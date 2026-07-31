Aurum Lion Scalper

Aurum Lion Scalper is a professional MT5 indicator designed for fast XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe.

It automatically detects trading opportunities and displays clear Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss zones directly on the chart.

Main Features

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD M5
  • Automatic Buy and Sell signal detection
  • Clear Entry, TP and SL zones
  • Built-in trend and market condition filters
  • Optional strong Tick Volume confirmation before entry
  • Optimized internal trading logic
  • Strategy parameters are protected and hidden from the user
  • Professional on-chart dashboard
  • Tracks total profit points, loss points, and net points
  • Built-in virtual Balance and Equity calculation
  • High-resolution Equity Curve
  • Button to hide or show the Equity panel
  • Fixed lot simulation
  • Optional automatic lot scaling based on account balance
  • Tracks signals until TP or SL is reached, even many candles after entry
  • Works with standard XAUUSD symbols and broker suffixes such as XAUUSD.p
  • Lightweight calculation method designed for smooth chart performance and faster testing
  • Optional popup and push notifications

Aurum Lion Scalper is designed to keep trading decisions simple: the indicator analyzes the market internally and presents the trader with clear levels instead of filling the chart with unnecessary technical information.

The indicator provides trading signals and analysis only. It does not automatically open or manage real trades.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Aurum Structure Matrix
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Aurum Structure Matrix is a market structure and liquidity indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for XAUUSD. Pro version  It combines three timeframes in one chart: D1 shows the previous day high, previous day low, day open and daily midpoint. M15 identifies the current structure as bullish, bearish or ranging. M5 checks momentum, engulfing candles and liquidity sweeps. The indicator marks confirmed BOS, CHOCH, swing highs, swing lows and liquidity sweeps directly on the chart. A professio
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SMC Market Pulse
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
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SMC Market Pulse Free Multi-Symbol SMC Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.00  |  Free  |  MT5 Indicator Overview SMC Market Pulse is a free multi-symbol dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 that scans up to 30 trading pairs simultaneously using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology. It detects market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, and session context in real time — all displayed in a clean, color-coded on-chart dashboard. No configuration required. Simply attach the indicator to an
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PulseAlgo and Commander
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
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PulseAlgo + Commander Pro — The Ultimate MT5 Trading Suite One tool. Six timeframes. Full control. PulseAlgo + Commander Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that combines intelligent signal generation with a complete trade management panel — giving you everything you need to trade smarter, faster, and more consistently directly from your MT5 chart.   Key Features  SFX Signal Engine Multi-timeframe signal detection across M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 & H4 Configurable confirmation filters for h
MomentumRadar
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
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Momentum Trend Radar ELITE is a professional multi-asset scanning indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines real-time momentum analysis with trend detection to identify high-probability trading opportunities across up to 28 symbols and multiple timeframes — all from a single chart. How It Works The indicator calculates a unique Fusion Score (0–100) by combining four weighted factors: momentum strength (40%), trend alignment (35%), volume confirmation (15%), and ADX directional power (10%). When m
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Ultimate SMC Indicator v2.20 — Smart Money Concepts All-in-One Stop switching between 5 different indicators. Ultimate SMC gives you everything Smart Money traders need — in one clean indicator with interactive controls. GUIDE What makes this different? Most SMC indicators show you Order Blocks or FVGs separately. You still have to figure out which zones actually matter. Ultimate SMC does the hard work: it scans for Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps, Supply & Demand zones, Fibo
PropTradeManager
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PropTrade Manager - Professional Trade Management Panel for Prop Firm Traders Are you trading a Prop Firm challenge and worried about breaking the rules? PropTrade Manager is a trade management panel built specifically for Prop Firm traders. It automatically protects your account from Daily DD, Max DD, and rule violations while giving you professional one-click execution tools. COMPLETE TRADING GUIDE PROP FIRM PROTECTION ENGINE 7 Built-in Presets: FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trader, True
SMC Visual Zones
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
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SMC Visual Zones and support/resistance This indicator shows you where institutional traders are placing their orders. It marks the key zones on your chart - order blocks, fair value gaps, structure breaks, liquidity levels, and support/resistance - so you can plan your entries around them. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Default settings are configured for XAUUSD on M15 and H1. How It Helps Your Trading Instead of drawing zones manually, the indicator detects them automatically and upd
Aurum Structure Matrix PRO
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
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Aurum Structure Matrix PRO is a multi-timeframe market structure and trade-planning indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed mainly for XAUUSD . Don’t just see market structure. Follow the setup. The indicator combines D1, M15, M5 and M1 analysis to show market direction, liquidity, setup quality and entry confirmation from one chart. What makes the PRO version different? Instead of producing a simple Buy or Sell arrow, Aurum Structure Matrix PRO follows the complete setup: WAITING → ARMED → RETES
Aurum Flow Matrix
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
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Aurum Flow Matrix is an advanced XAUUSD volume intelligence indicator that detects buying, selling, and absorption zones. It displays zone strength, estimated flow, confidence, retest status, market bias, and the nearest active zone through a clean professional dashboard. .  Aurum Flow Matrix provides visual market analysis and potential trade setups directly on the    chart    The indicator does not execute trades automatically; all trading decisions remain under the user's control.          
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