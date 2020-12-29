UniversalDashboard

The Universal Dashboard is a tool for multidimension technical analysis of the market. It allows you to collect a customizable set of trading signals and important performance indicators, and display them in a single table.

Multiple symbols, timeframes, and conditions can be monitored and alerted at once. The conditions are specified as expressions which support all built-in indicators, custom indicators, math functions, arithmetic operators and more.

The dashboard is implemented as a non-trading expert adviser. It displays a table with columns and rows, filled according to the settings. On each axis (horizontal X and vertical Y), EA iterates through elements of the same kind:
  • Symbols;
  • Timeframes;
  • Signals;

For example, you may see direction of a specific MA setup for all combinations of provided symbols and timeframes, or different trading signals (such as overbought/oversold states, price change percent, range breakout, etc) for a list of selected symbols (on the same timeframe), or otherwise these signals can be viewed for a list of selected timeframes (for the same symbol).

Both axes must be setup to display different kinds of objects. The element of the 3-rd kind which is not selected for neither X nor Y must be a single one. This is because the table has 2 visible dimensions, and hence one of virtual dimensions Symbols/Timeframes/Signals should have a fixed value.

Parameters

Main Settings
  • Xaxis - elements to display on the horizontal axis;
  • Yaxis - elements to display on the vertical axis;
  • WorkSymbols - a comma separated list of symbols to iterate through, if Xaxis or Yaxis is chosen to show Symbols; empty by default means the single current symbol;
  • WorkTimeframes - a comma separated list of timeframes (for example, "M15,H1,D1") to iterate through, if Xaxis or Yaxis shows Timeframes; empty by default means the single current timeframe;
  • RefreshSeconds - number of seconds to recalculate the table; 0 means once per bar;
Display Settings
  • Corner - a chart corner to anchor the table, right lower by default;
  • Gap - size of margins in the table cells, in pixels;
  • FontSize - font size;
  • DefaultFont - font name for values, Arial by default;
  • DefaultFontBold - font name for column and row labels, shown in bold, Arial Black by default;
  • PictogramFont - font name for signal marks, Wingdings by default;
  • Format - format string for values (the syntax);
  • DefaultColor - color for values (if neither positive or negative colors specified), none by default means default foreground color of the chart;
  • DefaultColorPlus - color for positive values;
  • DefaultColorMinus - color for negative values;
  • BackgroundColor - table color;
  • BackgroundTransparency - table transparency, 0 (transparent) - 255(opaque);
Work Indicators and Signals
  • IndicatorHint - a drop down list with hints of supported standard indicators;
  • Indicator[01-20] - 20 lines to specify indicators used to calculate signals; each one can be either a standard indicator or a custom indicator; the syntax is "name(parameter,parameter,...)", for example, "iMA(14,0,ema,close)";
  • Signal[01-20] - 20 lines with trade signal conditions/expressions; for example, "markPN(iMA01(0,0)-iMA01(0,1))" will place Positive/Negative marks (for all configured symbol/timeframe pairs) depending from the MA direction on the last bar;
  • SignalLabels - an optional, comma separated list of signal labels;

Visual Marks

  • Positive, Negative, Rising, Falling, Filled, Blank, Custom1, Custom2 - char codes from fonts like Wingdings for specific events, when conditions of the work signals are met (meaning of every mark is up to you);
  • Color[A..Z] - colors for the marks;

In the expressions, indicator calls are identified by indices in the input group. For example, you may have 2 MAs with different settings in Indicator01 and Indicator02. Then to reference them use the names iMA01 and iMA02 correspondingly. If a name of an indicator is too long, you may use the shorter notation IND01, IND02, etc. After the name of an indicator there must be parentheses with 2 numbers: buffer number and bar number. For example, the expression "IND01(0,1)" will output a value from 0-th buffer, and 1-st bar (note that the current, latest bar has the index 0).

Please find more details and examples in the blog.



























