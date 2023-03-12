FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5

Expert. Automatic and manual trading.

Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels. It is simple and affordable.

  • Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart.
  • Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel.
  • Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A
  • Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).   
  • visual panel for opening orders in manual trading.
  • visual panel for setting up automatic trading.

Features:

  • without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of the possible options for entering the market with a ready Stop loss (SL possible loss) and Take profit (TP profit) and see its graphical display. (Events & Trading Button.)
  • display of waves of the desired wave level (W, D, H) on any period of the chart, setting font types, font sizes, colors of any wave
  • forecast of market development with reference points, range of entry and exit points
  • position risk assessment (calculation of the profit factor for the first goal)
  • daily, at least, updates of the wave markings on the chart from the website or through the exchange file (in any electronic way)

14 tools - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GOLD, EURGBP, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURJPY, USDJPY, GBPJPY, OIL WTI, SPX 500, BitCoin, NG

Buttons

Button to change the style of the color environment.

“Arrow” buttons. Transfer of the menu to an arbitrary place on the chart.

“X” button. Removing the utility from the current chart.

“Elliott Waves” Button.         

  • “Main/Alternative” - selection of the wave marking display option.
  • “Show All Waves” - to show all current waves.
  • ( [W], (W), W, [D], (D), D, [H], (H), H ) columns setting for each wave:
    • to show/hide current wave
    • font installation
    • font size in points
    • wave color
    • to show/hide the completed wave.
  • “Completed Waves” - to show all completed waves.

“Support & Resistance” button.

  • “Horizontal Line” construction of horizontal levels (fractals and RSI).
  • “Trend Line” trending line building (RSI)
    • “SUP” support.
    • “RES” resistance.
  • “Channel” a channel construction (waves 1-3, 2-4).

“Fibonacci retracement levels” button. 

  • ( [W], (W), W, [D], (D), D, [H], (H), H ) columns a selection of the wave with which the actions will be performed:
    • 1 apply Fibonacci to 1 wave
    • 3 apply Fibonacci to 3 wave
    • 5 apply Fibonacci to 5 wave
    • A apply Fibonacci to A wave
    • Forecast to show the forecast of price movement
    • Details  in more detail

“Events & Trading” Button.

Current trading signals or the message “no entry points”.

Built-in Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications). Settings allow you to set the number and frequency of repetitions.

    • “Bell” button the arrival of a new alert. After the time has passed, it changes to the Buy (Sell) icon. You can manually switch to the Buy (Sell) icon without waiting for the time to expire
    • “Buy”, “Sell” buttons. Opening orders.
    • Button signal profitability or profit factor (1: N.NN). The ratio of one part of the loss to N.NN parts of the possible profit.
    • “Sl, TP” buttons information for opening orders

Pressing any of the buttons “Buy”, “Sell”, the profitability of the signal, “Sl, TP” allows you to show/hide the target price movement.


Parameters

  • Language (Russian, English, Deutsch, Espanol, Portugues)
  • Update Wave - (true) updates of the wave markings on the chart from the website or (false) – through the exchange file (in any electronic way)
  • Alert on/off - enable/disable alerts;
  • E-Mail on/off - send alerts to E-Mail;
  • Push on/off - send alerts via Push notifications
  • Minute repeat of Alerts - the number of minutes to repeat alerts
  • Number repeat of Alerts - the number of alert repetitions
  • Lot size

It is recommended to update the data (successively clicking on the periods M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) before applying the utility to the current chart of the instrument.

Preset

- for comfortable work, you need to install the EliotWaveMine  font https://www.FiboPlus.ru/EliotWaveMine.ttf

- in the settings of MetaTrader 5  Ctrl+O (Tools -> Options -> 'Expert Advisers' tab)

v - Allow WebRequest for listed URL: - 'https://www.fiboplus.ru/'&nbsp;


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It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
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Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
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Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
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Yuriy Bykov
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Travis W Royal
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Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
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