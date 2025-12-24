CalendarSections

S&P Global Australia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 51.6 51.6
49.7
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
50.2
51.6
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI is an indicator of changes in business conditions in the Australian industrial sector in the specified month, as compared to the previous month. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in private companies of the manufacturing sector. Respondents are interviewed regarding five main parameters: production, new orders, supplier deliveries, inventory levels and employment environment. The index reflects the conditions of doing business in the manufacturing sector and characterizes the state of the industry. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector and can have a positive effect on the Australian dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Australia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
51.6
51.6
49.7
Oct 2025
49.7
53.0
51.4
Sep 2025
51.4
52.7
53.0
Aug 2025
53.0
50.2
51.6
Jul 2025
51.6
49.3
50.6
Jun 2025
50.6
51.2
51.0
May 2025
51.0
48.4
51.7
Apr 2025
51.7
49.4
52.6
Mar 2025
52.6
48.1
50.4
Feb 2025
50.4
47.9
50.2
Jan 2025
50.2
47.9
48.2
Dec 2024
48.2
47.9
49.4
Nov 2024
49.4
47.9
46.6
Oct 2024
46.6
48.0
46.7
Sep 2024
46.7
47.6
48.5
Aug 2024
48.5
48.0
47.5
Jul 2024
47.5
48.1
47.2
Jun 2024
47.2
48.4
49.7
May 2024
49.7
48.2
49.6
Apr 2024
49.6
47.7
47.3
Mar 2024
47.3
48.4
47.8
Feb 2024
47.8
49.3
50.1
Jan 2024
50.1
47.6
47.6
Dec 2023
47.6
47.8
47.8
Dec 2023 prelim.
47.8
47.6
47.7
Nov 2023
47.7
47.7
47.7
Nov 2023 prelim.
47.7
48.0
48.2
Oct 2023
48.2
48.0
48.0
Oct 2023 prelim.
48.0
48.4
48.7
Sep 2023
48.7
48.2
48.2
Sep 2023 prelim.
48.2
49.5
49.6
Aug 2023
49.6
49.4
49.4
Aug 2023 prelim.
49.4
49.6
49.6
Jul 2023
49.6
49.6
49.6
Jul 2023 prelim.
49.6
48.3
48.2
Jun 2023
48.2
48.6
48.6
Jun 2023 prelim.
48.6
48.1
48.4
May 2023
48.4
48.0
48.0
May 2023 prelim.
48.0
47.3
48.0
Apr 2023
48.0
48.1
48.1
Apr 2023 prelim.
48.1
48.8
49.1
Mar 2023
49.1
48.7
48.7
Mar 2023 prelim.
48.7
50.3
50.5
Feb 2023
50.5
50.1
50.1
Feb 2023 prelim.
50.1
49.9
50.0
Jan 2023
50.0
49.8
49.8
Jan 2023 prelim.
49.8
50.3
50.2
Dec 2022
50.2
50.4
50.4
Dec 2022 prelim.
50.4
51.8
51.3
Nov 2022
51.3
51.5
51.5
