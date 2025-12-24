Economic Calendar
Australia Construction Work Done q/q
|Medium
|-0.7%
|1.4%
|
2.9%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Australia Construction Work Done q/q measures a change in the number of completed residential and non-residential, as well as engineering construction projects, in the reported quarter compared to the previous one.
The indicator calculation covers building and engineering construction work done for both private and public sectors. The scope includes all approved projects involving the construction of new buildings, structural alterations or extensions, and construction of engineering communications. Maintenance work is excluded from the calculation.
The full report version features data divided into several classes according to sectors (private or public), construction types (residential or non-residential) and the work type (new projects or alteration to existing ones). To exclude the influence of climatic and other economically insignificant factors, seasonal adjustment is applied to the indicator calculation.
The construction work done is rarely interpreted as a separate indicator. However, this indicator is involved in the GDP calculation (the construction sector is an important part of the Australian economy). It also affects the housing and commercial real estate markets. Therefore, analysts take the figures into account when assessing the overall economic situation in the country.
The indicator growth can have a positive effect on the Australian dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Construction Work Done q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
