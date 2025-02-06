BW Indicators

A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators

Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click.

- The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend.

- Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points.

- Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels

- Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration.

- Market Facilitation Index indicator — evaluates the nature of the current movement in relation to the previous one





With this tool, you can:

- Easily and quickly integrate indicators directly into charts.

- Get visual visualizations to make more informed trading decisions.

Update: Hotkeys added: Shift + A - Remove Alligator Shift + O - Remove AO Shift + C - Remove AC Shift + M - Delete MFI Shift + F - Remove Fractal

This indicator is part of the Trading Chaos system and is recommended for use with the following products Trading Chaos Panel

Advanced Trading Chaos

Logarithmic Awesome Oscillator

Awesome Oscillator Logarithmic Acclerator Oscillator



