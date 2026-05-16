Accurate Gold MT5

The Accurate Gold indicator is a user-friendly tool that is both intuitive and simple to use, regardless of traders' level of experience. It is designed for traders seeking precise signals on the M5 timeframe in the gold market. This indicator employs advanced mathematical algorithms to analyze price movements and volume dynamics, generating accurate buy and sell signals. The distinctive features of this indicator, including its non-repainting nature, provide traders with valuable insights into potential market reversals, allowing for informed decision-making. Its visual representation on the chart, along with audible alerts and push notifications, enhances user experience, making it a valuable addition to the toolkit of gold traders looking for precision and reliability in their trading strategies.

⛔ $XX – For a limited time, the launch price is at $XX for the very first 5 supporters. (💯% SOLD OUT) 
 $88  Thereafter, it will resume to retail price at $88 and limited to gold symbol only. 
⛔ $88 + X ($100) – The price will increase by $100 after every 3 purchases.

See MT5 signal here and discussion forum here.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M5 
  • Currency pair: XAUUSD / BTCUSD 
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
  • Broker time: Any
  • Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • Take profit level: 10 pips or more (subject to traders' experience and risk appetite)
  • Set breakeven: After first partials taken (at least 10pips or more)
  • Set stoploss level: Below the recent lower low (for buys) / above the recent lower high (sells)
Caution:
  • Do not chase a missed signal

For brave souls who wants to experiment and get more out of Accurate Gold, try:

  • EURUSD - Frequent signals, so please do NOT chase after missed signals
  • USDCHF - Risky!!
Specifications:
  • Indicator does not repaint
  • Identifies buy and sell signal with high precision
  • Visual and sound alerts are available (customizable)
  • No set files required
Disclaimer:
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • My product is only available on mql5.com
  • I will not contact or sell you products privately

Help me to improve:

I wish you a bountiful trading experience, please feel free to let me have your comments and reviews. It will make my day.

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Oleg Rodin
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M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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