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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Lukas Roth
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
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Utilities
Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to see the demo and get a trial version We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers.  SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs struggle!
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Eric Emmrich
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature ( available in MQL API as well) to build renko charts based on history of real ticks of selected standard symbol. RenkoFromRealTicks generates custom symbol quotes, thus you may open many charts to apply different EAs and indicators to the renko. It also transmits real ticks to update renko charts in real time. The generated renko chart uses M1 timeframe. It makes no sense to switch the renko chart to a timeframe other than M1. T
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WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
ADXS
Stanislav Korotky
5 (3)
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Ever wondered why standard ADX is made unsigned and what if it would be kept signed? This indicator gives the answer, which allows you to trade more efficient. This indicator calculates ADX values using standard formulae, but excludes operation of taking the module of ADX values, which is forcedly added into ADX for some reason. In other words, the indicator preserves natural signs of ADX values, which makes it more consistent, easy to use, and gives signals earlier than standard ADX. Strictly s
AutomaticZigZag
Stanislav Korotky
4.5 (2)
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This is a non-parametric ZigZag providing 4 different methods of calculation. Upward edge continues on new bars while their `highs` are above highest `low` among previous bars, downward edge continues on next bars while their `lows` are below lowest `high` among previous; Gann swing: upward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are higher than on the left adjacent bar, downward edge continues while `highs` and `lows` are lower than on the left adjacent bar. Inside bars (with lower `high` and
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CustomVolumeDelta
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays volume delta (of either tick volume or real volume) encoded in a custom symbol, generated by special expert advisers, such as RenkoFromRealTicks . MetaTrader does not allow negative values in the volumes, this is why we need to encode deltas in a special way, and then use CustomVolumeDelta indicator to decode and display the deltas. This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with signed volumes encoded). It makes no sense to ap
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SyntheticIndices
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator compares quotes of a given symbol and a synthetic quote calculated from two specified referential symbols. The indicator is useful for checking Forex symbol behavior via corresponding stock indices and detecting their convergence/divergence which can forecast future price movements. The main idea is that all stock indices are quoted in particular currencies and therefore demonstrate correlation with Forex pairs where these currencies are used. When market makers decide to "buy" one
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
TrueVolumeSurrogate MT5
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides a true volume surrogate based on tick volumes. It uses a specific formula for calculation of a near to real estimation of trade volumes distribution , which may be very handy for instruments where only tick volumes are available. Please note that absolute values of the indicator do not correspond to any real volumes data, but the distribution itself, including overall shape and behavior, is similar to real volumes' shape and behavior of related instruments (for example, c
VolumeDeltaMT5
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides the analysis of tick volume deltas. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). This is a limited substitution of market delta analysis based on real volumes, which are not available on Forex. The indicator displays the following data in its sub-window: light-blue histogram - buy (long) volumes; orange histogram - sell (short) volumes
RenkoChartsDemo
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This is a demo version of a non-trading expert , which utilizes so called the custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place the EA on a chart of a working instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulti
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OrderBook Recorder
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker in real time. The expert OrderBook Recorder records market book changes and stores them in local files for further usage in indicators and expert adviser, including testing in the tester. The expert stores market book
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RenkoCharts
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also, it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place RenkoCharts on a chart of a work instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulting renko chart is, but the lesse
WalkForwardDemo MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Experts
WalkForwardDemo is an expert adviser (EA) demonstrating how the built-in library WalkForwardOptimizer (WFO) for walk-forward optimization works. It allows you to easily optimize, view and analyze your EA performance and robustness in unknown trading conditions of future. You may find more details about walk-forward optimization in Wikipedia . Once you have performed optimization using WFO, the library generates special global variables (saved in an "archived" file with GVF-extension) and a CSV-f
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OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
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Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
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PointsVsBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides a statistical analysis of price changes (in points) versus time delta (in bars). It calculates a matrix of full statistics about price changes during different time periods, and displays either distribution of returns in points for requested bar delta, or distribution of time deltas in bars for requested return. Please, note, that the indicator values are always a number of times corresponding price change vs bar delta occurred in history. Parameters: HistoryDepth - numbe
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HZZM
Stanislav Korotky
4 (1)
Indicators
This is an adaptive ZigZag based on modification of  HZZ indicator (original source code is available in this article ). Most important changes in this version: two additional indicator buffers added for zigzag evolution monitoring - they show cross signs at points where zigzag direction first changes; zigzag range (H) autodetection on day by day basis; time-dependent adjustment of zigzag range. Parameters: H - zigzag range in points; this parameter is similar to original HZZ, but it can take 0
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Comparator
Stanislav Korotky
4.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator compares the price changes during the specified period for the current symbol and other reference symbol. It allows to analyze the similar movements of highly correlated symbols, such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD, and find their occasional convergences and divergences for trading opportunities. The indicator displays the following buffers: light-green thick line - price changes of the current symbol for TimeGap bars; light-blue thin line - price changes of the reference symbol ( LeadSymbo
