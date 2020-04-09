Symbol Remove
- Utilities
- Makarii Gubaydullin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Symbol remove: quickly clean up your 'Market Watch' list.
The script allows you to remove the Symbols from the "Market Watch" list if their trading mode is ''Close only".
Keep in mind that Symbol can’t be removed from the market watch if you have any existing trade on it, or if it’s used on any chart.
The program file must be located in the "Scripts" directory.
