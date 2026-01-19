Prime Trade Manager
- Utilities
- Till Meyer
- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 10
-
Professional Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5
-
Designed for manual trading with automated risk and trade management
-
Very easy to use with a clean and user-friendly interface
-
Helps improve execution quality and reduces common trade management mistakes
Main Features
-
Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage (Money Management)
-
Fast and accurate trade management directly on the chart
-
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement
-
Break-even function (move SL to entry after defined profit is reached)
-
Trailing stop feature to secure profits automatically
-
ATR functions for dynamic volatility-based settings
-
ATR-based Stop Loss
-
ATR-based Take Profit
-
ATR-based trailing (adjusted to market volatility)
-
-
Equity protection to limit account drawdown
-
Optional grid management for advanced usage
Benefits
-
Consistent risk control on every trade
-
More safety through automated protection features
-
Less emotional trading by following clear rules
-
More control over open positions
-
Suitable for scalping, day trading and swing trading
-
Works for beginners and advanced traders
Note
-
This EA does not open trades automatically and does not provide signals
-
This EA is a trade management tool for managing existing positions only