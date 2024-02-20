🌟 After 7 years I decided to release some of my own indicators and EAs for free.

If you find them useful please Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback keeps the free tools coming! 👍🚀

See other my free tools as well here

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📈 Engulf Detector - Simplified Trading Indicator

Discover the Engulf Detector, a straightforward tool created in MQL4 for identifying engulfing patterns in the forex market. This indicator is designed to make your trading strategy more effective by highlighting potential market entry or exit points.

Main Features:

Engulfing Pattern Detection 🔍: Quickly identifies bullish and bearish engulfing patterns to signal trading opportunities.

Quickly identifies bullish and bearish engulfing patterns to signal trading opportunities. Advanced Notify 🔔: Send Notification and Alert on any detected engulf

Send Notification and Alert on any detected engulf Easy to Use 🛠️: Seamlessly integrates with your Metatrader 4 platform, suitable for traders of any experience level.

How to Use:

Setup 🛠️: Add the Engulf Detector to your Metatrader 4. Customize its settings as needed. Pattern Identification 📡: Monitor the indicator for engulfing patterns as potential signals for trade entries or exits. Trade with Confidence 💹: Use the Engulf Detector to enhance your trading decisions, alongside your existing strategies.

The Engulf Detector is a must-have for simplifying your trading with quick pattern recognition.

Support 📞

Need help or have questions? Contact me on Telegram at @amirghm.

Offered by Wolfox Software Corp. (2020-2024) 🏢

Created by Amir Hossein Ghasemi 🌟





