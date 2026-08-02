Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2969
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Well, that's fine, it was designed that way....
But why these passive-aggressive attacks on R all the time? It's the best language for its tasks, that's what it was created for,
Python is a general language with a pretence of being easy to learn...
The main thing is not that, but to make beautiful deals with the help of algorithms.
because that's not what it's for.
Why doesn't anyone write websites in C++?
Each language has its own task, that's why there are so many of them.
I just chose what was more familiar, more similar to mql, and what was less familiar (not familiar) was called jerky. And you should have studied...
you probably just don't know enough about it...C++ backend is in high demand and it's almost the most expensive jobs.
you're probably not fully aware...C++ backend is in high demand and it's almost the most expensive jobs.
you probably just don't fully realise that a website is not only backend ;)
Not everyone follows the development of MQL5, but it has standard methods for matrices and vectors.
These are the standard methods of the language, not third-party libraries. With the introduction of matrix/vector/complex types, the language has become very powerful for stat analysis and heavy mathematics.
Function
Action
Category
Activation
Calculates the values of the activation function and writes to the passed vector/matrix
Machine learning
ArgMax
Returns the index of the maximum value
Statistics
ArgMin
Returns the index of the minimum value
Statistics
ArgSort
Returns the sorted index
Manipulations
Assign
Copies a matrix, vector or array with automatic conversion
Initialisation
Average
Calculates a weighted average of matrix/vector values.
Statistics
Cholesky
Calculates Cholesky decomposition
Transformations
Clip
Restricts matrix/vector elements to a specified range of acceptable values
Manipulations
Col
Returns a column vector. Writes the vector to the specified column
Manipulations
Cols
Returns the number of columns in the matrix
Characteristics
Compare
Compares elements of two matrices/vectors with specified accuracy
Manipulations
CompareByDigits
Compares elements of two matrices/vectors for matching with precision of significant digits
Manipulations
Cond
Calculates the conditional number of a matrix
Characteristics
Convolve
Returns a discrete linear convolution of two vectors
Derivatives
Copy
Returns a copy of a given matrix/vector
Manipulations
CopyRates
Gets the historical series of the MqlRates structure of the specified symbol-period in the specified amount into a matrix or vector
Initialisation
CopyTicks
Gets ticks from MqlTick structure into a matrix or vector
Initialisation
CopyTicksRange
Gets to a matrix or vector of ticks from the MqlTick structure in the specified date range.
Initialisation
CorrCoef
Calculates Pearson correlation coefficient (linear correlation coefficient)
Derivatives
Correlate
Calculates the cross-correlation of two vectors
Derivatives
Cov
Calculates the covariance matrix
Products
CumProd
Returns the cumulative product of matrix/vector elements, including elements along the given axis.
Statistics
CumSum
Returns the cumulative sum of matrix/vector elements, including elements along the given axis
Statistics
Derivative
Calculates the values of the derivative of the activation function and writes to the passed vector/matrix
Machine Learning
Det
Computes the determinant of a square nondegenerate matrix
Characteristics
Diag
Extracts a diagonal or constructs a diagonal matrix
Manipulations
Dot
Scalar product of two vectors
Derivatives
Eig
Calculates eigenvalues and right eigenvectors of a square matrix
Transformations
EigVals
Calculates eigenvalues of a general matrix
Transformations
Eye
Returns a matrix with ones on the diagonal and zeros elsewhere
Initialisation
Fill
Fills an existing matrix or vector with a given value
Initialisation
Flat
Allows a matrix element to be accessed using a single index instead of two indexes
Manipulations
Full
Creates and returns a new matrix filled with the specified value.
Initialisation
GeMM
General Matrix Multiply of two matrices (General Matrix Multiply)
Products
Hsplit
Horizontal splitting of a matrix into several submatrices. Same as Split with axis=0.
Manipulations
Identity
Creates a single matrix of the specified size
Initialisation
Init
Initialises a matrix or vector
Initialisation
Inner
Inner product of two matrices
Derivatives
Inv
Computes the (multiplicative) inverse of a square nondegenerate matrix using the Jordaan-Gauss method
Solutions
Kron
Returns the Kronecker product of two matrices, a matrix and a vector, a vector and a matrix, or two vectors
Products
Loss
Computes the values of the loss function and writes to the vector/matrix passed in
Machine learning
LstSq
Returns the least squares solution of linear algebraic equations (for non-square or degenerate matrices)
Solutions
LU
LU factorisation of a matrix as the product of a lower triangular matrix and an upper triangular matrix
Transformations
LUP
LUP factorisation with partial permutation, which refers to the LU decomposition with row permutation only: PA=LU
Transformations
MatMul
Matrix product of two matrices
Derivatives
Max
Returns the maximum value in a matrix/vector
Statistics
Mean
Calculates the arithmetic mean of element values
Statistics
Median
Calculates median of matrix/vector elements
Statistics
Min
Returns the minimum value in the matrix/vector
Statistics
Norm
Returns the norm of the matrix or vector
Characteristics
Ones
Creates and returns a new matrix filled with ones
Initialisation
Outer
Calculates the outer product of two matrices or two vectors
Products
Percentile
Returns the specified percentile of the matrix/vector elements or elements along the specified axis.
