Confluence Edge

Adaptive trend indicator with 4 selectable trading styles, built-in multi-timeframe 

confirmation, and a live confidence score —all in a single MT5 indicator instance. 

Full product description 

Confluence Edge is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around one idea: a signal is only as good as the context around it. Instead of a single fixed moving average, it 

lets you choose how the trend engine behaves, confirms every reading against a higher timeframe, and scores its own confidence —all from one chart, one indicator instance. 


How it works 

At its core, Confluence Edge tracks trend direction using an adaptive moving average and flags a flip only when the move is confirmed on a closed bar —no repainting, no early 
signals that disappear on the next tick. 
Every potential signal is scored from 0 to 100 based on five factors: volume behavior, distance from the average, alignment with a longer-term EMA filter, the current market 
regime, and prior-bars context. You set the minimum score you're willing to act on. 
The indicator also classifies the market itself —trending, volatile, or choppy —using ADX and normalized slope, so a flip in a strong trend and a flip in a sideways chop are never 

treated the same way. Only a confirmed flip becames a signal arrow.

Four trading styles, your choice 

Rather than exposing a long list of technical parameters, Confluence Edge offers four named profiles: 
  • Conservative — moves only on confirmed direction, the most resistant to noise 
  • Adaptive — speeds up in trends, slows down in choppy conditions (the balanced default) 
  • Aggressive —reacts faster to genuine price swings 
  • Ultra Aggressive —fastest response, no slowdown even in flat markets 
Entry (current timeframe) and Confirmation (higher timeframe) can each run a different profile and a different period, independently. 


Multi-timeframe confirmation, without stacking charts 

Confluence Edge can read a higher timeframe from inside the same indicator instance, using a recursive call to itself. There's no need to open a second chart or stack multiple 
indicators — the higher-timeframe bias is checked automatically, and a ranging higher timeframe blocks new entries outright. 


The panel 

A compact on-chart dashboard shows the current signal, the higher-timeframe trend, the market regime, and the live confidence score — everything you need to check before acting 

on a signal, without digging through buffers or settings. 


Alerts 

Optional alerts on trend flips and on qualified signals, through terminal pop-up, push notification, or email —your choice, independently toggled. A write-once guard means 

each event fires exactly once per closed bar. 


Built for EA integration 

All signal, flip, score, and regime data is exposed through public buffers at fixed indices, readable via standard (CopyBuffer) calls —so Confluence Edge can serve as a building 

block inside your own Expert Advisor, not just a visual tool. 


Who it's for 

Confluence Edge is aimed at discretionary and semi-automated traders working on intraday to swing timeframes who want a configurable trend framework rather than a fixed 
one-size-fits-all average — and who value having a higher-timeframe check built in instead of managing it by hand across multiple charts. 
It is a technical analysis tool. It does not place trades, does not guarantee results, and does not replace risk management or trading judgment. 


Key features

  • 4 selectable trading styles (Conservative / Adaptive / Aggressive / Ultra Aggressive) 
  • Independent profile and period for entry and higher-timeframe confirmation 
  • Closed-bar trend flips — no repainting 
  • 0-100 confidence score on every signal 
  • Automatic market regime detection (trending / volatile / choppy) 
  • Recursive multi-timeframe read from a single chart 
  • Live on-chart dashboard panel 
  • Flip and signal alerts —terminal, push, and email 
  • Public buffers ready for Expert Advisor integration 
  • Self-contained — no external indicator dependencies 


Input parameters 
Timeframe 
Input What it does Suggested Range
HTF Timeframe
  Higher timeframe read via recursive confirmation engine.
 Leave on Current for a standalone, single-timeframe read. Current, or one clear step above your trading timeframe


Trading Style

Input What it does Suggested Range
Entry Trading Style
 Trend engine profile used on the current chart timeframe (Conservative / Adaptive / Aggressive / Ultra Aggressive).
 Adaptive as a starting point; Conservative for swing, Ultra Aggressive for scalping
Entry Period
 Lookback length for the entry engine. Shorter reacts faster, longer is smoother.
 20–100
HTF Confirmation Trading Style
 Same profile choice, applied to the higher timeframe instance. Ignored when HTF Timeframe = Current.
 Adaptive or Conservative, for a steadier confirmation read
HTF Confirmation Period
 Lookback length for the confirmation engine. Ignored when HTF Timeframe = Current.
 20-100

Signal engine

Input What it does Suggested Range
ATR Length ATR period used for both the confidence score and the regime slope measurement.
 8–14
Regime Lookback
 Number of bars used to classify the market as trending, volatile, or choppy.
 30–50
Volatile Regime Threshold
 Current ATR vs. its average — above this ratio, the market is tagged volatile.
 1.2–1.6
Regime Slope Threshold
 Normalized MA slope below which a trending-ADX market is instead tagged ranging.
 0.5-2.5
Trend EMA Length
 Length of the longer-term EMA used as a directional filter for the confidence score.
 40–60
Volume MA Length
 Averaging period for the volume component of the confidence score.
 15–25
Min Signal Score
 Minimum 0–100 confidence score required before a signal is drawn.
 >60
Show Signals
 Toggles the Buy/Sell arrow markers on the chart.
 On / Off
Signal Cooldown
 Minimum bars between two signals, to avoid clustering.
 3–8
Arrow Distance
 Vertical offset of the signal arrows from price, in ATR multiples.
 2–3
 Bull Color / Bear Color  Colors used for the trend line and signal markers.  -

Dashboard

Input What it does Suggested Range
Show Dashboard Panel
 Toggles the on-chart status panel.
 On / Off

Alerts

Input What it does Suggested Range
Enable Alerts
 Master switch for all alert notifications.
 Off unless actively monitoring
Alert on Trend Flip
 Fires when a confirmed bull/bear flip closes.
 On / Off
Alert on Buy/Sell Signal
 Fires when a qualified signal (above Min Signal Score) closes.
 On / Off
Terminal Alert
 Pop-up alert inside the MetaTrader terminal.
 On / Off
Push Notification
 Sends to the MetaTrader mobile app.
 On / Off
Email Alert
 Sends via the terminal's configured email.
 On / Off
Defaults are tuned to work reasonably out of the box on most intraday timeframes — the ranges above are starting points for fine-tuning, not requirements.



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The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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MarketLevelsEdge is a market-structure overlay for MetaTrader 5 that plots the key levels institutional and retail order flow actually react to — previous day/week high and low, session VWAP, and daily open — and fuses them into a single, easy-to-read confluence score. It does not generate trade signals on its own: it is built to sit alongside your own strategy, sharpening your read of market bias and flagging the price zones where reversals or breakouts are statistically more likely to happen.
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