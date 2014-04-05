Entry Signal Analyzer
- Indicators
- Tevon R Gardiner
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Entry Signal Analyzer is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze and identify optimal trading hours based on price movement patterns.
The indicator analyzes gold currency only a updated version is currently being developed for other symbol the indicator in the strategy tester is non-functional works on the real chart
- Statistical Analysis:
- Analyzes historical price movements for each hour of the trading day
- Tracks success rates and consistency of movements
- Calculates point movements between high and low prices
- Maintains statistics for each day of the week separately
- Adjustable analysis period (default 307 days)
- Configurable movement thresholds for each hour
- Customizable visual elements (colors, transparency, text size)
- Identifies the most consistent trading hours
- Tracks first, second, and third-hour movements separately
- Enables/disables specific hours for analysis
- Shows success rates and total occurrences for each period
- Helps identify optimal trading hours with consistent price movements
- Provides statistical evidence for trading decisions
- Reduces time spent analyzing less profitable trading hours
- Visual representation makes patterns easily identifiable
- Historical data validate some trading strategies
- Real-time updates of current market conditions
- Comprehensive information panel showing statistics
- Daily summaries for each trading day
- Success rates and consistency metrics
- Total occurrences and pattern analysis