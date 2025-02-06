BW Indicators

A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators
Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click.
- The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend.
- Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points.
- Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels 
- Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration.
- Market Facilitation Index indicator — evaluates the nature of the current movement in relation to the previous one 

With this tool, you can:
- Easily and quickly integrate indicators directly into charts.

- Get visual visualizations to make more informed trading decisions. 


Update:

Hotkeys added:

Shift + A - Remove Alligator

Shift + O - Remove AO

Shift + C - Remove AC

Shift + M - Delete MFI

Shift + F - Remove Fractal


This indicator is part of the Trading Chaos system and is recommended for use with the following products 


