Trade Copilot MT5

Trade Copilot - Semi-Automatic Risk Management Panel for Gold (XAUUSD) and any instrument





Trade Copilot is a semi-automatic trading panel built for manual traders who want an EA's discipline without giving up control of their own entries. You decide the direction and the level - the panel handles risk sizing, stop-loss placement, take-profit management, and trade protection automatically.





KEY FEATURES





- Risk-based lot sizing - choose Risk %, Risk $, or Fixed Lot; the panel calculates position size from your stop-loss distance automatically

- 3 stop-loss modes - ATR multiple, fixed Points, or a fixed $ distance

- One-click market orders and pending orders (Buy/Sell Now, Pending Buy/Sell) with draggable entry/SL/TP lines

- Grid trading - places a set of pending orders across a price range with a bell-curve lot distribution (NOT Martingale - lot size is fixed by distance from center, never doubles on a loss)

- Multi-TP (up to 4 levels) - drag-and-drop take-profit lines at 20/40/60/80% of the distance to your main target; each level partially closes the position and locks visually once applied

- Auto Break-even (+Spread) - moves stop-loss to true break-even, compensating for the live spread so you don't get stopped out at a small loss

- 4 auto-trailing modes - Fixed step, ATR distance, Previous bar High/Low, or Moving Average

- Risk Guard - a daily loss limit and a maximum drawdown lock that blocks new entries (and can close all positions) once triggered

- News Filter - reads the built-in MQL5 economic calendar and blocks new entries around high-impact news, no external service required

- Order retry with exponential backoff - automatically retries on requotes/off-quotes instead of failing silently

- Action/error log file for support and troubleshooting

- Live account Dashboard - Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Day/Week/Month P/L (calendar-based, not rolling), Win rate for Day/Week/Month, trades today, spread, Risk Guard and News status, and a clock (server time or your own GMT offset, click to switch)

- 8 visual themes and a 5-language interface (English, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian)

- Hotkeys for Buy/Sell/Close All, adjustable UI scale for high-DPI screens





REQUIREMENTS





- Hedging account required for Grid trading (Grid places multiple same-direction orders at different price levels with individual SL/TP - a Netting account merges these into a single position, so Grid will not behave as designed). All other features work on both account types.

- Works on any symbol/instrument; designed and tuned for Gold (XAUUSD).





This is NOT a Martingale or arbitrage system. It does not trade automatically on its own signals - you choose every entry, and the panel manages the risk around it.