New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3180: Vectors and matrices in MQL5 and improved usability
hello,
when will market data subscription start in mt5,
I still don't see buttons are activated to subscribe.
Already updated -
I did noticed the vector keyword in MQL5 before and assumed somethings was going to happen in this regard in future. Thanks for the additions.
Hi,
After upgrading MT5 today 29.1.2022, there is bug for decimal input value.
When you enter decimal value for example 0.2 then it changes to 0.20000000000001.
There is also bug when you want to set 4.1 as decimal input value.
This is the bug in this build:
Hello, after upgrade to build 3180, most of indicators downloaded from Market, wont show up / can not be used
by drag and drop while previous build version was ok.
This is a serious software being used in a financial market, I am a software developer, my advice is
If you can not make a software better by putting out incremental versions, please do nothing and
let the stable version live for itself, more so is the attitude and behavior of dev team or support members
in relation to answering people problems, they respond like there is no problem and the issue brought up was
a mistake ...
last time you messed with the templates which got solved 3 builds ahead of this one. let what works, work please.
I understand that this forum and support here is free of charge
Thank you.
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, January 28, 2022.
The new version features improved platform usability: smart activation of volumes on charts so that traders do not miss this data when analyzing markets, the ability to quickly place orders from the account history and improved chart printing functions.
Besides, we continue developing the functions for working with vectors and matrices in MQL5. More than 30 new methods are ready for use at the moment.
In addition, we have implemented multiple fixes and improvements in all platform components.These changes along with other new features of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform version are described in detail below.
Both of these actions change the chart financial instrument to the selected one. Previously, they did not let the chart window become active. Accordingly, some further actions, such as calling a trading dialog (F9) or changing the scale (+/-) using hotkeys, could erroneously be applied to another chart. Now the chart, whose symbol has been changed by dragging, becomes selected for further work right away.
Real trading volumes have a higher priority. If they are provided by a broker, their display is enabled on the chart. Otherwise, the display of tick volumes is enabled.
The mechanism is used only if the chart is opened with the default.tpl template. Volumes are no longer enabled when reopening a chart if a user has manually disabled them in the chart settings. Custom templates are not affected.
Multiple functions are currently ready for use:
For more details please read the relevant MQL5 documentation.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.