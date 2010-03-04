NebularManMT5

EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.

With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work!

Benefits

the initial lot is opened by a trader or other adviser;

the EA adds new orders to open positions with an average of one lot;

the increase lot is fixed and does not depend on the size of the open position;

risk management (by lot volume, number of orders and step between orders);

take profit in the deposit currency;

virtual stop loss and virtual take profit;

trailing stop by points;

mini profit to start trailing stop;

"hot buttons" on the chart for quick opening and closing of orders;

works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places;

for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10;

a special parameter multiplier for working with cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, CFDs.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

Magic number (-1 for all)

Fixed profit

Profit in the deposit currency

Virtual Take Profit

Virtual Stop Loss

Slippage

Block 2. RISK MANAGEMENT

Increase per lot

Step between orders in points

Max number of open orders

Maximum amount of lots

Confirmation before opening an order

Block 3. TRAILING STOP

Enable trailing stop

Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit

Trailing stop level

Trailing step

Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS



