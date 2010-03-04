NebularManMT5

EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.

With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work!

Benefits

  • the initial lot is opened by a trader or other adviser;
  • the EA adds new orders to open positions with an average of one lot;
  • the increase lot is fixed and does not depend on the size of the open position;
  • risk management (by lot volume, number of orders and step between orders);
  • take profit in the deposit currency;
  • virtual stop loss and virtual take profit;
  • trailing stop by points;
  • mini profit to start trailing stop;
  • "hot buttons" on the chart for quick opening and closing of orders;
  • works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places;
  • for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10;
  • a special parameter multiplier for working with cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, CFDs.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Magic number (-1 for all)
  • Fixed profit
  • Profit in the deposit currency
  • Virtual Take Profit
  • Virtual Stop Loss
  • Slippage

Block 2. RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Increase per lot
  • Step between orders in points
  • Max number of open orders
  • Maximum amount of lots
  • Confirmation before opening an order

Block 3. TRAILING STOP

  • Enable trailing stop
  • Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit
  • Trailing stop level
  • Trailing step

Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS


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Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Benefits the initial lot is opened by a trader or
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Experts
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Experts
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Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMiniMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, b
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The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
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Utilities
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. A detailed guide to UTralVirtualMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the chart does not work! Benef
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Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
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Experts
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