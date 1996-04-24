Adaptive trend indicator with 4 selectable trading styles, built-in multi-timeframe

confirmation, and a live confidence score —all in a single MT5 indicator instance.



Full product description

Confluence Edge is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around one idea: a signal is only as good as the context around it. Instead of a single fixed moving average, it

lets you choose how the trend engine behaves, confirms every reading against a higher timeframe, and scores its own confidence —all from one chart, one indicator instance.



How it works

At its core, Confluence Edge tracks trend direction using an adaptive moving average and flags a flip only when the move is confirmed on a closed bar —no repainting, no early

signals that disappear on the next tick.

Every potential signal is scored from 0 to 100 based on five factors: volume behavior, distance from the average, alignment with a longer-term EMA filter, the current market

regime, and prior-bars context. You set the minimum score you're willing to act on.

The indicator also classifies the market itself —trending, volatile, or choppy —using ADX and normalized slope, so a flip in a strong trend and a flip in a sideways chop are never

treated the same way. Only a confirmed flip becames a signal arrow .

Four trading styles, your choice

Rather than exposing a long list of technical parameters, Confluence Edge offers four named profiles:

Conservative — moves only on confirmed direction, the most resistant to noise

Adaptive — speeds up in trends, slows down in choppy conditions (the balanced default)

Aggressive —reacts faster to genuine price swings

Ultra Aggressive —fastest response, no slowdown even in flat markets

Entry (current timeframe) and Confirmation (higher timeframe) can each run a different profile and a different period, independently.





Multi-timeframe confirmation, without stacking charts

Confluence Edge can read a higher timeframe from inside the same indicator instance, using a recursive call to itself. There's no need to open a second chart or stack multiple

indicators — the higher-timeframe bias is checked automatically, and a ranging higher timeframe blocks new entries outright.





The panel

A compact on-chart dashboard shows the current signal, the higher-timeframe trend, the market regime, and the live confidence score — everything you need to check before acting

on a signal, without digging through buffers or settings.



Alerts

Optional alerts on trend flips and on qualified signals, through terminal pop-up, push notification, or email —your choice, independently toggled. A write-once guard means

each event fires exactly once per closed bar.



Built for EA integration

All signal, flip, score, and regime data is exposed through public buffers at fixed indices, readable via standard (CopyBuffer) calls —so Confluence Edge can serve as a building

block inside your own Expert Advisor, not just a visual tool.



Who it's for

Confluence Edge is aimed at discretionary and semi-automated traders working on intraday to swing timeframes who want a configurable trend framework rather than a fixed

one-size-fits-all average — and who value having a higher-timeframe check built in instead of managing it by hand across multiple charts.

It is a technical analysis tool. It does not place trades, does not guarantee results, and does not replace risk management or trading judgment.





Key features

4 selectable trading styles (Conservative / Adaptive / Aggressive / Ultra Aggressive)

Independent profile and period for entry and higher-timeframe confirmation

Closed-bar trend flips — no repainting

0-100 confidence score on every signal

Automatic market regime detection (trending / volatile / choppy)

Recursive multi-timeframe read from a single chart

Live on-chart dashboard panel

Flip and signal alerts —terminal, push, and email

Public buffers ready for Expert Advisor integration

Self-contained — no external indicator dependencies





Input parameters

Timeframe

Input What it does Suggested Range HTF Timeframe

Higher timeframe read via recursive confirmation engine.

Leave on Current for a standalone, single-timeframe read. Current, or one clear step above your trading timeframe





Trading Style