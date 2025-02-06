BW Indicators
- Indicators
- Sergei Gurov
- Version: 1.34
- Updated: 8 April 2025
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators
Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click.
- The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend.
- Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points.
- Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels
- Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration.
- Market Facilitation Index indicator — evaluates the nature of the current movement in relation to the previous one
With this tool, you can:
- Easily and quickly integrate indicators directly into charts.
- Get visual visualizations to make more informed trading decisions.
Update:
Hotkeys added:
Shift + A - Remove Alligator
Shift + O - Remove AO
Shift + C - Remove AC
Shift + M - Delete MFI
Shift + F - Remove Fractal
This indicator is part of the Trading Chaos system and is recommended for use with the following products