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WalkForwardBuilder MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This script allows performing a walk-forward analysis of trading experts based on the data collected by the WalkForwardLight MT5 library. The script builds a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it, in the form of a single HTML page. This script is optional, as the library automatically generates the report immediate after the optimization in the tester is complete. However, the script is convenient because it allows using the same collected data to rebuild th
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SOMFX1Builder
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Utilities
If you like trading by candle patterns and want to reinforce this approach by modern technologies, this script is for you. In fact, it is a part of a toolbox, that includes a neural network engine implementing Self-Organizing Map (SOM) for candle patterns recognition, prediction, and provides you with an option to explore input and resulting data. The toolbox contains: SOMFX1Builder  - this script for training neural networks; it builds a file with generalized data about most characteristic pric
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Year2Year
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator shows price changes for the same days in past years. D1 timeframe is required. This is a predictor indicator that finds D1 bars for the same days in past 8 years and shows their relative price changes on the current chart. Parameters: LookForward - number of days (bars) to show "future" price changes; default is 5; Offset - number of days (bars) to shift back in history; default is 0; ShowAverage - mode switch; true - show mean value for all 8 years and deviation bounds; false - s
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ReturnAutoScale
Stanislav Korotky
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator calculates running total of linear weighted returns. It transforms rates into integrated and difference-stationary time series with distinctive buy and sell zones. Buy zones are shown in blue, sell zones in red. Parameters: period - number of bars to use for linear weighted calculation; default value - 96; smoothing - period for EMA; default value - 5; mode - an integer value for choosing calculation mode: 0 - long term trading; 1 - medium term trading; 2 - short term trading; defa
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OrderBook Utilities
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
OrderBook Utilities is a script, which performs several service operations on order book hob-files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The script processes a file for work symbol of the current chart. The file date is selected by means of the input parameter CustomDate (if it's filled in) or by the point where the script is dropped on the chart. Depending from the operation, useful information is written into the log, and optionally new file is created. The operation is selected by the input parame
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Mirror
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator predicts rate changes based on the chart display principle. It uses the idea that the price fluctuations consist of "action" and "reaction" phases, and the "reaction" is comparable and similar to the "action", so mirroring can be used to predict it. The indicator has three parameters: predict - the number of bars for prediction (24 by default); depth - the number of past bars that will be used as mirror points; for all depth mirroring points an MA is calculated and drawn on the ch
ExtraMajorLevelExtremums
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
If you like trading crosses (such as AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURCHF, and similar), you should take into account what happens with major currencies (especially, USD and EUR) against the work pair: for example, while trading AUDJPY, important levels from AUDUSD and USDJPY may have an implicit effect. This indicator allows you to view hidden levels, calculated from the major rates. It finds nearest extremums in major quotes for specified history depth, which most likely form resistence or support levels, a
EvoLevels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator displays most prominent price levels and their changes in history. It dynamically detects regions where price movements form attractors and shows up to 8 of them. The attractors can serve as resistance or support levels and outer bounds for rates. Parameters: WindowSize - number of bars in the sliding window which is used for detection of attractors; default is 100; MaxBar - number of bars to process (for performance optimization); default is 1000; when the indicator is called from
ExtraMovingPivots
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an intraday indicator that uses conventional formulae for daily and weekly levels of pivot, resistance and support, but updates them dynamically bar by bar. It answers the question how pivot levels would behave if every bar were considered as the last bar of a day. At every point in time, it takes N latest bars into consideration, where N is either the number of bars in a day (round the clock, i.e. in 24h) or the number of bars in a week - for daily and weekly levels correspondingly. So,
ResistanceAndSupportDensityFunction
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
Most of traders use resistance and support levels for trading, and many people draw these levels as lines that go through extremums on a chart. When someone does this manually, he normally does this his own way, and every trader finds different lines as important. How can one be sure that his vision is correct? This indicator helps to solve this problem. It builds a complete set of virtual lines of resistance and support around current price and calculates density function for spatial distributi
ExtraMajorMultiChannels
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator draws a histogram of important levels for several major currencies attached to the current cross rates. It is intended for using on charts of crosses. It displays a histogram calculated from levels of nearest extremums of related major currencies. For example, hidden levels for AUDJPY can be detected by analyzing extremums of AUD and JPY rates against USD, EUR, GBP, and CHF. All instruments built from these currencies must be available on the client. This is an extended version of
StatBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator provides a statistic histogram of estimated price movements for intraday bars. It builds a histogram of average price movements for every intraday bar in history, separately for each day of week. Bars with movements above standard deviation or with higher percentage of buys than sells, or vice versa, can be used as direct trading signals. The indicator looks up current symbol history and sums up returns on every single intraday bar on a specific day of week. For example, if current
PriceProbability
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an easy to use signal indicator which shows and alerts probability measures for buys and sells in near future. It is based on statistical data gathered on existing history and takes into account all observed price changes versus corresponding bar intervals in the past. The statistical calculations use the same matrix as another related indicator - PointsVsBars. Once the indicator is placed on a chart, it shows 2 labels with current estimation of signal probability and alerts when signal
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