Imbalance HFT
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.
The strategy performs better on gold.
When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted.
Time: Best 5 minute
Fixed stop loss: 800 point
Fixed profit: 800 points
Applied to markets with high liquidity
Maximum capital capacity: 1 million USD
A minimum deposit of $700 is recommended
One order at a time, no additional positions, not Martin, high-frequency trading
Only supports ECN/STP broker accounts
