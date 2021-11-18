InfoRisk
- Utilities
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 2.12
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Info tool helps to estimate the current risks of open positions and orders.
It allows to analyze open positions or/and pending orders, also there are USD/Percentage modes.
Expands the margin load and the share of profit participation for individual positions.
Информационная панель помогает оценить текущие риски по открытым позициям и ордерам.
Есть возможность отдельного анализа рисков по позициям/отложенным ордерам, а также в режимах USD/Percentage.
Раскладывает маржинальную нагрузку и долю участия в прибыли по отдельным позициям.