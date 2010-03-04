NebularManMT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.
With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.
In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work!
Benefits
- the initial lot is opened by a trader or other adviser;
- the EA adds new orders to open positions with an average of one lot;
- the increase lot is fixed and does not depend on the size of the open position;
- risk management (by lot volume, number of orders and step between orders);
- take profit in the deposit currency;
- virtual stop loss and virtual take profit;
- trailing stop by points;
- mini profit to start trailing stop;
- "hot buttons" on the chart for quick opening and closing of orders;
- works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places;
- for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10;
- a special parameter multiplier for working with cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, CFDs.
Parameters
Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS
- Magic number (-1 for all)
- Fixed profit
- Profit in the deposit currency
- Virtual Take Profit
- Virtual Stop Loss
- Slippage
Block 2. RISK MANAGEMENT
- Increase per lot
- Step between orders in points
- Max number of open orders
- Maximum amount of lots
- Confirmation before opening an order
Block 3. TRAILING STOP
- Enable trailing stop
- Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit
- Trailing stop level
- Trailing step
Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS