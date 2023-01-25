Itrade Manager

Itrade manager expert advisor (EA) is a type of software that can be programmed to perform a variety of tasks related to managing trades in the financial markets. Some of the ways in which the Itrade manager EA can help you trade better include:

  1. Itrade manager EA can automatically modify, and close trades based on predefined rules and conditions, freeing you up to focus on other aspects of your trading strategy.

  2. Managing risk: Itrade manager EA can help you manage risk by placing stop-loss and take-profit at predetermined levels. This can help you limit your potential losses and lock in profits when your trades are in a profitable position.

  3. Improving efficiency: Itrade manager EA can help you streamline your trade management process, allowing you to execute trades more quickly and efficiently.

It's important to note that Itrade manager EA  is not a substitute for careful analysis and sound trading judgment. It's essential to thoroughly understand and test any trade management tool before using it to manage your trades.


Available Features:

-Open trades Buttons (Buy&Sell) (Percentage Lot / Fixed Lot) Selectable.

-Trailing Stop, Step, Start. (From Open Price or From Stop Loss).

-BreakEven Set, Start.

-Partial Close Percentage / Per Pips / On Chart Button / Horizontal Line ( Added On Chart when a Trade is open).

-Daily Close Profit/Loss (Percentage or Money Amount) / Button on Chart To Close All Trade.


Check on my links: https://linktr.ee/itradeperiod (I might have posted there a FREE VERSION) so that you guy's can test properly.


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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ItradePeriod is an advanced and highly customizable trading software that allows traders to automate their trading strategies with ease. With ItradePeriod, traders can execute trades using six different strategies that can be customized to fit their specific trading style. The software features a unique scheduling system that allows traders to schedule trades at specific times, ensuring maximum efficiency and profitability. Each strategy can be customized with a range of trades management optio
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