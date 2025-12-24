Economic Calendar
Australia Equipment, Plant and Machinery Capital Expenditure q/q
|Low
|11.5%
|-0.1%
|
0.7%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Australia Equipment, Plant and Machinery Capital Expenditure q/q measures changes in private capital spendings on equipment, in the given quarter compared to the previous one.
The indicator calculation includes expenditures on plant, machinery, vehicles, electrical apparatus, office equipment, furniture, fixtures and fittings not forming an integral part of buildings, containers, special tooling, etc.
The indicator provides separate data on capital expenditures in the most important sectors of the Australian economy: manufacturing and mining, as well as other industries. The following sectors are not included in the calculation: agriculture, forestry and fishing; public administration and safety; education; health care, pension insurance funds. The indicator only covers the capital expenditures of private business, thus public sector business units are not included in the calculation.
The amount of new capital expenditures is calculated based on data collected by the Australian Bureau of Statistics from a survey of 9,000 private companies in Australia. The sample is updated on a quarterly basis to exclude closed companies and to add new, statistically significant ones to the list. Companies with less than 10 employees are excluded from calculation.
The indicator growth may have a positive effect on the Australian dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Equipment, Plant and Machinery Capital Expenditure q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
