minutes, can search within 100 up to 25,000 bars, while higher time frames, like 1 hour, daily, and weekly utilize a range of 100 to 5,000 bars.


 By harnessing this range, the system calculates supply and demand zones based on the current data. It carefully analyzes every data point to determine the most optimal supply and demand setup in line with the prevailing market conditions. Additionally, it continuously recalculates these zones if market conditions change, ensuring the system remains up-to-date and ahead of the game. The default setting is 5,000 bars.


The versatility of this system truly shines as it can be applied to a wide range of assets and time frames, including Forex, Stocks, Stock Indices, Futures Market (ES, NQ), ETFs (SPY, QQQ), Gold, Silver, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Bonds, and more.

Whether you identify as a day trader, swing trader, funded trader or investor, this indicator equips you with the ability to anticipate future supply and demand zones ahead of price action. This foresight empowers you to make well-informed decisions at critical market levels.


Moreover, this system seamlessly integrates with other highly effective momentum indicators, such as Bollinger Bands, MACD, RSI, CCI, Stochastics, VWAP, Volume profile, and Order Flow. By combining the power of these indicators, traders can amplify their insights and maximize the value derived from their trades.


In addition to the indicator itself, we are dedicated to nurturing a vibrant trading community. You gain access to ongoing support and an exclusive trading community on Facebook and Discord when you purchase. Here, you can engage with like-minded traders, benefit from daily trade analysis, and receive assistance if you encounter any issues with your trade setup.


Take advantage of this cutting-edge price action tool to gain a competitive edge in the market. Prepare to stay ahead of the curve and unlock new possibilities in your trading journey. If you have any inquiries or need assistance accessing the demo version, please feel free to message me.

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