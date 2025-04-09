Ava 3
- Experts
- Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
- Version: 3.23
- Activations: 8
AvA 3 - HELLENIC: Dynamic Multi-Module Trading System
AvA 3 - HELLENIC is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for serious forex traders seeking exceptional versatility and precision in automated trading. This powerful EA integrates multiple trading modules within a flexible framework, delivering a complete trading solution adaptable to diverse market conditions.
At its core, AvA 3 - HELLENIC features four specialized trading modules - ALPHA, BETA, GAMMA, and DELTA - each designed to capitalize on specific market dynamics. The ALPHA/BETA modules provide trend direction signals, while DELTA (long positions) and GAMMA (short positions) handle multi-level order execution with customizable entry points. These modules can operate independently or in perfect synchronization to create a comprehensive trading ecosystem.
AvA 3 - HELLENIC incorporates the Parabolic SAR indicator as a directional filter, further enhancing entry precision and reducing false signals. The system's proprietary signal generation logic identifies high-probability trend reversals, creating a robust foundation for consistent trading performance.
Advanced Features
- Multi-Level Trading Architecture: Configure up to 12 distinct trading levels for both buying and selling, each with customizable lot sizes, entry points, and take profits
- Adaptable Trading Methods: Choose from signal-based, on-tick, or PSAR-driven trading approaches for each module
- Comprehensive Risk Management: Implement fixed amount, percentage-based, or trailing stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms
- Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjust lot sizes automatically based on account equity, balance, or free margin
- Time-Delay Controls: Regulate trading frequency with customizable time delays between trades
AvA 3 - HELLENIC features an intuitive dashboard displaying real-time module status, account statistics, and profit/loss metrics for complete transparency. The interactive GUI allows traders to enable/disable modules, close positions, and monitor performance without interrupting trading operations.
Designed with both precision and flexibility in mind, AvA 3 - HELLENIC caters to diverse trading styles from scalping to trend following with its modular architecture. Each component can be fine-tuned to match specific trading objectives, timeframes, and risk preferences, making it an invaluable tool for traders at all experience levels.
Whether you're implementing a conservative single-module approach or a comprehensive multi-module strategy, AvA 3 - HELLENIC delivers the sophisticated trading capability and risk control expected by professional traders in today's dynamic markets.
Good day This EA works fantastic for Gold 95% win Rate, takes time to get used to the settings but otherwise it performs seamless. Sveinn also responds quickly which is alsways a good sign.