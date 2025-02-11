Shinkiro DE40 Scalper — Precision Trading for the DAX Index

Engineered for Scalping the World’s Most Volatile Index

Step into the world of disciplined, high-frequency index trading with the Shinkiro DE40 Scalper—a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) crafted to capitalize on the dynamic movements of the DE40 (DAX) index. This system identifies key trade zones using the highest and lowest levels of the last X bars, executing with precision during the most active global market sessions.

Now available FREE for a limited time as part of early-access testing—your feedback will help shape the final version.

Why Trade the DE40 (DAX)?

The DE40 tracks Germany’s 40 leading companies—making it a fast-moving, highly liquid index with sharp price action and strong directional trends. Its natural volatility, especially during Frankfurt, London, and New York market hours, creates prime conditions for precision scalping strategies like Shinkiro’s.

Core Features

Dynamic High/Low-Based Entry Strategy

The EA scans for breakout opportunities using recent price extremes, ensuring every position is calculated and responsive to current market structure.

Flexible Risk Control

Responding to trader feedback, Shinkiro now allows for unrestricted stop-loss configurations—giving you full control to match your risk appetite and market volatility.

News Event Filter

High-impact news can destroy even the best setups. Shinkiro includes a built-in news filter to automatically pause trading during volatile economic events—preserving your capital during uncertain conditions.

Visual Trade Panel

Track your trades in real time with a clean graphical interface displaying open positions, profit metrics, and market status.

Custom Trading Hours

Trade when volatility is at its peak. Configure Shinkiro to engage during the Frankfurt open, London overlap, or New York session, depending on your strategy.

Full Parameter Control

Tailor every aspect of the EA—from entry logic to session filters—to align perfectly with your trading style. Backtesting is strongly recommended to find optimal configurations.

Designed for Traders Who Value Precision and Timing

Shinkiro DE40 Scalper is not a “set and forget” tool. It’s a fine-tuned strategy assistant for traders who know the importance of entry timing, strict discipline, and market context. It performs best with a broker offering tight spreads, low latency, and fast execution, especially on DE40 contracts.