Statistics
PInv
Computes a pseudo-inverse matrix using the Moore-Penrose method
Solutions
Power
Elevates a square matrix to integer degree
Products
Prod
Returns the product of matrix/vector elements, which can also be performed for a given axis
Statistics
Ptp
Returns the range of matrix/vector values or the given matrix axis
Statistics
QR
Calculates the qr factorisation of a matrix
Transformations
Quantile
Returns the specified quantile of matrix/vector element values or elements along the specified axis
Statistics
Rank
Returns the rank of the matrix using the Gaussian method
Characteristics
RegressionMetric
Calculates the regression metric as the error of deviation from the regression line drawn on the specified data set
Statistics
Reshape
Changes the shape of a matrix without changing its data
Manipulations
Resize
Returns a new matrix with changed shape and size
Manipulations
Row
Returns a vector row. Writes the vector to the specified row
Manipulations
Rows
Returns the number of rows in the matrix
Characteristics
Size
Returns the size of the vector
Characteristics
SLogDet
Calculates sign and logarithm of matrix determinant
Characteristics
Solve
Solves a linear matrix equation or a system of linear algebraic equations
Solutions
Sort
Sort by location
Manipulations
Spectrum
Computes the spectrum of a matrix as the set of its eigenvalues from the product AT*A
Characteristics
Split
Split a matrix into several submatrices
Manipulations
Std
Returns the standard deviation of matrix/vector element values or elements along a given axis.
Statistics
Sum
Returns the sum of matrix/vector elements that can also be performed for the given axis(es)
Statistics
SVD
Singular Value Decomposition
Transformations
SwapCols
Swaps columns in a matrix
Manipulations
SwapRows
Swaps rows in a matrix
Manipulations
Trace
Returns the sum of the diagonals of the matrix
Characteristics
Transpose
Transpose (swaps axes) and returns the modified matrix
Manipulations
Tri
Constructs a matrix with ones on the given diagonal and below and zeros elsewhere.
Initialisation
TriL
Returns a copy of the matrix with zeroed elements over the kth diagonal. Lower triangular matrix
Manipulations
TriU
Returns a copy of the matrix with zeroed elements below the k-th diagonal. Upper triangular matrix
Manipulations
Var
Calculates the variance of the matrix/vector element values
Statistics
Vsplit
Vertical splitting of a matrix into several submatrices. Same as Split with axis=1
Manipulations
Zeros
Creates and returns a new matrix filled with zeros
Initialisation
Well great, that's the way it was intended.....
But why these passive aggressive attacks on R all the time? It's the best language for its tasks, that's what it was designed for,
Python is a generic language with the pretence of being easy to learn...
The main thing is not that, but to make beautiful deals with the help of algorithms.
I don't need your deals, I need your backtests!
1) Either it's like this and it's working.
2) or everything is automatic and it never works.
for now I'm sitting on 1) but dreaming about 2)
1) It's either that, and it works.
2) Or it's all on automatic and it never works.
I'm sitting on 1) but I'm dreaming of 2).
You figure out how to validate your FF craft better and it'll be automatic. That's a cool idea.
You just validate it like a normal algorithm.
I'm not talking about it as a discovery, I invented it more than a year ago...
The man asked how to train AMO for profit, I just showed him how...
you just validate it like a normal algorithm.
I'm not talking about it as a discovery, I invented this thing more than a year ago....
The man asked how to train AMO for profit, I just showed you how.
The man asked me how to train AMO for profit, I just showed him how.
I can not understand what, but something protests in me against your idea with a target in the form of a balance.
Everything is very similar to trading on history: here bought, and here sold ... and you sit there all smart and rich.
And then you go to real trading, buy, and the market turns around and a hundred pips in the other direction. This is exactly what I observe in my TS. There are few such cases, no more than 10 per cent of all, but everything goes under the tail.
It follows from your idea that you can bypass, i.e. actually predict strong market movements at the expense of the penalty, but it is impossible, because strong movements are the basis of non-stationarity of financial markets.
PS.
The mentioned zigzag is the same balance, but marked into longs and shorts.