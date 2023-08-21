Clever Smart

4.76

Description

Helps you detect the structure of the market, using different types of Smart Money concepts. This should help you to upgrade your trading strategy in every way.

MT5 Version Here

Smart Money Features:

  • Color candle to signal the type of structure
  • Shows CHOCH and BOS
  • Equal Lows and Highs
  • Order Blocks Internal and Swings
  • Weak and strongs high and lows
  • Fair Value Gaps
  • High and Lows in daily weekly and monthly timeframes
  • Premium and discount Zones

KEY LINKS: How to Install  – Frequent Questions All Products 

How is this indicator useful?

  • It will allow you to trade on the order’s direction, once its direction has been identified.
  • It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, everytime they occur in a given zones.
  • You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support levels. Be mindful that you can use these levels as take profit zones.
  • You’ll be able to combine this indicator with trend and institutional patterns.
  • FInd the current structure of the market

Note 1: This indicator should only be considered as a part of any trading strategy. You should complement this with other filters (e.g trend, volatility, time, etc). Note 2: This indicator is meant to serve as a guide to apply in your intraday trading. Overtime, this will help you understand the baseline for a solid and consistent trading strategy.  

Reviews 27
lmd
276
lmd 2025.11.05 15:37 
 

Great indicator, thanks for share man. Could you add the option to extend Bos and Choch lines?

exnovichok
71
exnovichok 2025.02.14 21:40 
 

Круто! Лучше не создашь! Десять балов!

Ritik Gupta
35
Ritik Gupta 2025.01.03 15:41 
 

Indicator is very good but it has stopped working on mt4 terminal... I want to tell the creator of this indicator that please provide this indicator once again because it is very usefull tool in my trading setup

