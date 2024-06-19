Market Steps MT5

Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Financial Markets such as Forex. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders. 

Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials together on chart. You can test its power on tester mode to see how its levels RULES price over chart. 

Indicator Advantages:

  • Marking Chart with two different zones, specifies Trend & Range Market for different TFs.
  • Price Action traders can use it to identify order flow in different TFs/Price Zones or to verify FTR (Fail To Return)/FTC (Fail To Continue).
  • Volatile and Liquid Zones of Market will be on chart for future Price movements.
  • SL/TP, Trailing, Breakeven and Profit save will be easy to decide by this indicator.
  • Price Reversal or Continuation can be verified easily. 
  • Levels of indicator can be used as Martingale or Grid Levels with higher probability. 

We transferred from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69865

Our indicator is tested and purchased by many customers. 



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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Relative Trend Index
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator is translated from another programing language to MQL. RTI is a powerful toll to identify Trend of chart in an oscillation manner. here is some notes from original programmer: Overview The   Relative Trend Index (RTI)   developed by Zeiierman is an innovative technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength and direction of the market trend. Unlike some traditional indicators, the RTI boasts a distinctive ability to adapt and respond to market volatility, while still minimizin
Tops and Bottoms Time of Day Report
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator is converted from another programming language code by programmer " sbtnc ". MQL version is simplified to be more useful by less settings complexity.  There is some clues from programmer about indicator: The indicator tracks and reports the percentage of occurrence of daily tops and bottoms by the time of the day.  At certain times during the trading day, the market reverses and marks the high or low of the day. Tops and bottoms are vital when entering a trade, as they will decide if y
FREE
Market Steps MT4
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Forex Market. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials together on chart. You can
Nadaraya Watson Envelope pine
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
this code originally published on other platform by LuxAlgo from other programming language.  It has acceptable Trend Prediction abilities which can be used for many trading purposes. here is some description from code generator: This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson smoothers. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on Kernel Smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson estimator, this in
Range Detector Converted
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator converted from another platform which was coded by LuxAlgo. I added Moving Average different type also source data variety. At original version moving average is SMA and data source from market gathered just from close of candles.  In this version you can select many moving average types and also source data like high/low/HL2/HLC/HLC2/.. . here are some details from original developer: The Range Detector indicator aims to detect and highlight intervals where prices are ranging. The ext
MACD Bands
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Product is converted from another platform and original created by TradeMaster Lite . Indicator basically uses MACD concept but enforces its abilities by different types of Averaging techniques. It is powerful for Trend and reversal identifying. Indicator is Multi-TF. Here is some details from original owner: We present a customizable MACD indicator, with the following features: Multi-timeframe Deviation bands to spot unusual volatility 9 Moving Average types Conditional coloring and line cross
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